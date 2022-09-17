Read full article on original website
Herald Community Newspapers
A Valley Stream man was charged and arrested after holding a woman at gunpoint
A Valley Stream man faces multiple charges after allegedly threatening a woman with a shotgun, police say. Nassau County police were responding to a disturbance call when they found a 44-year-old woman and resident Tayarik Perez-Vargas of Liberty Boulevard in a heated argument that quickly escalated when Perez-Vargas grabbed a Stevens 320, 12-gauge shotgun and held it at gunpoint, police say. Police confiscated the firearm and arrested Perez-Vargas without incident.
Snapchat Threat Leads To Extra Police At Walt Whitman High School
Extra police officers are on site at a Long Island school after it received threats of violence via Snapchat. Suffolk County Police were notified of the threat directed at Walt Whitham High School in Huntington Station by South Huntington Schools Superintendent Vito D’Elia on Monday, Sept. 19. Police said...
Dark Reading
Hackers Paralyze 911 Operations in Suffolk County, NY
A Sept. 8 ransomware attack on Suffolk County government systems in New York continues to wreak havoc on citizens of the area, driving overwhelmed 911 operators working without the aid of computers to call for backup. The ransomware attack means that emergency operators are working with pen and paper, then...
Police Searching For Man Who Attempted To Rob Coram Bank
Police on Long Island are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly attempted to rob an M&T Bank. The incident took place in Suffolk County around 4:50 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the bank located at 1830 Route 112 in Coram. According to Suffolk County Police, a...
longisland.com
NCPD Busts Man Who Robbed Motorist at Knifepoint in Uniondale
The Third Squad reports the arrest of a Hempstead man for a Robbery in Uniondale. According to detectives, a male victim, 22, was making a delivery to the 7 Eleven located at 333 Oak Street, when an unknown male subject entered his delivery truck and removed his cell phone and back pack. The victim approached the subject who then displayed a knife before fleeing the scene on foot.
fox5ny.com
Suffolk County services crippled by cyber attack
LONG ISLAND - A cyber-attack has targeted the computer systems of several departments in Suffolk County, shutting down many government services. At the county's Traffic Agency, people are unable to pay outstanding tickets and are being told to come back on or after October 12 with no other explanation. Hackers...
Seen Him? Man Accused Of Stealing Speaker From Setauket Walmart
Police asked the public for help locating a man who is accused of stealing a speaker from a Walmart on Long Island. A man stole a Bose SoundLink speaker from the store, which is located at 3990 Nesconset Highway in Setauket, on Monday, Aug. 29, the Suffolk County Police Department reported on Monday, Sept. 19.
longisland.com
55 New Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office Correction Officer Recruits Sworn In
The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office held a swearing in ceremony for 55 new Correction Officer Recruits on Monday, September 19, 2022, at the Maxine S. Postal Auditorium in the Riverhead County Center. These new Correction Officer Recruits will begin a rigorous three-month training program that includes instruction in direct supervision, de-escalation techniques, report writing, defensive tactics, firearms, and much more. The recruits will graduate in December, joining a force consisting of 848 Suffolk County Correction Officers.
ALERT CENTER: Suspect sought for stealing cash, perfume from Bay Shore store
Police say he stole assorted perfumes valued at approximately $150, and approximately $850 in cash before leaving the scene.
longisland.com
Suffolk Authorities Investigating Fatal Shooting in Holbrook
Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Bay Shore on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Third Precinct police officers responded to a call of shots fired at 6 Holbrook Street at 12:57 a.m. Upon arrival, Linver Ortiz-Ponce was found shot in the parking lot.
NBC New York
Chilling Details Revealed in Killings of NYC Mom, Son and Niece as Fugitive Is Indicted
The 29-year-old fugitive nabbed in Maine in connection with the triple homicide of three family members in Queens over the summer -- a brutal case that involved bound hands, bloody tools and puncture wounds -- has been indicted on first-degree murder charges in the case, the district attorney's office announced Tuesday.
NBC New York
Ex-Restaurant Owner Charged With Murder in Long Island Woman's Penthouse Slay
A 55-year-old Long Island man has been arraigned on murder and weapons charges in the killing of his 39-year-old girlfriend, who was found shot to death inside the luxury apartment they shared after a welfare check in late July, Nassau County prosecutors said Tuesday. Mark Small, of Elmont, pleaded not...
NBC New York
Suffolk County Asks NYPD for Help After Hack Cripples 911 Call Center and Police HQ
Ten days after a cyber attack hit Suffolk County computers, much of the county's police department is still deeply feeling the effects — and is calling on the NYPD for backup. The 911 dispatch center at the Suffolk County Police Department headquarters has been reduced to using pen and...
ID Released For Man Shot, Killed In Parking Lot Of Bay Shore Church
Police have released the identity of a Long Island man who was shot and killed in a church parking lot. The incident took place in Bay Shore just before 1 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 17 in the parking lot of the House of Prayer Church. According to detectives, responding officers found...
queenoftheclick.com
Shatyra Wingate Was Shot Near IS 278 in Marine Park, Brooklyn
Shatyra Wingate, a beautiful Brooklyn mother was shot in the head near IS 278 in Marine Park around 4:00 pm today. (Photos here and here) (Story here) The school went into lockdown to keep the middle school students safe. The Mother was brought to Brookdale Hospital. The media first reported...
Suffolk officials: Cyber criminals threaten to post stolen data from attack unless county cooperates
Officials say those responsible for a a cyber intrusion in Suffolk are now threatening to post stolen data unless the county cooperates.
25-Year-Old Killed In 2-Vehicle Roslyn Crash
Police are investigating a fatal early-morning crash near a Long Island intersection. It happened around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20 in Roslyn. A 25-year-old man was operating his motorcycle on Northern Boulevard when he was involved in the crash with a box truck near the intersection of Beech Drive, Nassau County Police said.
18-Year-Old Displays BB Gun After Driver Refuses To Give Ride In Uniondale, Police Say
An 18-year-old man is facing a weapons charge after police said he displayed a BB gun to a driver who refused to give him a ride on Long Island. Jahmire Roy, of Hempstead, was arrested following an incident that happened in Uniondale at about 2:40 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, the Nassau County Police Department said.
4 Nassau officers honored for rescuing man from suspected MS-13 members
Four Nassau police officers are being celebrated Monday after a harrowing incident involving alleged MS-13 gang members.
Authorities: Teen arrested for threat made against Murphy Junior HS on social media
They say he made the threats on social media stating that he was going to bring weapons to the school and harm students and faculty.
