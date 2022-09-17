ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daphne, AL

Capstone Building Corp. Begins Construction on $61.31 Million Luxury Apartment and Townhome Development in Pensacola, Florida

Capstone Building Corp., a premier general contractor based in Birmingham, Alabama, recently announced a new $61.31 million luxury apartment and townhome project in Pensacola, Florida, with developer The Dawson Company. Evolve Townhomes and Lofts will encompass 318 units containing 362,700 square feet. This project will feature 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom, 3-bedroom and...
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Watching tropical development that could enter Gulf next week

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The humidity levels have risen from where they were a day ago. As for rain chances, coverage won’t exceed 10%. The clouds move out tonight, and we’ll be totally sunny and flirting with record heat tomorrow with highs in the upper 90s. The heat levels will start to decline this weekend and into next week.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile, Lucedale men indicted for role in human smuggling network

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – A pair of Gulf Coast men face charges in a Texas federal court for allegedly taking part in what the Department of Justice calls a “prolific human smuggling network.” The indictment, unsealed last week, says Lloyd Bexley, 51, of Lucedale and Jeremy Dickens, 45, of Mobile, helped facilitate transportation of hundreds […]
MOBILE, AL
Foley issues 39 new building permits for residences in August

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Foley issued 39 building permits for single-family residences during August according to a Community Development monthly report to the city council. The council met on Sept. 19 in a joint work/regular session. Single-family permits are down 23 percent compared to fiscal year 2021....
FOLEY, AL
utv44.com

Foley spending $52M on infrastructure improvements amid growth

FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Foley is one of the fastest growing municipalities in Baldwin County and the city now has plans to spend millions of dollars on infrastructure improvements to deal with impacts from that growth. The city of Foley has seen a surge in new residents, as well...
FOLEY, AL
utv44.com

Ambulance companies try to block competitor from operating in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Kenneth Hughes says his Medevac Alabama ambulances that come from Baldwin and Clarke Counties can drop off patients at Mobile hospitals, but they can't leave with patients because they can't operate in Mobile. "They come here, drop off a patient and then they leave empty,"...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man allegedly steals $7,500 from Orange Beach construction company

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Orange Beach Police Department is investigating a possible fraud case after a man allegedly stole thousands of dollars from an Orange Beach construction company and used the money at a Lowe’s. Loper Construction Company of Orange Beach noticed a suspicious transaction in July. Lt. Trent Johnson, with the Orange […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

Helicopter, K-9 search leads to arrest in George County

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A Lucedale man is in custody after an hours-long search Tuesday morning. Deputies responded to a call for service around 5 a.m. at a home on September Lane, west of Old Highway 63 in the Twin Creek community. An adult female was reportedly in the woods behind the home with […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

U.S. Customs Facility Open at Pensacola International Airport

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility opened Monday, Sept. 19 in hopes of more efficiently processing international passengers. The new facility will process international passengers coming into the Pensacola International Airport on private flights, typically for corporate business. “This is truly a great day in Pensacola and connecting Pensacola to the […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Everything inside Hollywood Theater is up for auction

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A place where families and friends would go to enjoy the newest films is shutting down for good. The Hollywood Theater building is going to be demolished, so the new TopGolf entertainment center will be built. People can still take a piece of the theater home with them. Everything inside the […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Daphne passes medical marijuana resolution

UPDATE (7:24 p.m.): The Daphne City council approved the medical marijuana resolution. DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Daphne is taking a big step Monday night as the state of Alabama closes in on the October application deadline for business owners wanting to sell medical marijuana. The City of Loxley and the City of […]
DAPHNE, AL
gulfshores.com

10 Picture Perfect Restaurants

You’ll want to start a photo shoot as you walk into Picnic Beach in Gulf Shores. From picnic tables and a gazebo standing on bright green turf to a wooden wall with hanging plants and swings, there are plenty of places to snap a pic while here. Not only is the restaurant Instagrammable, but so is the food. Colorful salads, bowls filled to the brim with vegetables and fruits, and berry cheesecake set the scene for a food photo shoot. Picnic BeachThey also offers blankets, board games and picnic baskets to use as props for adding ed cuteness to your photo staging.
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG News 5

Orange Beach woman hit, killed by teenage driver identified

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Orange Beach Police Department have released the identity of the woman who was hit and killed crossing the street Monday night. Kathleen Sullivan, 55, was hit and killed while crossing Canal Road at 10:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19. Police said the person driving the car that hit […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WEAR

18-wheeler overturns in crash on Scenic Highway in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on Scenic Highway in Pensacola Monday afternoon involving an overturned 18-wheeler. Th crash took place on Scenic Highway near I-10 around 2:45 p.m. There is currently no word on injuries involved. Portions of the road are currently blocked off. This...
PENSACOLA, FL

