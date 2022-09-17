ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

KICKS 105

East Texas Cheerleaders, Dance Teams Compete at Texas Forest Fest

The George H. Henderson Jr., Expo Center bleachers were packed at the Texas State Forest Festival on Sunday afternoon. Dance teams and cheerleaders from the East Texas area converged in Lufkin to show off their best routines for the chance to claim first place in their respective categories and divisions.
KICKS 105

Enroll In This Haunted House In Lufkin, Texas

The Total Insanity Hauntpark behind the Hudson Volunteer Fire Department at 4711 Ted Trout Drive is excited to bring you something a little different this year. There are three different attractions on the grounds now. They are completely changing these attractions up and looking to give you a fresh experience...
LUFKIN, TX
KICKS 105

Five Arrested Following High Speed Chase in Lufkin and Diboll

An early morning high-speed chase in Lufkin and Diboll ended with the arrest of five juveniles thought to be responsible for a convenience store burglary. According to a report from the Lufkin Police Department, at 2:30 a.m., officers were called to a theft report at West Loop Chevron. The store clerk told officers that three male juveniles distracted him with an alleged bathroom problem and stole 35 vape pens and 6 packages of cigars from behind the counter valued at $699.
DIBOLL, TX
KICKS 105

Lufkin Man Wins Custom Bass Boat from Anheuser Busch

I think you could definitely say that Glen Tillar of Lufkin, Texas, was excited to drive away the brand-new boat that he won in a recent contest. He was the winner of a new 2022 TRACKER Pro 170 boat through Anheuser Busch’s statewide text-to-win contest. How do I know...
LUFKIN, TX
KICKS 105

This Week's Seize The Deal, Half Price Steaks from Massingills

This week's Seize the Deal opportunity will be a sell-out very quickly. I make that prediction because who wouldn't want to get some beautiful ribeyes, jalapeno cheddar sausage, and T-bones for half price?. Especially, if you're getting the best quality steaks from Massingills Meat Market in Lufkin. This Week's Seize...
101.5 KNUE

Mugshot Monday: 54 People Arrested In Smith County Last Weekend

This past weekend, there were quite a few activities happening all around for everyone to enjoy. It was the final weekend of the Gregg County Fair in Longview, Gladewater was hosting their annual arts and crafts festival, people were enjoying a concert after riding the rails of the Texas State Railroad and people were celebrating in Bergfeld Park in Tyler on Sunday.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Road now open after major crash in Nacogdoches County

UPDATE: The Lufkin Department of Transportation has confirmed that SH 7 east just outside of SL 224 in Nacogdoches is now clear and open for travel following this morning crash. NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches County deputies reported a major accident on Highway 7 that has both east and westbound lanes of traffic closed. […]
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Man injured after shooting at Lufkin nightclub

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — A shooting occurred at The Next Level nightclub at 104 East Burke Avenue in Lufkin, around 3:11 a.m. on Saturday, police said. Officials said that minutes later, a man arrived at a local hospital in a private vehicle with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. According to Lufkin officials, the man’s […]
LUFKIN, TX
KICKS 105

Huge 3 Day Estate Sale Coming In Lufkin, Texas

If you are someone that is always looking for great deals, then an estate sale is the way to go. Most estate sales end up selling things for around 20 cents on the dollar. You never know when you might find the item you have been searching for. This is entertainment for many people around Deep East Texas much like attending garage sales.
KICKS 105

Get Your Beer Tab Covered At This Event In Nacogdoches, Texas

If you are new to Nacogdoches there is an event Friday, September 9th, 2022 going on at Fredonia Brewery that might interest you. Especially if you love beer. Fredonia Brewery is also calling all their regulars, locals, and BINs (born in Nacogdoches) to come out and welcome all these new Nac residents. The start of the school year always brings a few new faces to town, and this is a great chance to meet them.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KICKS 105

Diboll, Texas Now Has A New Web Based Crime Fighting Tool

Communities and neighborhoods all across the nation are using the power of high-speed, computer-controlled cameras to combat crime. Diboll is one of the first that I have heard of to implement a system in our area. Since most people come in and out of the Diboll area on HWY 59/I69,...
DIBOLL, TX
KICKS 105

Here's How You Can Get Half-Priced Food from Guacamole's

For the past several Fridays, we've been introducing half-priced offers for restaurants in Lufkin and Nacogdoches. Last week, BBQ and burgers were on the block from S&T Pit Burgers in Lufkin, and prior to that, it was delicious Mexican food from the top-rated El Ranchero in Nacogdoches. Those half-priced offers...
LUFKIN, TX
KICKS 105

