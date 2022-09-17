Read full article on original website
Vehicle crashes into pole in downtown Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vehicle collided with a street pole at the intersection of 24th Street and M Street Tuesday morning, according to 17 News crew. The accident happened just after 9:38 a.m. and 17 News crew reported all passengers involved in the crash are out of the vehicle and walking. This is a […]
Bakersfield Now
Highline Road in Tehachapi sees closure due to downed power line: CHP
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A vehicle crashed into a power pole in Tehachapi and has caused a closure of Highline Road at Water Canyon Road Tuesday, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 3:30 p.m. the crash was reported when a single vehicle struck a power pole, causing it to...
45-year-old Bly Dion Brown Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
Bakersfield Californian
New career training center in southeast Bakersfield welcomes $8M in state money
Three aspects of Kern County's economic development push — workforce training, entrepreneurship and support for farmworker communities — merged Tuesday during a morning celebration of $8 million in state money for the purchase and renovation of a new career development center on South Union Avenue. Dozens of leaders...
L.A. Weekly
Woman Dies in Pedestrian Crash on California Avenue [Bakersfield, CA]
A Pedestrian Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the Police, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Bakersfield on Saturday evening. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
1 dead, 2 hospitalized after suspected overdose: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department received a call around 3:40 Monday afternoon for one person passed out in a business and two males passed out in a nearby alley on California Avenue. Police said emergency responders administered Narcan to the three. Two people survived but the third was pronounced dead at the […]
Police arrest suspect in fatal central Bakersfield shooting
The Bakersfield Police Department has arrested a suspect for a shooting that occurred on Cherry Street in central Bakersfield.
2 with life-threatening injuries after big-rig crash on Highway 58
KEENE, Calif. (KGET) — Early Tuesday morning, the Kern County Fire Department responded to a three-vehicle crash on Highway 58 east of Keene. Fire crews got to the scene just before 1:30 a.m. and said they found an accident involving three semi-trucks, according to the department. The cab of one of the semi-trucks crashed into […]
Bakersfield Californian
Kern County Fire rescues 2 after big-rig crash
Kern County Fire Department firefighters rescued two patients who were trapped Tuesday after a big-rig collision involving three semi trailers on Highway 58 east of Keene. KCFD firefighters responded to a crash in the eastbound lanes at 1:30 a.m. and found two patients with life-threatening injuries, including a person who was trapped in the cab.
Kern County Fair returns Wednesday
The Kern County Fair returns to the fairgrounds on Wednesday, running from September 21st through October 2nd.
Pedestrian killed Friday night after being struck by multiple vehicles
L.A. Weekly
1 Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Olive Drive [Bakersfield, CA]
Pedestrian Crash on Olive Drive Involving Multiple Vehicles, 1 Fatality. The crash happened on September 16th, at around 11:03 p.m. in the 11600 block, involving a pedestrian and multiple vehicles. According to police, a pedestrian was walking in the area near Olive Drive when a vehicle struck him. Due to...
BPD investigating suspected auto theft
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who is suspected of being involved in an auto theft. The woman allegedly test-drove a vehicle using a stolen license on Sept. 5 at around 6:37 p.m., according to BPD. The woman never returned and the vehicle is […]
Man arrested in connection to Cherry Street killing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police Department officials said an arrest has been made in connection to the murder of a man in central Bakersfield Saturday. Sunday, BPD officers arrested Seth Mills, 26, on Lincoln Avenue near Hurrle Avenue in Oildale in connection to the murder of James Quair, according to police. Mills was booked […]
The Remnants of The West, Old Kernville, Resurfaces Due to Recent Drought
Drought uncovers flooded ghost town after more than 50 years© Provided by AccuWeather. Approximately 35 miles northeast of Bakersfield, California, the bustling town of Old Kernville once thrived. Reportedly named Whiskey Flat, the town had reportedly come into being towards the end of the Gold Rush of the 1860s.
Bakersfield Channel
Kern Living: Momma Jones Kitchen
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Momma Jones Kitchen and host Ryan Nelson as they talk about Momma Jones' hot links, one of the best-selling items at Momma Jones Kitchen. Momma Jones Kitchen started during the COVID-19 pandemic to help by delivering meals to those who were working and unable to find the time for food.
KCSO identifies motorcyclist killed in SW Bakersfield crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified the motorcyclist who died after running a red light in southwest Bakersfield Saturday night, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Bly Dion Brown, 45, was driving the motorcycle that crashed into an SUV at the intersection of Stockdale Highway and Gosford Road, according to […]
Bakersfield Now
Bicyclist struck, killed by vehicle in Shafter
SHAFTER, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Authorities identified a bicyclist that was struck and killed by vehicle on Highway 43 in Shafter on Sept. 12. Francisco Saldivar, 44, of Shafter was riding a bicycle around 2 a.m. when he was struck by a vehicle on Highway 43, north of Cherry Street. He died at the scene, said the coroner.
Fatal hit-and-run murder charges dropped
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Second-degree murder charges have been dropped against two men charged in a deadly hit-and-run crash. Investigators said three vehicles were racing when they became airborne at the intersection of Panama Lane and Stine Road in March 2021. One of the drivers was killed and the driver and passenger of another vehicle […]
