Earl Douglas Finley
Earl Douglas Finley, 83 of Trenton, Missouri passed away on September 17, 2022 at Liberty Hospital. Doug was born on September 30, 1938 to Parents Earl Revis Finley and Pauline Naomi Potter Finley. He was a graduate of Trenton High School and earned an Associate’s Degree from NCMC. He was a Corpsman in the United States Navy. After serving in the United States Navy, Doug went on to become a foreman at Donaldson Co. and also operated a small farm. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge of Chillicothe, Friendship no. 89.
Kathy Ann Slade
Kathy Ann Slade, 67, of Richmond, died Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Kansas City Hospice House. Kathy was born on July 15, 1955, in Excelsior Springs, the daughter of Orra Smith and Lillie Mae (Rowan) Slade, Jr. Survivors include: two sisters, Karen Slade, and Kimberly Dodson, both of Richmond; two...
Nina LaVon McKean Andersen
Nina LaVon McKean Andersen - age 82 of Lawson, MO passed away Saturday morning, September 17th, 2022 in Excelsior Springs, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Lawson Booster Club in care of the funeral home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Monday, September 26th, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop. Private burial at the Missouri State Veteran's Cemetery in Higginsville, MO. There will be no formal funeral service. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop (816)740-4658. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
Charles Douglas “Doug” Courtney
Our beloved husband and father, Charles Douglas “Doug” Courtney, died unexpectedly on Saturday, September 17, 2022. He was born on August 10, 1956, to Charles Jacob and Grethen Marie (Guenther) Courtney in Muscatine, Iowa. Doug graduated from John R. Mott High School in Postville, Iowa, in 1974, and...
Robert "Pops" Smith
Robert "Pops" Smith, 80, of Carrollton died Monday, Sept. 19. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at Bittiker Funeral Home. There is no scheduled visitation.
David Warren Streiff
David Warren Streiff, age 39, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at his residence. David was born the son of Allen and Laurie (Simmons) Streiff on September 2, 1983, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He was a 2002 graduate of Chillicothe High School. He then earned his Associates Degree in Business from North Central Missouri College, Trenton, Missouri. David was united in marriage to Bethany Stumbaugh on December 12, 2020, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She survives of the home. He worked as a glazier and partner for Sargent’s Glass Company for 18 years. He was a member of Cornerstone Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. David was an avid Kansas City Chiefs Fan, and was a season ticket holder. He loved history, trivia, fun facts, drawing, and movies. David enjoyed collecting crazy socks.
The Missouri State Cornhusking Championship returns to Saline County
MARSHALL, Mo. -- The Missouri State Cornhusking Championship returns to Saline County for another round of competition. Participants and spectators can take in categories that include Male and Female divisions, each in classes by age group, as well as a Novice division. The event dates back to around 1920, according...
Dorothy Ann Biere
Dorothy Ann Biere, 96, of Salisbury, MO, passed away Saturday, September. 17, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. Dorothy was born on April 8, 1926, in Keytesville, MO, the daughter of. William Z. and Nadine (Friesz) Stiegemeyer. She was a graduate of. Brunswick High School. Dorothy was united...
MHP responds to five-vehicle accident
COOPER COUNTY, Mo. – Missouri Highway Patrol responds to a five-vehicle accident that left one driver with injuries Sunday afternoon. According to the report, the incident occurred at 3:26 p.m. on Interstate 70. Five westbound traveling vehicles approached the scene of a separate accident when traffic began to slow. The accident began after one vehicle struck the rear of another, causing a pileup.
Lafayette County accident seriously injures two
LAFAYETTE COUNTY – Two people were seriously injured in a Lafayette County crash Tuesday morning. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Mary E. Jones, 43, of Lexington, was driving on Missouri 13, north of Route FF, when her vehicle crossed into the path of another. The second vehicle driven by Bradley S. Coffety, 23, of Centerview, was struck head-on.
Allen Eugene Estenbaum
Allen Eugene Estenbaum, 83, of Richmond died Friday, Sept. 16. Visitation with funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. with services following at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23 at Thurman Funeral Home. Burial will follow services in Richmond Memory Gardens with military honors provided by the United States Army and Ray County Veterans. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the donor's choice. They can be left at or mailed to the funeral home.
Verla Maxine Hibner Wormsley
Verla Maxine Hibner Wormsley, age 90, of Polo passed away on Sunday, September 18th, 2022. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Caldwell County Historical Society or the Caldwell County Library in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM, Friday, September 23rd, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Polo. The family will receive friends from one-hour prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will follow the services at Cowgill Cemetery, southeast of Cowgill. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Polo. (660) 354-2214. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
Motion hearing for Braymer man accused in death of Wisconsin brothers
KANSAS CITY Mo. - A motion hearing has been scheduled next month in Johnson County as attorneys prepare for the murder trial. Garland Nelson is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count felony mail fraud in the death of Wisconsin brothers who were at his farm near Braymer on a business trip. In May, a federal jury returned an indictment alleging he committed the crime to cover up a $215,000 cattle fraud scheme.
Laura Gayle Forquer
Laura Gayle Forquer, 61, of Carrollton died Sept. 16. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Carrollton. Visitation will be one hour prior the service. Burial will be in the Dalton Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Immanuel Lutheran Church Radio Fund or Special Olympics. Arrangements are under the direction of Foster Funeral Chapels.
Carroll County Sheriff's Office investigating camper theft
BOGARD – The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of a camper from a rural Bogard address. The sheriff's office says in a Facebook post the 5th Wheel Camper was stolen second week of August. The white Dodge truck pulling this camper is believed to be driven by Karla Welch, who reportedly has outstanding warrants. A picture of the truck and camper on the sheriff's office Facebook page was taken in Colcord, Oklahoma Monday afternoon. Although the license plate number of the truck is currently unknown, the camper may still have a Missouri license plate reading of 29F4BG, attached to it.
Pettis County Commission meets Wednesday
SEDALIA, Mo. – The Pettis County Commission meets in regular session Wednesday, September 21. New business on the agenda indicates the commission to attend an informational meeting via WebX with Charter Representative Jarad Falk. The commission to discuss COVID-19 Task Force Meeting. The meeting is scheduled at 9 a.m....
KC man sentenced for his role in a $10 million methamphetamine conspiracy
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Kansas City man is sentenced in federal court for his role in a $10 million methamphetamine conspiracy to distribute nearly 1,000 kilograms of the narcotic. Jesus Banuelos, 23, was sentenced to 18 years and nine months in federal prison without parole, according to the...
Court appearance for Plattsburg man accused of burglary
CLINTON COUNTY, Mo. – Initial appearance is scheduled this afternoon for a Plattsburg man accused of felony burglary. According to court records, Spencer W. Kincaid was charged last Friday with a class B felony burglary. Bond is listed as $150,000 cash only. Bond provisions include supervision and a drug patch.
