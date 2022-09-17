Read full article on original website
Coach Prime Delivers Hope During Water Crisis in Jackson, MSH TitsworthJackson, MS
What We Know About the Jackson, MS Water CrisisLuke FitzpatrickJackson, MS
Opinion: Climate Change Is Overwhelming U.S. Flood MapsDaniella CressmanJackson, MS
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy ItJeffery MacJackson, MS
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
thesource.com
Rae Sremmurd Holds Water Drive For The Residents Of Jackson, Mississippi
On September 14, Rae Sremmurd linked with Making Wishes Matter to organize a water drive for their fellow Mississippians, who are currently without potable drinking water. The rap superstars donated more than 2 trucks full with over 100 cases of water, 100 water filters to the elderly and called on fans to pitch in too. Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee then personally delivered the bounty to communities in need.
BET
'P-Valley' Stars J Alphonse Nicholson And Nicco Annan Join The Goodr Co. To Bring Water To Jackson Residents
The men of P-Valley are stepping up for Jackson, Mississippi residents in a monumental way amid the city’s ongoing water crisis. On September 14, J Alphonse Nicholson tapped Nicco Annan, who portray Lil Murda and Uncle Clifford in the series, to collaborate with Atlanta-based The Goodr Co in an effort to provide the Jackson residents with 100,000 bottles of potable water.
WAPT
'A great day to not be in Jackson,' governor says during Hattiesburg event
HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves lives in the governor's mansion in Jackson, but it appears that he doesn't consider the city "home sweet home." "I've got to tell you; it is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It's also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson," Reeves said Friday. "I feel like I should take off my emergency manager director hat and leave it in the car and take off my public works director hat and leave it in the car."
Mississippi Guv Insults Water-Starved City of Jackson
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves took a swing Friday at the capital city of Jackson—where he lives and which went weeks without clean water. Addressing a crowd in Hattiesburg, the Republican said it was “as always, a great day to not be in Jackson.” The snide remark came as Reeves and city officials point fingers over who is to blame for the water crisis that left that predominately Black community hunting for clean water to drink, cook with, and bathe in for seven weeks. A boil-water notice was lifted on Thursday."It is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It's also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson."—Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, belittling his own capital city that just spent more than 1.5 months without clean running waterpic.twitter.com/KOuPdFLu9D— Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) September 16, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Man injured in drive-by shooting at Waffle House on Highway 18
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a shooting that happened at a Waffle House restaurant early Tuesday morning. The shooting happened at the Waffle House on Highway 18. According to Officer Sam Brown, a 20-year-old man was shot in both legs inside a white Honda Accord. Brown said the man was asleep while […]
Man dies after shooting on Rebel Woods Drive in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed. The shooting happened at Pine Ridge Gardens Apartments on Rebel Woods Drive on Sunday, September 18. Officer Sam Brown said Booker Tarvin, 26, was shot multiple times, and he died at the scene. According to Brown, Tarvin was last seen […]
foodieflashpacker.com
The 5 Best Seafood Restaurants In Jackson MS
You’ve probably heard of Jackson, Mississippi’s fantastic seafood eateries. Unbelievable Southern cuisine can be found in this Mississippi city, in fact. However, did you know that Mississippi is home to several excellent seafood eateries? I believe this section will blow your mind if you enjoy eating fish and shellfish like me.
16-year-old injured in Vicksburg shooting
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are investigating after a 16-year-old was shot in the leg. Vicksburg Daily News reported a woman showed up at the police department to report that her son had been shot. The injury was not life-threatening, and the teen was taken to a medical facility for treatment. According to police, […]
Woman found driving truck of missing Mississippi man now charged with his murder
A woman who was found driving the truck owned by a missing Mississippi man has now been charged with his murder. Sierra Inscoe, 20, of Nashville, has been charged with the murder of Carson Sistrunk, a 24-year-old man who was reported missing on Sept. 4 by the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department.
buzzfeednews.com
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves Mocked Jackson At An Event After More Than 150,000 Of The City's Residents Had No Clean Water
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves made fun of the ongoing water crisis in Jackson on Friday, just a day after the state lifted a weeks-long boil water advisory, that left more than 150,000 people in the capital city without clean water in their homes. “I’ve got to tell you it is...
Two men airlifted to UMMC after shooting in Durant
DURANT, Miss. (WJTV) – Durant police are investigating after two men were injured in a shooting. The shooting happened on Wednesday, September 14 on South Jackson Street. Durant Police Chief Jeremy Johnson said the victims were shot while sitting in a vehicle around 10:50 p.m. Both victims were airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical […]
Silver Alert issued for 36-year-old Jackson woman
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 36-year-old Thomasina Donerson, of Jackson. MBI officials said she is five feet and five inches tall, 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing red pants, a white striped black tank top shirt and […]
WLBT
Woman runs over boyfriend with her vehicle in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman is being charged with aggravated domestic assault after running over her boyfriend with her car in Jackson. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says Kimberley Handy, 43, engaged in a verbal altercation with her boyfriend, Pierre D’Anjou, at Highway 80 and Valley Street around 10:30 a.m. Monday.
WLBT
Police: Shooting at Dillard’s at Northpark Mall leaves one injured
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A shooting occurred at the Dillard’s at Northpark Mall Saturday afternoon, police confirm. According to Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers, the “isolated incident between two individuals” left one person injured and the suspect is now in custody. The chief said that the mall...
WAPT
Jackson police investigate latest fatal shooting at apartment complex
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating after a 26-year-old man was killed at Pine Ridge Gardens Apartments. Officers were called about 9:30 p.m. Sunday to the apartment complex on Rebel Woods Drive, where Booker Tarvin had been fatally shot. Police officials said they think Tarvin knew the shooter.
WTOK-TV
Nashville woman accused of murdering Rankin Co. man she met through social media
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/WDAM) - A woman from Nashville, Tennessee, has been charged with the murder of a missing Rankin County man after, police say, the two formed a relationship online and planned to meet up. Carson Sistrunk, 24, was reported missing on Tuesday, September 6. According to Jefferson Davis...
Man arrested for Valero armed robbery in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened at a Valero in Jackson on July 28. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said Christopher Watts, 27, entered the business with several firearms and took several merchandise without paying. Watts was denied bond for being a convicted felon on […]
2 children in custody for threats against Brookhaven schools
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A 12-year-old and an 11-year-old are in custody after threats were made against Brookhaven School District campuses on Thursday, September 15. The Daily Leader reported the threat was made on social media, leading to what Police Chief Kenneth Collins called “mass hysteria.” The threat was shared by students, then adults. In […]
Mississippi woman found shot to death inside car
A Mississippi woman was killed Tuesday around midnight when she was struck by gunfire while driving. Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins said Mashonna Shunta Dunnigan, 44, was found in her vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. Collins said police received a call of shots fired around midnight, then another call...
