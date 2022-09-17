Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 41, Mount Ayr 13
AC/GC 28, West Central Valley, Stuart 26
ADM, Adel 42, Winterset 14
Ames 54, Des Moines, East 0
Ankeny 31, Southeast Polk 14
Ankeny Centennial 28, Cedar Falls 14
Aplington-Parkersburg 21, Denver 0
Ar-We-Va, Westside 51, River Valley, Correctionville 38
Atlantic 15, Ballard 12
Audubon 64, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 30
B-G-M 88, Woodward Academy 0
BCLUW, Conrad 23, North Butler, Greene 12
Baxter 84, Grand View Christian 40
Belle Plaine 66, Colfax-Mingo 7
Benton Community 48, South Tama County, Tama 0
Bondurant Farrar 35, Pella 14
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 19, Algona 7
Burlington 42, Ottumwa 7
Carlisle 53, Des Moines, Lincoln 14
Carroll 63, Storm Lake 14
Cascade,Western Dubuque 14, Beckman, Dyersville 13
Cedar Rapids Xavier 17, North Scott, Eldridge 0
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 55, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 6
Centerville 49, Davis County, Bloomfield 12
Central City 44, Midland, Wyoming 20
Central Decatur, Leon 56, Eldon Cardinal 20
Central Lyon 38, West Lyon, Inwood 17
Central Springs 35, East Marshall, LeGrand 21
Clarinda 28, Clarke, Osceola 7
Clarksville 68, West Central, Maynard 32
Collins-Maxwell 68, Dunkerton 22
Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 49, Lisbon 20
Coon Rapids-Bayard 59, Woodbine 36
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 36, Sioux City, West 0
Creston-Orient-Macksburg 40, Gilbert 36
Crestwood, Cresco 36, Forest City 21
Davenport, West 42, Davenport, Central 0
Decorah 28, Charles City 0
Denison-Schleswig 41, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 0
Des Moines, North 18, Waterloo, East 6
Dike-New Hartford 33, South Hardin 8
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 63, Colo-NESCO 16
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 34, Iowa City High 0
Dubuque, Senior 34, Waterloo, West 0
Durant-Bennett 28, Wilton 8
East Buchanan, Winthrop 34, Alburnett 27
East Mills 40, CAM, Anita 38
Easton Valley 66, Springville 0
Epworth, Western Dubuque 48, Dubuque, Hempstead 6
Estherville Lincoln Central 27, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 13
Fairfield 29, Knoxville 28
Fort Dodge 37, Marshalltown 23
Fort Madison 37, Washington 7
Fremont Mills, Tabor 60, Bedford 20
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 28, Hinton 26
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 54, Tripoli 48
Glidden-Ralston 44, Siouxland Christian 6
Greene County 30, Des Moines Christian 22
Grundy Center 47, Hudson 0
Harlan 49, Glenwood 14
Harris-Lake Park 63, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 34
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 66, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 34
Humboldt 37, Boone 0
IKM-Manning 56, Missouri Valley 6
Independence 14, Vinton-Shellsburg 7
Interstate 35,Truro 35, Nodaway Valley 0
Iowa City Liberty High School 55, Clear Creek-Amana 7
Kee, Lansing 48, Janesville 34
Keokuk 14, Oskaloosa 7
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 55, MVAOCOU 12
LeMars 24, MOC-Floyd Valley 22
Lenox 70, East Union, Afton 36
Lewis Central 34, Indianola 16
Logan-Magnolia 29, Tri-Center, Neola 26
Lone Tree 65, Tri-County, Thornburg 16
Lynnville-Sully 51, Wayne, Corydon 0
MFL-Mar-Mac 27, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 7
Madrid 42, Earlham 13
Maquoketa 44, Clinton 36
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 22, Bellevue 20
Marion 20, Central Clinton, DeWitt 13
Martensdale-St. Marys 50, Lamoni 0
Mediapolis 17, Regina, Iowa City 7
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 56, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 0
Montezuma 59, Melcher-Dallas 14
Monticello 61, Tipton 14
Moravia 71, Twin Cedars, Bussey 0
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 40, Murray 36
Mount Vernon 42, Center Point-Urbana 6
Nashua-Plainfield 32, North Tama, Traer 12
Nevada 24, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 23
New Hampton 35, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0
Newell-Fonda 19, Bishop Garrigan 0
Newman Catholic, Mason City 45, Saint Ansgar 43, 2OT
Newton 44, Saydel 0
North Cedar, Stanwood 36, Highland, Riverside 19
North Linn, Troy Mills 63, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 0
North Polk, Alleman 42, Grinnell 7
North Union 44, Lake Mills 20
Northeast, Goose Lake 22, Anamosa 21
Norwalk 42, Dallas Center-Grimes 28
OA-BCIG 28, Southeast Valley 8
Oelwein 36, Jesup 20
Ogden 49, North Mahaska, New Sharon 0
Osage 31, Clear Lake 28
PCM, Monroe 42, Iowa Falls-Alden 0
Pella Christian 45, Van Buren, Keosauqua 0
Perry 27, Des Moines, Hoover 21
Pleasant Valley 49, Muscatine 9
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 18, Bettendorf 17
Red Oak 47, Shenandoah 0
Riverside, Oakland 47, Sidney 16
Roland-Story, Story City 21, Albia 0
Ruthven-Ayrshire 62, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 15
Sheldon 18, Okoboji, Milford 0
Sigourney-Keota 35, Pleasantville 13
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 20, Sibley-Ocheyedan 7
Sioux City, East 42, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14
Sioux City, North 22, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 14
Solon 35, Assumption, Davenport 10
South Central Calhoun 51, Manson Northwest Webster 13
South Hamilton, Jewell 58, Belmond-Klemme 0
South O’Brien, Paullina 14, Alta-Aurelia 7
South Winneshiek, Calmar 42, Starmont 20
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 63, Seymour 0
Southwest Valley 14, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 0
Spencer 29, Sioux Center 7
Spirit Lake 47, PAC-LM 6
St. Mary’s, Remsen 49, Kingsley-Pierson 0
Stanton 54, Griswold 6
Sumner-Fredericksburg 66, Postville 0
Treynor 48, West Monona 0
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 62, Riceville 14
Underwood 55, East Sac County 0
Unity Christian 35, Cherokee, Washington 0
Urbandale 37, Des Moines, Roosevelt 13
Valley, West Des Moines 24, Waukee 6
Van Meter 69, Panorama, Panora 3
WACO, Wayland 54, Iowa Valley, Marengo 26
Wahlert, Dubuque 42, Union Community, LaPorte City 7
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 42, AGWSR, Ackley 14
Waukee Northwest 21, Johnston 7
Waukon 45, North Fayette Valley 23
Waverly-Shell Rock 42, West Delaware, Manchester 7
Webster City 49, Mason City 14
West Bend-Mallard 57, Northwood-Kensett 6
West Branch 86, Louisa-Muscatine 0
West Burlington/Notre Dame 30, Mount Pleasant 20
West Hancock, Britt 59, West Fork, Sheffield 0
West Harrison, Mondamin 35, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 0
West Liberty 22, Camanche 14
West Marshall, State Center 28, Chariton 7
West Sioux 52, Emmetsburg 28
Western Christian 42, Ridge View 7
Westwood, Sloan 29, Lawton-Bronson 23
Williamsburg 65, Central Lee, Donnellson 7
Winfield-Mount Union 52, H-L-V, Victor 12
Woodbury Central, Moville 41, Akron-Westfield 7
Woodward-Granger 50, Eagle Grove 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
