WAPT
Hinds County public works employees take a stand after supervisors vote down pay raise
RAYMOND, Miss. — About 100 Hinds County public works employees stopped working Tuesday morning a county official said the Board of Supervisors voted down a raise. Supervisor David Archie said the board voted down a proposed $300 pay increase for the employees during a meeting Monday. Archie said wanted to give the employees a $500 raise, but settled for $300, which didn't pass.
Hinds County Public Works employees strike over pay
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Public Works ground workers went on strike on Tuesday after the Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to not give them $300 raise. Many of the workers said they are struggling to make ends meet, having to work extra jobs just to provide for their families due to the recent […]
WLBT
Pearl mayor tries to persuade struggling Jackson businesses to open in his city
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The frustration of Jackson business owners during the water crisis caught the attention of one nearby city leader. Pearl’s mayor is letting some Jackson restaurants know they are welcome to set up shop there. Mayor Jake Windham sent a letter to several Jackson restaurant owners hoping to have discussions with them about opening their businesses in his city.
WLBT
Hazlehurst police chief fired, assistant chief temporarily steps up
HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WLBT) - The top cop in Hazlehurst was ousted during a special Board of Alderman meeting on Monday. Mayor Kenneth Ramsey says Police Chief Darian Murray was relieved of his duties due to a lack of leadership over the last year. “It’s nothing personal, we’re just going in...
WAPT
Mississippi leaders visit Jackson restaurants in wake of city's water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. — Secretary of State Michael Watson followedLt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann's lead and spent a day at a few Jackson restaurants that have dealt with the long and hard water crisis. 'It's time to come back out," Hosemann said, encouraging people to eat out. Hosemann joined Watson on...
Jackson water crisis spurs calls to bring the federal hammer down on Mississippi
Advocates say the long-running problems at Jackson's troubled water plant show the largely Black city has been neglected by the Republican-controlled state government.
Lawsuit seeks repairs to troubled Jackson water system
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A new class-action lawsuit seeks to force Mississippi’s capital city to fix its troubled water system, including removal or repair of pipes and equipment contaminated with lead. The suit was filed Friday in federal district court, a day after the state health department told people in Jackson that they no longer had to […]
Mississippi man found dead when officer responded to report of domestic fight
A Mississippi man was found deceased when officers responded to a domestic fight in Lincoln County Tuesday. At approximately 1:55 p.m., 911 received a call of a possible domestic fight at a residence on Johnson Grove Road in Lincoln County. While en route to the scene, deputies were informed that...
Merit Health Central is moving many services from Jackson to the suburbs. Employees wonder what’s next
Merit Health Central is struggling: services and units are closing or being moved, and current and former employees say the hospital is unable to maintain safe staffing levels. The private hospital, one of nine Merit Health facilities in the state, has already moved or is planning to move its cardiovascular services, neonatal intensive care unit […]
WLBT
Customers accuse Richland gun shop owner of damaging guns, so they’re unsafe
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Customers of 144 Tactical, a gun shop in Richland, are accusing the owner of damaging their guns — and in one case, to the point where firing the weapon could be harmful. “They don’t need to just be touching anybody’s guns, or they don’t know...
WLBT
Three boil water advisories affecting 70 Jackson customers
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As water pressure stabilizes at Jackson’s O.B. Curtis Water Treatment facility, the city continues to see boil water advisories affecting dozens of customers. Currently, the city says approximately 70 connections in Jackson are under a boil water advisory due to water main leak repairs. The...
newyorkbeacon.com
WATCH Father and Son React in Fear As 16-Yr-Old Girl Robs/Shoots Up Popcorn Store in Mall
Neighbors, get into this! A 16-year-old girl was arrested after she opened fire inside a Mississippi mall over some popcorn!. According to WLBT, Za’Lill D’Chelle Patterson, 16, was inside North Park Mall in Ridgeland, Mississippi when she attempted to steal a drink from a popcorn stand inside the mall. When the store owner tried to stop her, Patterson pulled out a gun.
kicks96news.com
Two More Local COVID Deaths Reported
COVID-19 is being blamed for the deaths of two more people in this part of central Mississippi. The State Health Department is reporting that a Leake County resident and another from Neshoba County died during the last two weeks. The number of new infections in the local area last week was up 68 per cent from the week before– with 23 cases in Attala County, 36 in Leake and 37 in Neshoba.
Mississippi couple turns CBD experience into one-of-a-kind coffee shop
A Mississippi couple’s experience with the benefits of CBD has led to the opening of a newly opened shop that offers everything from natural herb and CBD infusions to a cup of freshly brewed coffee. Rabbit Hole Brew at 908 Brookway Boulevard in Brookhaven is newly opened and already...
WAPT
Capitol police jurisdiction reaches farther than you might think
JACKSON, Miss. — Capitol police officers are being seen more and more around the city of Jackson. "So far, the feedback has been very positive. People are happy to see us. People feel safer because they see us more often," said Capitol police Chief Bo Luckey. In less than...
Crews respond to fire on Palmyra Street in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters responded to a structure fire Tuesday afternoon. The fire happened on Palmyra Street at Monument Street in Jackson. There’s no word on any injuries at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves Mocked Jackson At An Event After More Than 150,000 Of The City's Residents Had No Clean Water
“In the most disgraceful Governor sweepstakes, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is a winner,” one person tweeted.
WLBT
Man shot waiting on food outside Jackson Waffle House
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday morning outside the Waffle House on Highway 18 in south Jackson. It happened around 4 a.m. JPD says a man was shot in both legs as he slept waiting on his food outside the restaurant. He is in...
Racism Seen as Root of Water Crisis in Mississippi Capital
But the crisis in the city of Jackson isn’t over, even if its boil-water advisory was lifted on Thursday. While the state plans to stop handing out free bottled water at sites around the city Saturday night, the city said water pressure still hasn’t been fully restored, and state health officials said lead in some pipes remains so worrisome that pregnant women and young children should still use bottled water.
BET
Mississippi Governor Receives Backlash For Saying It’s 'A Great Day To Not Be In Jackson'
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is receiving backlash for recent comments about Jackson, Miss., which has been enduring a water crisis. According to WAPT, during a Sept. 16 event in Hattiesburg, Reeves said, "I've got to tell you; it is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It's also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson.”
