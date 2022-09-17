ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WAPT

Hinds County public works employees take a stand after supervisors vote down pay raise

RAYMOND, Miss. — About 100 Hinds County public works employees stopped working Tuesday morning a county official said the Board of Supervisors voted down a raise. Supervisor David Archie said the board voted down a proposed $300 pay increase for the employees during a meeting Monday. Archie said wanted to give the employees a $500 raise, but settled for $300, which didn't pass.
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Hinds County Public Works employees strike over pay

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Public Works ground workers went on strike on Tuesday after the Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to not give them $300 raise. Many of the workers said they are struggling to make ends meet, having to work extra jobs just to provide for their families due to the recent […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Pearl mayor tries to persuade struggling Jackson businesses to open in his city

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The frustration of Jackson business owners during the water crisis caught the attention of one nearby city leader. Pearl’s mayor is letting some Jackson restaurants know they are welcome to set up shop there. Mayor Jake Windham sent a letter to several Jackson restaurant owners hoping to have discussions with them about opening their businesses in his city.
JACKSON, MS
Jackson, MS
Jackson, MS
Jackson, MS
Money, MS
WJTV 12

Lawsuit seeks repairs to troubled Jackson water system

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A new class-action lawsuit seeks to force Mississippi’s capital city to fix its troubled water system, including removal or repair of pipes and equipment contaminated with lead. The suit was filed Friday in federal district court, a day after the state health department told people in Jackson that they no longer had to […]
JACKSON, MS
Erica Thomas
WLBT

Three boil water advisories affecting 70 Jackson customers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As water pressure stabilizes at Jackson’s O.B. Curtis Water Treatment facility, the city continues to see boil water advisories affecting dozens of customers. Currently, the city says approximately 70 connections in Jackson are under a boil water advisory due to water main leak repairs. The...
JACKSON, MS
newyorkbeacon.com

WATCH Father and Son React in Fear As 16-Yr-Old Girl Robs/Shoots Up Popcorn Store in Mall

Neighbors, get into this! A 16-year-old girl was arrested after she opened fire inside a Mississippi mall over some popcorn!. According to WLBT, Za’Lill D’Chelle Patterson, 16, was inside North Park Mall in Ridgeland, Mississippi when she attempted to steal a drink from a popcorn stand inside the mall. When the store owner tried to stop her, Patterson pulled out a gun.
RIDGELAND, MS
kicks96news.com

Two More Local COVID Deaths Reported

COVID-19 is being blamed for the deaths of two more people in this part of central Mississippi. The State Health Department is reporting that a Leake County resident and another from Neshoba County died during the last two weeks. The number of new infections in the local area last week was up 68 per cent from the week before– with 23 cases in Attala County, 36 in Leake and 37 in Neshoba.
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Capitol police jurisdiction reaches farther than you might think

JACKSON, Miss. — Capitol police officers are being seen more and more around the city of Jackson. "So far, the feedback has been very positive. People are happy to see us. People feel safer because they see us more often," said Capitol police Chief Bo Luckey. In less than...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Crews respond to fire on Palmyra Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters responded to a structure fire Tuesday afternoon. The fire happened on Palmyra Street at Monument Street in Jackson. There’s no word on any injuries at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Man shot waiting on food outside Jackson Waffle House

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday morning outside the Waffle House on Highway 18 in south Jackson. It happened around 4 a.m. JPD says a man was shot in both legs as he slept waiting on his food outside the restaurant. He is in...
JACKSON, MS
BlackAmericaWeb

Racism Seen as Root of Water Crisis in Mississippi Capital

But the crisis in the city of Jackson isn’t over, even if its boil-water advisory was lifted on Thursday. While the state plans to stop handing out free bottled water at sites around the city Saturday night, the city said water pressure still hasn’t been fully restored, and state health officials said lead in some pipes remains so worrisome that pregnant women and young children should still use bottled water.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

