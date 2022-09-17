ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

Vehicle crashes into pole in downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vehicle collided with a street pole at the intersection of 24th Street and M Street Tuesday morning, according to 17 News crew. The accident happened just after 9:38 a.m. and 17 News crew reported all passengers involved in the crash are out of the vehicle and walking. This is a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Highline Road in Tehachapi sees closure due to downed power line: CHP

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A vehicle crashed into a power pole in Tehachapi and has caused a closure of Highline Road at Water Canyon Road Tuesday, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 3:30 p.m. the crash was reported when a single vehicle struck a power pole, causing it to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Traffic
Bakersfield, CA
Government
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
Local
California Traffic
L.A. Weekly

Woman Dies in Pedestrian Crash on California Avenue [Bakersfield, CA]

Female Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Deadly Collision on L Street. The collision took place just after 5:15 a.m., at the intersection of California Avenue and L Street on August 19th. Per reports, a female pedestrian attempted to cross California Avenue at a red light. As a result, she was struck...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 dead, 2 hospitalized after suspected overdose: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department received a call around 3:40 Monday afternoon for one person passed out in a business and two males passed out in a nearby alley on California Avenue. Police said emergency responders administered Narcan to the three. Two people survived but the third was pronounced dead at the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Closures#Construction Maintenance
KGET

2 with life-threatening injuries after big-rig crash on Highway 58

KEENE, Calif. (KGET) — Early Tuesday morning, the Kern County Fire Department responded to a three-vehicle crash on Highway 58 east of Keene. Fire crews got to the scene just before 1:30 a.m. and said they found an accident involving three semi-trucks, according to the department. The cab of one of the semi-trucks crashed into […]
KEENE, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Kern County Fire rescues 2 after big-rig crash

Kern County Fire Department firefighters rescued two patients who were trapped Tuesday after a big-rig collision involving three semi trailers on Highway 58 east of Keene. KCFD firefighters responded to a crash in the eastbound lanes at 1:30 a.m. and found two patients with life-threatening injuries, including a person who was trapped in the cab.
KERN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
L.A. Weekly

1 Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Olive Drive [Bakersfield, CA]

Pedestrian Crash on Olive Drive Involving Multiple Vehicles, 1 Fatality. The crash happened on September 16th, at around 11:03 p.m. in the 11600 block, involving a pedestrian and multiple vehicles. According to police, a pedestrian was walking in the area near Olive Drive when a vehicle struck him. Due to...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD investigating suspected auto theft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who is suspected of being involved in an auto theft. The woman allegedly test-drove a vehicle using a stolen license on Sept. 5 at around 6:37 p.m., according to BPD. The woman never returned and the vehicle is […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man arrested in connection to Cherry Street killing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police Department officials said an arrest has been made in connection to the murder of a man in central Bakersfield Saturday. Sunday, BPD officers arrested Seth Mills, 26, on Lincoln Avenue near Hurrle Avenue in Oildale in connection to the murder of James Quair, according to police. Mills was booked […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Kern Living: Momma Jones Kitchen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Momma Jones Kitchen and host Ryan Nelson as they talk about Momma Jones' hot links, one of the best-selling items at Momma Jones Kitchen. Momma Jones Kitchen started during the COVID-19 pandemic to help by delivering meals to those who were working and unable to find the time for food.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

KCSO identifies motorcyclist killed in SW Bakersfield crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified the motorcyclist who died after running a red light in southwest Bakersfield Saturday night, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Bly Dion Brown, 45, was driving the motorcycle that crashed into an SUV at the intersection of Stockdale Highway and Gosford Road, according to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Bicyclist struck, killed by vehicle in Shafter

SHAFTER, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Authorities identified a bicyclist that was struck and killed by vehicle on Highway 43 in Shafter on Sept. 12. Francisco Saldivar, 44, of Shafter was riding a bicycle around 2 a.m. when he was struck by a vehicle on Highway 43, north of Cherry Street. He died at the scene, said the coroner.
SHAFTER, CA
KGET

Fatal hit-and-run murder charges dropped

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Second-degree murder charges have been dropped against two men charged in a deadly hit-and-run crash. Investigators said three vehicles were racing when they became airborne at the intersection of Panama Lane and Stine Road in March 2021. One of the drivers was killed and the driver and passenger of another vehicle […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy