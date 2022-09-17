Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major supermarket chain opening new store in Alabama next weekKristen WaltersMobile, AL
Discount grocery store to open new location in Alabama this monthKristen WaltersMobile, AL
She Visited Her Father For The Weekend And Never ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMobile, AL
Gulf Coast Airport Planning to Start Air Service In Time For Spring Break 2023.Kevin AlexanderOrange Beach, AL
Related
thepulsepensacola.com
Capstone Building Corp. Begins Construction on $61.31 Million Luxury Apartment and Townhome Development in Pensacola, Florida
Capstone Building Corp., a premier general contractor based in Birmingham, Alabama, recently announced a new $61.31 million luxury apartment and townhome project in Pensacola, Florida, with developer The Dawson Company. Evolve Townhomes and Lofts will encompass 318 units containing 362,700 square feet. This project will feature 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom, 3-bedroom and...
WALA-TV FOX10
Watching tropical development that could enter Gulf next week
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The humidity levels have risen from where they were a day ago. As for rain chances, coverage won’t exceed 10%. The clouds move out tonight, and we’ll be totally sunny and flirting with record heat tomorrow with highs in the upper 90s. The heat levels will start to decline this weekend and into next week.
Mobile, Lucedale men indicted for role in human smuggling network
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – A pair of Gulf Coast men face charges in a Texas federal court for allegedly taking part in what the Department of Justice calls a “prolific human smuggling network.” The indictment, unsealed last week, says Lloyd Bexley, 51, of Lucedale and Jeremy Dickens, 45, of Mobile, helped facilitate transportation of hundreds […]
Federal approvals holding up two Gulf Shores roadway projects
Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Gulf Shores is waiting on two right of way acquisitions of state property to help complete two road projects, one on Waterway East Boulevard and the other a new bypass road south of the Gulf Pines neighborhood. During the work session on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Enthusiastic customers swamp Alabama bakery after shutdown over roach infestation
A lobby full of customers and a phone ringing off the hook were the order of business Tuesday, as 104-year-old Mobile bakery Pollman’s Bake Shop reopened after a two-month shutdown. “Oh my God,” Rose Pollman said of the hectic level of business. “It’s been like that since we opened,...
Foley issues 39 new building permits for residences in August
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Foley issued 39 building permits for single-family residences during August according to a Community Development monthly report to the city council. The council met on Sept. 19 in a joint work/regular session. Single-family permits are down 23 percent compared to fiscal year 2021....
utv44.com
Foley spending $52M on infrastructure improvements amid growth
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Foley is one of the fastest growing municipalities in Baldwin County and the city now has plans to spend millions of dollars on infrastructure improvements to deal with impacts from that growth. The city of Foley has seen a surge in new residents, as well...
Medical helicopter lands at Destin Elementary, flies child to Pensacola for treatment
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — An injured child was airlifted to Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola for emergency treatment Sunday night. The medical helicopter from Niceville landed at Destin Elementary school just before midnight. Destin Fire Rescue called the Okaloosa MedFlight team in along with EMS on scene. Crews chose the elementary school football field off Kelly […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pollman’s Bakery Broad St. location re-opening after roach infestation shut down
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Pollman’s Bakery Broad and Virginia St. location is officially back open as of Tuesday, Sept. 20 following a re-inspection after a July shut down due to a roach infestation. Mark Bryant, public information officer for the Mobile County Health Department, confirmed to WKRG on Tuesday the bakery was “re-inspected,” on […]
utv44.com
Ambulance companies try to block competitor from operating in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Kenneth Hughes says his Medevac Alabama ambulances that come from Baldwin and Clarke Counties can drop off patients at Mobile hospitals, but they can't leave with patients because they can't operate in Mobile. "They come here, drop off a patient and then they leave empty,"...
Craft not convinced ALDOT's decision to build ICW bridge is final
Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft is encouraged by what he’s hearing about a new bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway but is still cautious about the prospect of the bridge coming. “I have not really gotten to the point where I believe...
Man allegedly steals $7,500 from Orange Beach construction company
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Orange Beach Police Department is investigating a possible fraud case after a man allegedly stole thousands of dollars from an Orange Beach construction company and used the money at a Lowe’s. Loper Construction Company of Orange Beach noticed a suspicious transaction in July. Lt. Trent Johnson, with the Orange […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Weeklong auction held for former Mobile movie theater, auctioneers warn of mold
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The old Hollywood Theaters 18 building is being auctioned off in an online bid that ends Friday, Sept. 23. In addition to selling the former movie theater, items inside it are also being sold off. Buyers are warned that mold was found inside the entire building, which may cause “breathing issues […]
Helicopter, K-9 search leads to arrest in George County
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A Lucedale man is in custody after an hours-long search Tuesday morning. Deputies responded to a call for service around 5 a.m. at a home on September Lane, west of Old Highway 63 in the Twin Creek community. An adult female was reportedly in the woods behind the home with […]
U.S. Customs Facility Open at Pensacola International Airport
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility opened Monday, Sept. 19 in hopes of more efficiently processing international passengers. The new facility will process international passengers coming into the Pensacola International Airport on private flights, typically for corporate business. “This is truly a great day in Pensacola and connecting Pensacola to the […]
Everything inside Hollywood Theater is up for auction
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A place where families and friends would go to enjoy the newest films is shutting down for good. The Hollywood Theater building is going to be demolished, so the new TopGolf entertainment center will be built. People can still take a piece of the theater home with them. Everything inside the […]
Daphne passes medical marijuana resolution
UPDATE (7:24 p.m.): The Daphne City council approved the medical marijuana resolution. DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Daphne is taking a big step Monday night as the state of Alabama closes in on the October application deadline for business owners wanting to sell medical marijuana. The City of Loxley and the City of […]
gulfshores.com
10 Picture Perfect Restaurants
You’ll want to start a photo shoot as you walk into Picnic Beach in Gulf Shores. From picnic tables and a gazebo standing on bright green turf to a wooden wall with hanging plants and swings, there are plenty of places to snap a pic while here. Not only is the restaurant Instagrammable, but so is the food. Colorful salads, bowls filled to the brim with vegetables and fruits, and berry cheesecake set the scene for a food photo shoot. Picnic BeachThey also offers blankets, board games and picnic baskets to use as props for adding ed cuteness to your photo staging.
Orange Beach woman hit, killed by teenage driver identified
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Orange Beach Police Department have released the identity of the woman who was hit and killed crossing the street Monday night. Kathleen Sullivan, 55, was hit and killed while crossing Canal Road at 10:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19. Police said the person driving the car that hit […]
WEAR
18-wheeler overturns in crash on Scenic Highway in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on Scenic Highway in Pensacola Monday afternoon involving an overturned 18-wheeler. Th crash took place on Scenic Highway near I-10 around 2:45 p.m. There is currently no word on injuries involved. Portions of the road are currently blocked off. This...
Comments / 1