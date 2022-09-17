Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Beulah 32, Southern McLean 0
Carrington 34, Grafton 20
Carter County, Mont. 36, Mon-Dak 34, OT
Cavalier 50, Larimore 20
Center-Stanton 61, White Shield 12
Central Cass 41, Sargent County 8
Des Lacs-Burlington 20, Nedrose 0
Divide County 52, Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn 46
Fargo Davies 24, West Fargo 13
Fargo North 38, St. Mary’s 28
Fargo South 28, Devils Lake 0
Four Winds 74, Midway-Minto 20
Grand Forks Red River 19, Grand Forks Central 9
Grant Co/Flasher 46, Central McLean 14
Griggs/Midkota 24, Enderlin 0
Hankinson 54, Tri-State 8
Harvey-Wells County 28, Park River-Fordville/Lankin 12
Hazen 41, Killdeer 14
Hettinger County 12, Beach 6
Hettinger/Scranton 48, Richardton-Taylor 6
Hillsboro/Central Valley 34, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 26
Jamestown 47, Watford City 0
Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central 30, Stanley 12
Kindred 49, Northern Cass 7
LaMoure/L-M 49, Richland 0
Legacy 34, Bismarck 15
Lisbon 46, Oak Grove Lutheran 6
Mandan 49, Williston 0
May-Port CG 70, Hatton-Northwood 20
Minot 19, Century 12
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 42, TGU 16
New Rockford-Sheyenne 48, Benson County 18
New Salem-Almont 48, Napoleon/G-S 0
North Border 44, Lakota/Adams-Edmore/Dakota Prairie 38
North Prairie 54, North Star 8
Oakes 35, Linton/HMB 18
Sheyenne 35, Fargo Shanley 13
Shiloh 21, Bowman County 14
South Border 48, Kidder County 12
St. John 58, Dunseith 14
Thompson 28, Rugby 26
Turtle Mountain 49, New Town 0
Valley City 27, Dickinson 6
Velva 56, South Prairie 6
Wahpeton 42, West Fargo Horace 14
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 49, Maple River 16
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
