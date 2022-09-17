Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Abundant Life, Ark. 60, Southwest Christian 20
Ada 42, Durant 16
Allen 39, Coalgate 33
Ashdown, Ark. 33, Idabel 27
Atoka 36, Antlers 22
Balko 46, Boise City 0
Baxter Springs, Kan. 12, Afton 6
Bethel 35, Little Axe 0
Blanchard 40, Shawnee 13
Bridge Creek 20, Western Heights 6
Bristow 56, Mannford 28
Burns Flat-Dill City 56, Snyder 8
Canton 54, Corn Bible Academy 8
Carl Albert 45, Elk City 2
Chelsea 46, Caney Valley 6
Chickasha 42, Anadarko 20
Christian Heritage Academy 42, Mount St. Mary 21
Claremore 27, Hilldale 10
Claremore Christian 60, Cross Christian Academy 14
Colcord 48, Oklahoma Union 0
Collinsville 35, Bartlesville 25
Covington-Douglas 48, Deer Creek-Lamont 0
Coweta 50, Pryor 0
Crooked Oak 14, Wayne 7
Cushing 54, Berryhill 3
Davenport 26, Yale 6
Davis 34, Wynnewood 28
Dewar 60, Depew 12
Douglass 28, OKC Patriots 9
Dustin 36, Olive 34
Edmond Memorial 35, Southmoore 12
Elgin 41, Weatherford 10
Empire 41, Healdton 34
Eufaula 45, Checotah 7
Fairland 30, Liberty 29
Glenpool 48, Fort Gibson 20
Gore 54, Savanna 0
Grove 28, Wagoner 20
Guthrie 24, Tuttle 20
Henryetta 48, Hartshorne 28
Heritage Hall 43, John Marshall 0
Hinton 48, Carnegie 0
Holdenville 28, North Rock Creek 13
Hollis 46, Mountain View-Gotebo 6
Hugoton, Kan. 63, Guymon 14
Kellyville 42, Mounds 21
Keota 52, Porum 0
Kiefer 55, Keys (Park Hill) 0
Lawton 30, Eisenhower 16
Mangum 49, Sayre 30
Maysville 56, Alex 6
Mena, Ark. 35, Pocola 34
Metro Christian 41, Prairie Grove, Ark. 21
Midway 56, Gans 8
Midwest City 38, Putnam North 6
Millwood 30, Scott City, Mo. 20
Minco 20, Merritt 7
Morris 30, Haskell 0
Morrison 18, Newkirk 6
Muldrow 34, Spiro 7
Mustang 41, Har-Ber, Ark. 13
NOAH 56, Chisholm 28
Newcastle 34, Woodward 12
OKC Classen Adv. 24, OKC Northwest 21
OKC Southeast 80, OKC U.S. Grant 7
Oklahoma Bible 58, Seiling 34
Panama 41, Wilburton 20
Pawhuska 48, Woodland 46
Pawnee 66, Meeker 55
Perkins-Tryon 34, Marlow 21
Piedmont 51, Duncan 0
Plainview 48, Comanche 18
Porter Consolidated 41, Wyandotte 0
Poteau 30, Chandler 21
Purcell 51, Lexington 6
Quapaw 41, Northeast-Arma, Kan. 12
Ringling 41, Apache 8
Ryan 50, Central High 36
Sand Springs 48, Ponca City 25
Seminole 22, Harrah 14
Sequoyah-Claremore 56, Locust Grove 6
Shiloh Christian, Ark. 42, Lincoln Christian 35
Skiatook 47, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 13
Southwest Covenant 70, Summit Christian 40
Star Spencer 44, Capitol Hill 22
Stigler 54, Stilwell 14
Stillwater 36, Norman 33
Stratford 53, Konawa 14
Stroud 38, Okemah 22
Tahlequah 38, Sallisaw 27
Tecumseh 40, McLoud 14
Tipton 48, Cyril 14
Tishomingo 42, Elmore City 28
Tonkawa 66, Blackwell 14
Tulsa Edison 27, Catoosa 0
Tulsa Rogers 28, Tulsa East Central 0
Turpin 52, Buffalo 6
Tyrone 42, Beaver 6
Velma-Alma 76, Caddo 36
Verdigris 40, Beggs 6
Vinita 46, Sperry 10
Warner 33, Chouteau-Mazie 14
Waukomis 62, Kremlin-Hillsdale 14
Waurika 46, Grandfield 0
Waynoka 58, Ringwood 32
Webbers Falls 46, Oaks 16
Welch 48, Bluejacket 0
Weleetka 60, Paoli 0
Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 53, Barnsdall 52
Westville 44, Sequoyah Tahlequah 22
Wetumka 47, Arkoma 0
Wewoka 24, Canadian 8
Wilson 60, Bowlegs 6
Yukon 28, Norman North 23
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Sulphur vs. Whitesboro, Texas, ccd.
Whitesboro, Texas vs. Sulphur, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0