Read full article on original website
Related
fox40jackson.com
Witness recounts the chaos that ensued after shots rang out at Northpark Mall Saturday
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) – Residents across the metro are still in shock after shots rang out at Northpark Mall Saturday. Ridgeland Police arrested and charged 16-year-old Za’Lill D’Chelle Patterson with aggravated assault with a weapon. The teen is behind bars at the Madison County Detention Center, and no bond has been set at this time.
Comments / 1