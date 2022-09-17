You’ll want to start a photo shoot as you walk into Picnic Beach in Gulf Shores. From picnic tables and a gazebo standing on bright green turf to a wooden wall with hanging plants and swings, there are plenty of places to snap a pic while here. Not only is the restaurant Instagrammable, but so is the food. Colorful salads, bowls filled to the brim with vegetables and fruits, and berry cheesecake set the scene for a food photo shoot. Picnic BeachThey also offers blankets, board games and picnic baskets to use as props for adding ed cuteness to your photo staging.

GULF SHORES, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO