985theriver.com
Families get together for exciting night at Ryves Hall Youth Center
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Every third Wednesday of the month, Ryves Hall Youth Center holds a family night. Families come into the center enjoy a free meal and participate in activities. During Wednesday night’s event families got to speak with Fifth Third Bank representatives to learn about financial services. Director Jim Pinkstaff says this is a great opportunity for families.
Marijuana dispensary vote surprises Mattoon mayor
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon mayor thought city council members would approve a marijuana dispensary but Tuesday night they did the opposite. “Honestly you really can’t keep out a dispensary as long as it meets the requirements it’s not against the law,” said Mayor Rick Hall.
Vigo Co. man says stubborn potbelly hard to get rid of
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Potbellies can be stubborn and hard to get rid of, especially when a personal routine of diet and exercise does nothing but provoke an “oink” in response!. John Holcomb, who owns Vonbernd K-9 Training Center in southern Vigo County says someone reportedly...
One person injured after a sideswipe on I-70
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person was injured after a crash near mile marker 4 on I-70 in Vigo County. According to Sergeant Matt Ames with the Indiana State Police, a two-passenger car was going eastbound near mile marker 4 when that vehicle sideswiped another vehicle. Ames said...
Sullivan woman remembers Queen Elizabeth II coronation
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local woman is sharing her memories of watching Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953 on television. Sullivan resident Jean McMahan said that having a television was a rare thing at the time, and the one they had only had a single channel. She says she was already interested in the daily news, and so as a girl, she enjoyed watching the coronation with her parents.
Short pursuit ends in crash and arrest in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A short pursuit in the Fort Harrison area of Terre Haute ended in a fiery car crash and arrest Tuesday. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, at approximately 12:48 p.m., a detective notified police he was in pursuit of a Chevrolet Camaro along Boston Avenue when the vehicle wrecked into a commercial semi-truck and caught fire at the intersection with N 13th Street.
UPDATE: One arrested following three-county pursuit
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person was arrested following a vehicle pursuit by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office that traveled into Daviess and Martin counties. It all started at the Coop gas station on State Road 58 in Bloomfield just before 5 p.m, according to a news...
Update: Multiple arrests made in Oblong school threat investigation
OBLONG, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: The Oblong Police Department said several persons have been taken into custody as a result of the investigation into the events that caused Oblong schools to go on lockdown Monday. In a post to Facebook, Chief Chad Pusey said individuals are located out of...
Investigation leads to two drug arrests in Rockville
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two people were arrested Tuesday following an investigation by the Rockville Police Department. Prosecutors said authorities spotted a wanted subject around 10:30 a.m. at the Valero gas station on US-41 in Rockville. A K9 officer alerted authorities to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.
Semi rollover crash on I-70 sends one to hospital
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State Police crews are working a crash on I-70 westbound that’s causing traffic to slow Wednesday morning. According to Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames, a commercial semi-truck was traveling westbound on I-70 near the 17-mile marker when a mechanical issue caused the vehicle to travel into the median where it rolled over.
