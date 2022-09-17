The horrifying slaughter of the patients is about to begin again, as the cruel and ferocious dolls are here to attack, mutilate, and dismember the patients!. For the third and final time, Cult of Chucky: Hospital Ward of Madness is back to terrify guests at Universal Studios Japan. First appearing in 2017 and returning in 2018, this terrifying house takes guests on a journey through Harrogate Hospital, where a doctor had previously used Good Guy dolls as a form of therapy for patients. But the spirit of Chucky has possessed each and every one of the dolls, wreaking havoc across the hospital and leading to your doom.

