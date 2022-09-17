David Warren Streiff, age 39, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at his residence. David was born the son of Allen and Laurie (Simmons) Streiff on September 2, 1983, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He was a 2002 graduate of Chillicothe High School. He then earned his Associates Degree in Business from North Central Missouri College, Trenton, Missouri. David was united in marriage to Bethany Stumbaugh on December 12, 2020, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She survives of the home. He worked as a glazier and partner for Sargent’s Glass Company for 18 years. He was a member of Cornerstone Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. David was an avid Kansas City Chiefs Fan, and was a season ticket holder. He loved history, trivia, fun facts, drawing, and movies. David enjoyed collecting crazy socks.

