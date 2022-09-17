Read full article on original website
WAPT
Jackson police believe SUV could be linked to drive-by shootings
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are searching for an SUV that could be connected to two recent drive-by shootings. Police don't know if the victims were targeted or whether the drive-bys were random. Law enforcement agencies are on the lookout for what Jackson police describe as an older-model, dirty, black Chevy Tahoe, which investigators believe could have been involved in the shootings.
Natchez Democrat
15-year-old dies in Port Gibson shooting; four suspects charged with murder
NATCHEZ — A 15-year-old died early Monday morning, the result of a drive-by shooting in Claiborne County. Claiborne County Sheriff Edward Goods said in a Facebook post that at approximately 1:16 a.m. Monday, his office was notified by the staff at Claiborne County Hospital that they were treating the victim of a gunshot.
Four men charged in death of Claiborne County 15-year-old
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Claiborne County deputies arrested four men in connection to the death of a 15-year-old on Monday, September 19. Investigators said 15-year-old Jeremiah Howard was shot early Monday morning on Highway 18 during a chase. He died at the Claiborne County Hospital. Witnesses told police they noticed a dark colored vehicle […]
Man arrested for homicide at Yazoo City apartment complex
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City Police Chief Kenny Hampton said an arrest was made in connection to the death of a woman. Lavonte Ellington was arrested by Yazoo City police in the Tchula area in connection to the homicide. Ellington was charged with murder. The woman, 33-year-old Margaret Harris, was found dead inside […]
WAPT
17-year-old shot to death while lying in bed, JPD says
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot and killed. LaGavin Jenkins Jr. was in his bedroom when he was struck by a bullet that someone fired into the home in the 300 block of Myer Avenue, according to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said Jenkins had been shot twice in the upper body.
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg police searching for missing resident
The Vicksburg Police Department is looking for Missing Vicksburg resident Morgan Bartholomew Bell, 50. Bell was last seen on Sep. 17 walking in the area of Starlight and shady Lane, possibly coming from the BP on the corner of enchanted Drive and Wisconsin Ave. He was last seen wearing a...
Lincoln County man killed in possible domestic fight
LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Lincoln County deputies are investigating after a man was killed during a possible domestic fight. The Daily Leader reported the shooting happened just before 2:00 p.m. at a home on Johnson Grove Road on Tuesday, September 20. Investigators said the victim had been shot by a woman. He died at […]
Mississippi 15-year-old out on bond on murder charge arrested for reportedly shooting at family member
A Mississippi teen, free on $100,000 bond on a murder charge, was arrested in Jackson on Saturday and charged with shooting a gun at a member of his family. Tayshon Levanthony Holmes, who was 15 on Oct. 26, 2021, when he was arrested and charged with the murder of 19-year-old Bill Calvin Jr., was charged with aggravated assault in a Jackson courtroom this morning. It is unclear at this time whether the family member was struck by the bullet.
WAPT
Jackson police investigate several shootings in day's span
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police responded to several shootings in the past 24 hours, including one that was fatal. A teenager who had been shot twice while lying in bed at a home on Myers Avenue was found by his grandmother. Police said officers were called hours earlier to investigate a report of shots fired in the area.
Mississippi man found dead when officer responded to report of domestic fight
A Mississippi man was found deceased when officers responded to a domestic fight in Lincoln County Tuesday. At approximately 1:55 p.m., 911 received a call of a possible domestic fight at a residence on Johnson Grove Road in Lincoln County. While en route to the scene, deputies were informed that...
WAPT
19-year-old charged in Madison County shooting
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — The Madison County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection with a shooting. Xavier Gilbert, 19, is charged with aggravated assault, according to public information officer Heath Hall. Hall said the investigation began before 3 p.m. Tuesday when deputies received a call about a...
Vicksburg Post
15-year-old dead after drive-by-shooting in Port Gibson
A drive-by shooting left a 15-year-old dead in Port Gibson early Monday morning. The identity of the victim has not yet been released by the Port Gibson Sheriff’s Department. Claiborne County Sheriff Edward Goods said the confrontation started at the Citgo convenience store on Highway 18 near Highway 61...
WLBT
Customers accuse Richland gun shop owner of damaging guns, so they’re unsafe
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Customers of 144 Tactical, a gun shop in Richland, are accusing the owner of damaging their guns — and in one case, to the point where firing the weapon could be harmful. “They don’t need to just be touching anybody’s guns, or they don’t know...
WAPT
Jackson police investigate latest fatal shooting at apartment complex
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating after a 26-year-old man was killed at Pine Ridge Gardens Apartments. Officers were called about 9:30 p.m. Sunday to the apartment complex on Rebel Woods Drive, where Booker Tarvin had been fatally shot. Police officials said they think Tarvin knew the shooter.
kicks96news.com
A Suspicious Person and a Fighting Family in Leake County
11:46 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance in progress on Hayes Street. 2:14 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to multiple calls about a suspicious person walking along Hwy 25 North near Marydell.
WLBT
26-year-old shot and killed at Jackson apartment complex
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department needs your help to find out who shot and killed a man at an apartment complex. The crime occurred at Rebel Wood Apartments around 9 p.m. Sunday. Police say Booker Tarvin, 26, was shot multiple times. He died on the scene. JPD...
Bond set for teen charged in Northpark Mall shooting
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Bond was set for a 16-year-old girl who was charged in connection to a shooting that happened at Northpark Mall in Ridgeland on Saturday, September 17. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said Za’Lill D’Chelle Patterson, of Jackson, tried to shoplift from a popcorn store inside the mall. She allegedly pulled a […]
Natchez teen out on bond arrested for Jackson shooting
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Natchez teen, who was free on a $100,000 bond on a murder charge, was arrested in Jackson on Saturday for allegedly shooting a gun at a family member. The Natchez Democrat reported Tayshon L. Holmes was previously arrested in connection to the murder of 19-year-old Bill Calvin, Jr., in October […]
WLBT
Woman runs over boyfriend with her vehicle in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman is being charged with aggravated domestic assault after running over her boyfriend with her car in Jackson. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says Kimberley Handy, 43, engaged in a verbal altercation with her boyfriend, Pierre D’Anjou, at Highway 80 and Valley Street around 10:30 a.m. Monday.
WLBT
‘Every night, there is shooting:’ Stray bullet nearly kills South Jackson resident
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One South Jackson resident says random shootings are destroying his property and his patience. The most recent one happened this weekend, leaving five bullet holes in his home. Eric Harper lives on Revere Street, just south of West McDowell Road. In the last six years, Harper...
