ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denham Springs, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDSU

Terrebonne Parish sheriff searching for missing woman

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman. Kelsey Cherie Pierre, 23, of Houma, was reported missing on Friday, Sept. 16. Family told deputies she was last seen walking in the area of Bayou Blue, but also could have been spotted in...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

TPSO seeks help locating person of interest

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance in locating Samantha Royal, 36 years of age from Greensburg, Louisiana. Royal is a person of interest in an ongoing cyber crime investigation and detectives are wishing to speak with her regarding their investigation. Chief Jimmy Travis asks if...
GREENSBURG, LA
WDSU

U.S. Marshals arrest attempted murder suspect at Slidell apartment complex

SLIDELL, La. — Slidell police have given residents of an apartment complex an 'all clear' Wednesday morning after asking them to shelter in place while officers responded to an incident. Slidell police responded to the Canterbury/ The Lofts Apartments on 301 Spartan Drive. According to police, around 6 a.m....
SLIDELL, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denham Springs, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Concordia Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Lafourche Parish, LA
City
Denham Springs, LA
County
Concordia Parish, LA
City
Vidalia, LA
Lafourche Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying People Involved in the Theft of Cash Registers from A Walmart Store

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying People Involved in the Theft of Cash Registers from A Walmart Store. Donaldsonville, Louisiana – On September 19, 2022, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre reported that on Sunday, September 18, at approximately 12:00pm, deputies responded to a theft at Walmart in Donaldsonville, Louisiana. When deputies arrived, they discovered that two males had entered the store fully masked. Both individuals took a cash register and left the establishment. They were last spotted leaving the store in a dark-colored SUV, likely a Chevy Traverse or Equinox with dark rims.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Suspected Louisiana Fentanyl Trafficker Arrested while in Possession of a Reported $20,000+ in Drugs

Suspected Louisiana Fentanyl Trafficker Arrested while in Possession of a Reported $20,000+ in Drugs. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported that over the past month, Narcotics investigators investigated suspected Baton Rouge area fentanyl trafficker Rashee Scruggs. Agents were able to conduct three controlled purchases of fentanyl from Scruggs. On September 19, 2022, EBRSO Narcotics Agents, along with Intelligence and K-9, executed a search warrant at Scruggs’ residence on Peerless Street and seized 7.5 ounces of fentanyl (valued at $14,000), 4.1 ounces of crack cocaine (valued at $4,000), 2.7 ounces of powder cocaine (valued at $2,500), 4.5 ounces of methamphetamine (pressed pills), 19.5 ounces of marijuana, 3 digital scales, $9,608 in currency (pending seizure).
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Children hit by car on Joor Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two children were taken to a hospital after they were reportedly hit by a car. Emergency officials reported the incident happened on Joor Road, near Prescott Road, around 7:25 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Officials say both children were under the age of ten years...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Two killed in Baker shooting

Students will be able to learn through hands-on teaching and earn certifications in welding, electrical, culinary, and more. That meeting begins at 5:00 p.m. at the main branch of the library on Iowa Street in the Town of Livingston. New career tech facility now open at West Feliciana High School.
LIVINGSTON, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Houma Lafourche Parish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wbrz.com

Gunman arrested after Tigerland shootout in August

BATON ROUGE - A man caught on surveillance video during an August shootout in a Tigerland apartment complex was arrested Sunday. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shootout happened Aug. 30 in a parking lot along Alvin Dark Avenue. The victims said they saw a man, later identified as Robert Lee, 36, walk up to their group before running back to his apartment to arm himself.
BATON ROUGE, LA
stmarynow.com

Drug, drunken-driving, hit-and-run arrests reported by local agencies

Morgan City and St. Mary Parish authorities made arrests on drug, drunken-driving and hit-and-run charges over the weekend. Franklin police reported an arrest on an aggravated battery charge in a domestic abuse case. Morgan City. Interim Police Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded...
MORGAN CITY, LA
WAFB.com

Van crashes into pawn shop, BRPD investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for the occupants of a vehicle that crashed into a pawn shop on Airline Highway early Monday, Sept. 19. According to BRPD, authorities responded to Xotic Pawn on Airline Highway near Cedarcrest Avenue after a van crashed into...
BATON ROUGE, LA
vicksburgnews.com

Port Gibson authorities arrest Louisiana man wanted in Texas

A Louisiana man is awaiting extradition for armed robbery after being apprehended by Port Gibson authorities. On Tuesday, Sept 20, at approximately 12:37 p.m., Officer Ivory Williams and Chief Russell Dorsey arrested Chad Carron of Lafayette, Louisiana in the 800 block of Magnolia Street for an outstanding arrest warrant for robbery from Fort Worth, Texas.
PORT GIBSON, MS
WAFB

WAFB

28K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy