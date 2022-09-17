ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Thad Wells
4d ago

Lying and denying is the Republican party platform. All talk can't deliver positive results for all citizens. I am an Independent voter that has voted for both parties. I recognized the Republican party hasn't delivered a good result for it's own people just used their one sided views against them. Play people on their fear or anxiety of other people of color. So sad people of this state chose to be misled.

WJTV 12

Mississippi health officials react to president saying pandemic ‘over’

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In an CBS 60 Minute interview, President Joe Biden declared that the COVID-19 pandemic is ‘over.’ While cases, deaths and hospitalizations across the country have fallen significantly since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, many health officials have been hesitant to agree with the president. Here in Mississippi, cases have decreased […]
wsiu.org

Jackson, Miss., mayor to speak at SIU on Tuesday

CARBONDALE, Ill. — Chokwe Antar Lumumba, an attorney and the mayor of Jackson, Mississippi, will discuss his plans to revitalize that city based on a concept of “dignity economy” during a lecture next week at Southern Illinois University Carbondale. Lumumba’s presentation, “From Exploitation to Empowerment: Lessons from...
WLBT

Pearl mayor tries to persuade struggling Jackson businesses to open in his city

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The frustration of Jackson business owners during the water crisis caught the attention of one nearby city leader. Pearl’s mayor is letting some Jackson restaurants know they are welcome to set up shop there. Mayor Jake Windham sent a letter to several Jackson restaurant owners hoping to have discussions with them about opening their businesses in his city.
southerntrippers.com

12 Best Resorts in Mississippi For a Getaway

Are you looking for some of the best resorts in Mississippi for a getaway? Look no further! We’ve got you covered with some of the best Mississippi resorts. We promise you won’t be disappointed, and you may even be a little surprised at some of the luxury that is out there in this wonderful rural state!
WJTV 12

MDHS opens P-EBT Customer Service Center

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In anticipation of the distribution of P-EBT funds to 466,000 Mississippi Children in October, several new customer service components will be in place for the 2022 distribution of P-EBT benefits to better serve P-EBT recipients.  The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) has added a customer service chat function to the […]
WJTV 12

Natchez teen out on bond arrested for Jackson shooting

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Natchez teen, who was free on a $100,000 bond on a murder charge, was arrested in Jackson on Saturday for allegedly shooting a gun at a family member. The Natchez Democrat reported Tayshon L. Holmes was previously arrested in connection to the murder of 19-year-old Bill Calvin, Jr., in October […]
TheDailyBeast

Mississippi Guv Insults Water-Starved City of Jackson

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves took a swing Friday at the capital city of Jackson—where he lives and which went weeks without clean water. Addressing a crowd in Hattiesburg, the Republican said it was “as always, a great day to not be in Jackson.” The snide remark came as Reeves and city officials point fingers over who is to blame for the water crisis that left that predominately Black community hunting for clean water to drink, cook with, and bathe in for seven weeks. A boil-water notice was lifted on Thursday."It is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It's also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson."—Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, belittling his own capital city that just spent more than 1.5 months without clean running waterpic.twitter.com/KOuPdFLu9D— Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) September 16, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
thesource.com

Rae Sremmurd Holds Water Drive For The Residents Of Jackson, Mississippi

On September 14, Rae Sremmurd linked with Making Wishes Matter to organize a water drive for their fellow Mississippians, who are currently without potable drinking water. The rap superstars donated more than 2 trucks full with over 100 cases of water, 100 water filters to the elderly and called on fans to pitch in too. Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee then personally delivered the bounty to communities in need.
WJTV 12

Lawsuit seeks repairs to troubled Jackson water system

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A new class-action lawsuit seeks to force Mississippi’s capital city to fix its troubled water system, including removal or repair of pipes and equipment contaminated with lead. The suit was filed Friday in federal district court, a day after the state health department told people in Jackson that they no longer had to […]
