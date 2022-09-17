ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Brook, NY

Herald Community Newspapers

A Valley Stream man was charged and arrested after holding a woman at gunpoint

A Valley Stream man faces multiple charges after allegedly threatening a woman with a shotgun, police say. Nassau County police were responding to a disturbance call when they found a 44-year-old woman and resident Tayarik Perez-Vargas of Liberty Boulevard in a heated argument that quickly escalated when Perez-Vargas grabbed a Stevens 320, 12-gauge shotgun and held it at gunpoint, police say. Police confiscated the firearm and arrested Perez-Vargas without incident.
VALLEY STREAM, NY
Dark Reading

Hackers Paralyze 911 Operations in Suffolk County, NY

A Sept. 8 ransomware attack on Suffolk County government systems in New York continues to wreak havoc on citizens of the area, driving overwhelmed 911 operators working without the aid of computers to call for backup. The ransomware attack means that emergency operators are working with pen and paper, then...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Police Searching For Man Who Attempted To Rob Coram Bank

Police on Long Island are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly attempted to rob an M&T Bank. The incident took place in Suffolk County around 4:50 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the bank located at 1830 Route 112 in Coram. According to Suffolk County Police, a...
CORAM, NY
longisland.com

NCPD Busts Man Who Robbed Motorist at Knifepoint in Uniondale

The Third Squad reports the arrest of a Hempstead man for a Robbery in Uniondale. According to detectives, a male victim, 22, was making a delivery to the 7 Eleven located at 333 Oak Street, when an unknown male subject entered his delivery truck and removed his cell phone and back pack. The victim approached the subject who then displayed a knife before fleeing the scene on foot.
UNIONDALE, NY
fox5ny.com

Suffolk County services crippled by cyber attack

LONG ISLAND - A cyber-attack has targeted the computer systems of several departments in Suffolk County, shutting down many government services. At the county's Traffic Agency, people are unable to pay outstanding tickets and are being told to come back on or after October 12 with no other explanation. Hackers...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

55 New Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office Correction Officer Recruits Sworn In

The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office held a swearing in ceremony for 55 new Correction Officer Recruits on Monday, September 19, 2022, at the Maxine S. Postal Auditorium in the Riverhead County Center. These new Correction Officer Recruits will begin a rigorous three-month training program that includes instruction in direct supervision, de-escalation techniques, report writing, defensive tactics, firearms, and much more. The recruits will graduate in December, joining a force consisting of 848 Suffolk County Correction Officers.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Suffolk Authorities Investigating Fatal Shooting in Holbrook

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Bay Shore on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Third Precinct police officers responded to a call of shots fired at 6 Holbrook Street at 12:57 a.m. Upon arrival, Linver Ortiz-Ponce was found shot in the parking lot.
BAY SHORE, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
queenoftheclick.com

Shatyra Wingate Was Shot Near IS 278 in Marine Park, Brooklyn

Shatyra Wingate, a beautiful Brooklyn mother was shot in the head near IS 278 in Marine Park around 4:00 pm today. (Photos here and here) (Story here) The school went into lockdown to keep the middle school students safe. The Mother was brought to Brookdale Hospital. The media first reported...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

25-Year-Old Killed In 2-Vehicle Roslyn Crash

Police are investigating a fatal early-morning crash near a Long Island intersection. It happened around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20 in Roslyn. A 25-year-old man was operating his motorcycle on Northern Boulevard when he was involved in the crash with a box truck near the intersection of Beech Drive, Nassau County Police said.
ROSLYN, NY
