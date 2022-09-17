ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinds County, MS

Comments / 0

Related
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg police searching for missing resident

The Vicksburg Police Department is looking for Missing Vicksburg resident Morgan Bartholomew Bell, 50. Bell was last seen on Sep. 17 walking in the area of Starlight and shady Lane, possibly coming from the BP on the corner of enchanted Drive and Wisconsin Ave. He was last seen wearing a...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Four men charged in death of Claiborne County 15-year-old

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Claiborne County deputies arrested four men in connection to the death of a 15-year-old on Monday, September 19. Investigators said 15-year-old Jeremiah Howard was shot early Monday morning on Highway 18 during a chase. He died at the Claiborne County Hospital. Witnesses told police they noticed a dark colored vehicle […]
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Jackson police believe SUV could be linked to drive-by shootings

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are searching for an SUV that could be connected to two recent drive-by shootings. Police don't know if the victims were targeted or whether the drive-bys were random. Law enforcement agencies are on the lookout for what Jackson police describe as an older-model, dirty, black Chevy Tahoe, which investigators believe could have been involved in the shootings.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested for homicide at Yazoo City apartment complex

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City Police Chief Kenny Hampton said an arrest was made in connection to the death of a woman. Lavonte Ellington was arrested by Yazoo City police in the Tchula area in connection to the homicide. Ellington was charged with murder. The woman, 33-year-old Margaret Harris, was found dead inside […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Jackson, MS
Crime & Safety
Hinds County, MS
Crime & Safety
County
Hinds County, MS
WAPT

Jackson police investigate several shootings in day's span

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police responded to several shootings in the past 24 hours, including one that was fatal. A teenager who had been shot twice while lying in bed at a home on Myers Avenue was found by his grandmother. Police said officers were called hours earlier to investigate a report of shots fired in the area.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Lincoln County man killed in possible domestic fight

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Lincoln County deputies are investigating after a man was killed during a possible domestic fight. The Daily Leader reported the shooting happened just before 2:00 p.m. at a home on Johnson Grove Road on Tuesday, September 20. Investigators said the victim had been shot by a woman. He died at […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested for shooting in Madison County subdivision

UPDATE: MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison County deputies charged a 19-year-old with one count of aggravated assault after a shooting on Harvey Circle. Heath Hall with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said Xavier Gilbert was arrested at a home in Canton. The other person who was taken into custody was questioned and released. MADISON […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver Alert##Jackson Police Department
WLBT

Two in custody after person shot in Madison Co. subdivision

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in a Madison County subdivision on Tuesday. According to officials, police received a call at 2:48 p.m. of a subject being shot on Harvey Circle in the Harvey Crossing subdivision. The victim was taken to...
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Vehicle of Scarlet Pearl shooting suspect seen in Mobile

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The man shot and killed in the Scarlet Pearl parking lot early Wednesday morning has now been identified, and police are actively searching for the suspect’s vehicle. D’Iberville Police are alerting the public to be on the lookout for the suspect vehicle, possibly a...
MOBILE, AL
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi 15-year-old out on bond on murder charge arrested for reportedly shooting at family member

A Mississippi teen, free on $100,000 bond on a murder charge, was arrested in Jackson on Saturday and charged with shooting a gun at a member of his family. Tayshon Levanthony Holmes, who was 15 on Oct. 26, 2021, when he was arrested and charged with the murder of 19-year-old Bill Calvin Jr., was charged with aggravated assault in a Jackson courtroom this morning. It is unclear at this time whether the family member was struck by the bullet.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Natchez teen out on bond arrested for Jackson shooting

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Natchez teen, who was free on a $100,000 bond on a murder charge, was arrested in Jackson on Saturday for allegedly shooting a gun at a family member. The Natchez Democrat reported Tayshon L. Holmes was previously arrested in connection to the murder of 19-year-old Bill Calvin, Jr., in October […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJTV 12

Crews respond to fire on Palmyra Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters responded to a structure fire Tuesday afternoon. The fire happened on Palmyra Street at Monument Street in Jackson. There’s no word on any injuries at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

19-year-old charged in Madison County shooting

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — The Madison County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection with a shooting. Xavier Gilbert, 19, is charged with aggravated assault, according to public information officer Heath Hall. Hall said the investigation began before 3 p.m. Tuesday when deputies received a call about a...
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Clay Street to temporarily close in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has announced a temporary lane closure for the City of Vicksburg. The westbound lanes of Clay Street at Interstate 20 will be closed from 6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 23 until 6:00 a.m. on Monday, September 26. “There will be some other local alternative routes […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

Man lying on Highway 49 struck, killed, MHP says

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. — A 72-year-old man was lying on US 49 in Simpson County when he was struck by a car and killed. The crash was reported at about 8 p.m. Sunday, Master Sgt. Eric Henry said in a release. A 2017 Honda Civic was traveling south on...
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man dies after shooting on Rebel Woods Drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed. The shooting happened at Pine Ridge Gardens Apartments on Rebel Woods Drive on Sunday, September 18. Officer Sam Brown said Booker Tarvin, 26, was shot multiple times, and he died at the scene. According to Brown, Tarvin was last seen […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

16-year-old injured in Vicksburg shooting

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are investigating after a 16-year-old was shot in the leg. Vicksburg Daily News reported a woman showed up at the police department to report that her son had been shot. The injury was not life-threatening, and the teen was taken to a medical facility for treatment. According to police, […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Woman runs over boyfriend with her vehicle in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman is being charged with aggravated domestic assault after running over her boyfriend with her car in Jackson. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says Kimberley Handy, 43, engaged in a verbal altercation with her boyfriend, Pierre D’Anjou, at Highway 80 and Valley Street around 10:30 a.m. Monday.
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

Magee PD Arrest Report Week 9/12-9/20

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Magee Police Report showed no felony charges for the week of September 12 -20, 2022. Check out the full list of charges below for the week.
MAGEE, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy