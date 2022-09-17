Read full article on original website
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg police searching for missing resident
The Vicksburg Police Department is looking for Missing Vicksburg resident Morgan Bartholomew Bell, 50. Bell was last seen on Sep. 17 walking in the area of Starlight and shady Lane, possibly coming from the BP on the corner of enchanted Drive and Wisconsin Ave. He was last seen wearing a...
Four men charged in death of Claiborne County 15-year-old
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Claiborne County deputies arrested four men in connection to the death of a 15-year-old on Monday, September 19. Investigators said 15-year-old Jeremiah Howard was shot early Monday morning on Highway 18 during a chase. He died at the Claiborne County Hospital. Witnesses told police they noticed a dark colored vehicle […]
WAPT
Jackson police believe SUV could be linked to drive-by shootings
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are searching for an SUV that could be connected to two recent drive-by shootings. Police don't know if the victims were targeted or whether the drive-bys were random. Law enforcement agencies are on the lookout for what Jackson police describe as an older-model, dirty, black Chevy Tahoe, which investigators believe could have been involved in the shootings.
Man arrested for homicide at Yazoo City apartment complex
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City Police Chief Kenny Hampton said an arrest was made in connection to the death of a woman. Lavonte Ellington was arrested by Yazoo City police in the Tchula area in connection to the homicide. Ellington was charged with murder. The woman, 33-year-old Margaret Harris, was found dead inside […]
WAPT
Jackson police investigate several shootings in day's span
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police responded to several shootings in the past 24 hours, including one that was fatal. A teenager who had been shot twice while lying in bed at a home on Myers Avenue was found by his grandmother. Police said officers were called hours earlier to investigate a report of shots fired in the area.
Lincoln County man killed in possible domestic fight
LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Lincoln County deputies are investigating after a man was killed during a possible domestic fight. The Daily Leader reported the shooting happened just before 2:00 p.m. at a home on Johnson Grove Road on Tuesday, September 20. Investigators said the victim had been shot by a woman. He died at […]
Man arrested for shooting in Madison County subdivision
UPDATE: MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison County deputies charged a 19-year-old with one count of aggravated assault after a shooting on Harvey Circle. Heath Hall with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said Xavier Gilbert was arrested at a home in Canton. The other person who was taken into custody was questioned and released. MADISON […]
Mississippi man found dead when officer responded to report of domestic fight
A Mississippi man was found deceased when officers responded to a domestic fight in Lincoln County Tuesday. At approximately 1:55 p.m., 911 received a call of a possible domestic fight at a residence on Johnson Grove Road in Lincoln County. While en route to the scene, deputies were informed that...
WLBT
Two in custody after person shot in Madison Co. subdivision
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in a Madison County subdivision on Tuesday. According to officials, police received a call at 2:48 p.m. of a subject being shot on Harvey Circle in the Harvey Crossing subdivision. The victim was taken to...
WLBT
Vehicle of Scarlet Pearl shooting suspect seen in Mobile
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The man shot and killed in the Scarlet Pearl parking lot early Wednesday morning has now been identified, and police are actively searching for the suspect’s vehicle. D’Iberville Police are alerting the public to be on the lookout for the suspect vehicle, possibly a...
Mississippi 15-year-old out on bond on murder charge arrested for reportedly shooting at family member
A Mississippi teen, free on $100,000 bond on a murder charge, was arrested in Jackson on Saturday and charged with shooting a gun at a member of his family. Tayshon Levanthony Holmes, who was 15 on Oct. 26, 2021, when he was arrested and charged with the murder of 19-year-old Bill Calvin Jr., was charged with aggravated assault in a Jackson courtroom this morning. It is unclear at this time whether the family member was struck by the bullet.
Natchez teen out on bond arrested for Jackson shooting
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Natchez teen, who was free on a $100,000 bond on a murder charge, was arrested in Jackson on Saturday for allegedly shooting a gun at a family member. The Natchez Democrat reported Tayshon L. Holmes was previously arrested in connection to the murder of 19-year-old Bill Calvin, Jr., in October […]
Crews respond to fire on Palmyra Street in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters responded to a structure fire Tuesday afternoon. The fire happened on Palmyra Street at Monument Street in Jackson. There’s no word on any injuries at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
WAPT
19-year-old charged in Madison County shooting
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — The Madison County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection with a shooting. Xavier Gilbert, 19, is charged with aggravated assault, according to public information officer Heath Hall. Hall said the investigation began before 3 p.m. Tuesday when deputies received a call about a...
Clay Street to temporarily close in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has announced a temporary lane closure for the City of Vicksburg. The westbound lanes of Clay Street at Interstate 20 will be closed from 6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 23 until 6:00 a.m. on Monday, September 26. “There will be some other local alternative routes […]
WAPT
Man lying on Highway 49 struck, killed, MHP says
SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. — A 72-year-old man was lying on US 49 in Simpson County when he was struck by a car and killed. The crash was reported at about 8 p.m. Sunday, Master Sgt. Eric Henry said in a release. A 2017 Honda Civic was traveling south on...
Man dies after shooting on Rebel Woods Drive in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed. The shooting happened at Pine Ridge Gardens Apartments on Rebel Woods Drive on Sunday, September 18. Officer Sam Brown said Booker Tarvin, 26, was shot multiple times, and he died at the scene. According to Brown, Tarvin was last seen […]
16-year-old injured in Vicksburg shooting
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are investigating after a 16-year-old was shot in the leg. Vicksburg Daily News reported a woman showed up at the police department to report that her son had been shot. The injury was not life-threatening, and the teen was taken to a medical facility for treatment. According to police, […]
WLBT
Woman runs over boyfriend with her vehicle in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman is being charged with aggravated domestic assault after running over her boyfriend with her car in Jackson. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says Kimberley Handy, 43, engaged in a verbal altercation with her boyfriend, Pierre D’Anjou, at Highway 80 and Valley Street around 10:30 a.m. Monday.
mageenews.com
Magee PD Arrest Report Week 9/12-9/20
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Magee Police Report showed no felony charges for the week of September 12 -20, 2022. Check out the full list of charges below for the week.
