Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 41, Mount Ayr 13

AC/GC 28, West Central Valley, Stuart 26

ADM, Adel 42, Winterset 14

Ames 54, Des Moines, East 0

Ankeny 31, Southeast Polk 14

Ankeny Centennial 28, Cedar Falls 14

Aplington-Parkersburg 21, Denver 0

Ar-We-Va, Westside 51, River Valley, Correctionville 38

Atlantic 15, Ballard 12

Audubon 64, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 30

B-G-M 88, Woodward Academy 0

BCLUW, Conrad 23, North Butler, Greene 12

Baxter 84, Grand View Christian 40

Belle Plaine 66, Colfax-Mingo 7

Benton Community 48, South Tama County, Tama 0

Bondurant Farrar 35, Pella 14

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 19, Algona 7

Burlington 42, Ottumwa 7

Carlisle 53, Des Moines, Lincoln 14

Carroll 63, Storm Lake 14

Cascade,Western Dubuque 14, Beckman, Dyersville 13

Cedar Rapids Xavier 17, North Scott, Eldridge 0

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 55, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 6

Centerville 49, Davis County, Bloomfield 12

Central City 44, Midland, Wyoming 20

Central Decatur, Leon 56, Eldon Cardinal 20

Central Lyon 38, West Lyon, Inwood 17

Central Springs 35, East Marshall, LeGrand 21

Clarinda 28, Clarke, Osceola 7

Clarksville 68, West Central, Maynard 32

Collins-Maxwell 68, Dunkerton 22

Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 49, Lisbon 20

Coon Rapids-Bayard 59, Woodbine 36

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 36, Sioux City, West 0

Creston-Orient-Macksburg 40, Gilbert 36

Crestwood, Cresco 36, Forest City 21

Davenport, West 42, Davenport, Central 0

Decorah 28, Charles City 0

Denison-Schleswig 41, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 0

Des Moines, North 18, Waterloo, East 6

Dike-New Hartford 33, South Hardin 8

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 63, Colo-NESCO 16

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 34, Iowa City High 0

Dubuque, Senior 34, Waterloo, West 0

Durant-Bennett 28, Wilton 8

East Buchanan, Winthrop 34, Alburnett 27

East Mills 40, CAM, Anita 38

Easton Valley 66, Springville 0

Epworth, Western Dubuque 48, Dubuque, Hempstead 6

Estherville Lincoln Central 27, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 13

Fairfield 29, Knoxville 28

Fort Dodge 37, Marshalltown 23

Fort Madison 37, Washington 7

Fremont Mills, Tabor 60, Bedford 20

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 28, Hinton 26

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 54, Tripoli 48

Glidden-Ralston 44, Siouxland Christian 6

Greene County 30, Des Moines Christian 22

Grundy Center 47, Hudson 0

Harlan 49, Glenwood 14

Harris-Lake Park 63, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 34

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 66, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 34

Humboldt 37, Boone 0

IKM-Manning 56, Missouri Valley 6

Independence 14, Vinton-Shellsburg 7

Interstate 35,Truro 35, Nodaway Valley 0

Iowa City Liberty High School 55, Clear Creek-Amana 7

Kee, Lansing 48, Janesville 34

Keokuk 14, Oskaloosa 7

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 55, MVAOCOU 12

LeMars 24, MOC-Floyd Valley 22

Lenox 70, East Union, Afton 36

Lewis Central 34, Indianola 16

Logan-Magnolia 29, Tri-Center, Neola 26

Lone Tree 65, Tri-County, Thornburg 16

Lynnville-Sully 51, Wayne, Corydon 0

MFL-Mar-Mac 27, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 7

Madrid 42, Earlham 13

Maquoketa 44, Clinton 36

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 22, Bellevue 20

Marion 20, Central Clinton, DeWitt 13

Martensdale-St. Marys 50, Lamoni 0

Mediapolis 17, Regina, Iowa City 7

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 56, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 0

Montezuma 59, Melcher-Dallas 14

Monticello 61, Tipton 14

Moravia 71, Twin Cedars, Bussey 0

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 40, Murray 36

Mount Vernon 42, Center Point-Urbana 6

Nashua-Plainfield 32, North Tama, Traer 12

Nevada 24, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 23

New Hampton 35, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0

Newell-Fonda 19, Bishop Garrigan 0

Newman Catholic, Mason City 45, Saint Ansgar 43, 2OT

Newton 44, Saydel 0

North Cedar, Stanwood 36, Highland, Riverside 19

North Linn, Troy Mills 63, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 0

North Polk, Alleman 42, Grinnell 7

North Union 44, Lake Mills 20

Northeast, Goose Lake 22, Anamosa 21

Norwalk 42, Dallas Center-Grimes 28

OA-BCIG 28, Southeast Valley 8

Oelwein 36, Jesup 20

Ogden 49, North Mahaska, New Sharon 0

Osage 31, Clear Lake 28

PCM, Monroe 42, Iowa Falls-Alden 0

Pella Christian 45, Van Buren, Keosauqua 0

Perry 27, Des Moines, Hoover 21

Pleasant Valley 49, Muscatine 9

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 18, Bettendorf 17

Red Oak 47, Shenandoah 0

Riverside, Oakland 47, Sidney 16

Roland-Story, Story City 21, Albia 0

Ruthven-Ayrshire 62, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 15

Sheldon 18, Okoboji, Milford 0

Sigourney-Keota 35, Pleasantville 13

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 20, Sibley-Ocheyedan 7

Sioux City, East 42, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14

Sioux City, North 22, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 14

Solon 35, Assumption, Davenport 10

South Central Calhoun 51, Manson Northwest Webster 13

South Hamilton, Jewell 58, Belmond-Klemme 0

South O’Brien, Paullina 14, Alta-Aurelia 7

South Winneshiek, Calmar 42, Starmont 20

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 63, Seymour 0

Southwest Valley 14, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 0

Spencer 29, Sioux Center 7

Spirit Lake 47, PAC-LM 6

St. Mary’s, Remsen 49, Kingsley-Pierson 0

Stanton 54, Griswold 6

Sumner-Fredericksburg 66, Postville 0

Treynor 48, West Monona 0

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 62, Riceville 14

Underwood 55, East Sac County 0

Unity Christian 35, Cherokee, Washington 0

Urbandale 37, Des Moines, Roosevelt 13

Valley, West Des Moines 24, Waukee 6

Van Meter 69, Panorama, Panora 3

WACO, Wayland 54, Iowa Valley, Marengo 26

Wahlert, Dubuque 42, Union Community, LaPorte City 7

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 42, AGWSR, Ackley 14

Waukee Northwest 21, Johnston 7

Waukon 45, North Fayette Valley 23

Waverly-Shell Rock 42, West Delaware, Manchester 7

Webster City 49, Mason City 14

West Bend-Mallard 57, Northwood-Kensett 6

West Branch 86, Louisa-Muscatine 0

West Burlington/Notre Dame 30, Mount Pleasant 20

West Hancock, Britt 59, West Fork, Sheffield 0

West Harrison, Mondamin 35, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 0

West Liberty 22, Camanche 14

West Marshall, State Center 28, Chariton 7

West Sioux 52, Emmetsburg 28

Western Christian 42, Ridge View 7

Westwood, Sloan 29, Lawton-Bronson 23

Williamsburg 65, Central Lee, Donnellson 7

Winfield-Mount Union 52, H-L-V, Victor 12

Woodbury Central, Moville 41, Akron-Westfield 7

Woodward-Granger 50, Eagle Grove 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

