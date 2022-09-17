Read full article on original website
Thad Wells
4d ago
Lying and denying is the Republican party platform. All talk can't deliver positive results for all citizens. I am an Independent voter that has voted for both parties. I recognized the Republican party hasn't delivered a good result for it's own people just used their one sided views against them. Play people on their fear or anxiety of other people of color. So sad people of this state chose to be misled.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves took a swing Friday at the capital city of Jackson—where he lives and which went weeks without clean water. Addressing a crowd in Hattiesburg, the Republican said it was "as always, a great day to not be in Jackson." The snide remark came as Reeves and city officials point fingers over who is to blame for the water crisis that left that predominately Black community hunting for clean water to drink, cook with, and bathe in for seven weeks. A boil-water notice was lifted on Thursday.
