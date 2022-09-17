RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) – Residents across the metro are still in shock after shots rang out at Northpark Mall Saturday. Ridgeland Police arrested and charged 16-year-old Za’Lill D’Chelle Patterson with aggravated assault with a weapon. The teen is behind bars at the Madison County Detention Center, and no bond has been set at this time.

RIDGELAND, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO