East Texas Cheerleaders, Dance Teams Compete at Texas Forest Fest
The George H. Henderson Jr., Expo Center bleachers were packed at the Texas State Forest Festival on Sunday afternoon. Dance teams and cheerleaders from the East Texas area converged in Lufkin to show off their best routines for the chance to claim first place in their respective categories and divisions.
Enroll In This Haunted House In Lufkin, Texas
The Total Insanity Hauntpark behind the Hudson Volunteer Fire Department at 4711 Ted Trout Drive is excited to bring you something a little different this year. There are three different attractions on the grounds now. They are completely changing these attractions up and looking to give you a fresh experience...
Five Arrested Following High Speed Chase in Lufkin and Diboll
An early morning high-speed chase in Lufkin and Diboll ended with the arrest of five juveniles thought to be responsible for a convenience store burglary. According to a report from the Lufkin Police Department, at 2:30 a.m., officers were called to a theft report at West Loop Chevron. The store clerk told officers that three male juveniles distracted him with an alleged bathroom problem and stole 35 vape pens and 6 packages of cigars from behind the counter valued at $699.
Lufkin Man Wins Custom Bass Boat from Anheuser Busch
I think you could definitely say that Glen Tillar of Lufkin, Texas, was excited to drive away the brand-new boat that he won in a recent contest. He was the winner of a new 2022 TRACKER Pro 170 boat through Anheuser Busch’s statewide text-to-win contest. How do I know...
This Week’s Seize The Deal, Half Price Steaks from Massingills
This week's Seize the Deal opportunity will be a sell-out very quickly. I make that prediction because who wouldn't want to get some beautiful ribeyes, jalapeno cheddar sausage, and T-bones for half price?. Especially, if you're getting the best quality steaks from Massingills Meat Market in Lufkin. This Week's Seize...
Mugshot Monday: 54 People Arrested In Smith County Last Weekend
This past weekend, there were quite a few activities happening all around for everyone to enjoy. It was the final weekend of the Gregg County Fair in Longview, Gladewater was hosting their annual arts and crafts festival, people were enjoying a concert after riding the rails of the Texas State Railroad and people were celebrating in Bergfeld Park in Tyler on Sunday.
Road now open after major crash in Nacogdoches County
UPDATE: The Lufkin Department of Transportation has confirmed that SH 7 east just outside of SL 224 in Nacogdoches is now clear and open for travel following this morning crash. NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches County deputies reported a major accident on Highway 7 that has both east and westbound lanes of traffic closed. […]
Man injured after shooting at Lufkin nightclub
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — A shooting occurred at The Next Level nightclub at 104 East Burke Avenue in Lufkin, around 3:11 a.m. on Saturday, police said. Officials said that minutes later, a man arrived at a local hospital in a private vehicle with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. According to Lufkin officials, the man’s […]
Jacksonville man arrested after flipping stolen 4-wheeler during pursuit
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Jacksonville man was arrested after being pursued by deputies and used a four-wheeler to flee. Deputies were patrolling the area of CR 1519 when they reported to have observed a man riding a four-wheeler. Officials said when they tried to stop him, the man fled south on FM 768. […]
Huge 3 Day Estate Sale Coming In Lufkin, Texas
If you are someone that is always looking for great deals, then an estate sale is the way to go. Most estate sales end up selling things for around 20 cents on the dollar. You never know when you might find the item you have been searching for. This is entertainment for many people around Deep East Texas much like attending garage sales.
East Texas woman admits to shooting boyfriend during traffic stop, officials say
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman has been arrested for murder after admitting to shooting her boyfriend during a traffic stop, according to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office. Amanda Scogin Reynolds, 47 of Lufkin, was stopped by Hudson Police on Thursday for speeding and officials said during the roadside interview the officer […]
Get Your Beer Tab Covered At This Event In Nacogdoches, Texas
If you are new to Nacogdoches there is an event Friday, September 9th, 2022 going on at Fredonia Brewery that might interest you. Especially if you love beer. Fredonia Brewery is also calling all their regulars, locals, and BINs (born in Nacogdoches) to come out and welcome all these new Nac residents. The start of the school year always brings a few new faces to town, and this is a great chance to meet them.
5-week-old Cherokee County infant still missing 2 years later
WELLS, Texas (KETK) – It has been two years since a 5-week-old infant went missing in Cherokee County. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said there are no new leads on the Armaidre Argumon case. The baby disappeared on Sept. 18, 2020. He was last seen in the 500 block of Old Forest Road in Wells […]
Diboll, Texas Now Has A New Web Based Crime Fighting Tool
Communities and neighborhoods all across the nation are using the power of high-speed, computer-controlled cameras to combat crime. Diboll is one of the first that I have heard of to implement a system in our area. Since most people come in and out of the Diboll area on HWY 59/I69,...
Work to Begin on Six-Year Corrigan Relief Project on Highway 59
Over the next several weeks and months, a lot of heavy machinery will be busy at work around the Corrigan area. They will be doing a bunch of clearing work as construction will soon get underway for a massive road project on Highway 59 which will take the future Interstate 69 to the west of the town.
Full Moon Concert Series – 90’s Tribute Coming To Nacogdoches, Texas
The fourth installment of the "Full Moon Concerts" is gearing up to be a huge '90s rock throwback show. It's coming up on October 21st and October 22nd, 2022 in Festival Park in Downtown Nacogdoches. The concert series has covered the '60s, '70s, and ‘80s, and are now going right...
Here’s How You Can Get Half-Priced Food from Guacamole’s
For the past several Fridays, we've been introducing half-priced offers for restaurants in Lufkin and Nacogdoches. Last week, BBQ and burgers were on the block from S&T Pit Burgers in Lufkin, and prior to that, it was delicious Mexican food from the top-rated El Ranchero in Nacogdoches. Those half-priced offers...
63 East Texas Seniors Named Angelina County Drug Free All Stars
Over the past 30+ years, the beginning of the new school year has been marked in Angelina County by the annual presentation of the Drug-Free All Stars. These high school seniors are selected to serve as role models for their community by living a tobacco, drug, and alcohol-free lifestyle. The...
Rent This Historic Apartment In Downtown Nacogdoches, Texas
Living downtown in any city is something I think everyone should do at least once in their life. Doing it in Downtown Nacogdoches with its vibrant downtown shops and restaurants is a golden opportunity. You can wake up every morning just a stone's throw away from Festival Park. A short...
Police: Motorcyclist suffers serious leg injury after being hit by truck
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — A motorcyclist suffered a “serious leg injury” after being involved in an accident with a truck at the intersection of Atkinson Drive and the South Medford Drive feeder in Lufkin, according to police. The crash happened around 3:29 p.m. when officers were called to the scene, officials said. According to city […]
