Seattle, WA

KOMO News

Commuters, neighbors react to West Seattle Bridge reopening

SEATTLE — Sunday marked the first full day of traffic for the West Seattle Bridge after a 2 1/2-year hiatus. The major connector reopened ahead of schedule Saturday night after more than 900 days of being down for repairs. Some folks crossed the bridge Sunday just because they could....
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Excavation to begin on broken water main where landslide destroyed Bellevue house

BELLEVUE, Wash. — An excavation effort is about to begin and it may show what caused a devastating January landslide, which demolished a home. The City of Bellevue hired crews to dig-up a broken water main above where the home once stood so experts can examine the pipe and figure out what went wrong. Heavy equipment was positioned on the lot on 139th Pl SE Tuesday and stood ready to unearth an eight-inch water main buried in the hillside.
BELLEVUE, WA
KOMO News

Road closure planned to tow more RVs near Olympia hospital

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A road closure later this week will help city officials clear a homeless camp causing safety concerns for a nearby hospital. Dozens of RVs and cars still line Ensign Road NE but this week the city plans to block all traffic to begin towing away some of the vehicles that have been pre-approved for removal.
OLYMPIA, WA
KOMO News

Smoke from Bolt Creek fire plaguing the air quality

SKYKOMISH, Wash. — Hazy conditions and the smell of smoke lingered in the air for many Wednesday as the area continues to deal with the effects of the Bolt Creek Fire, which is still smoldering in some parts. Some like Darius Sakui opted to wear an N-95 mask to...
KING COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Summer 2022 was Seattle's driest summer on record

SEATTLE — While it seemed to take forever for summer to actually kick off this year, once it arrived it really brought the dry weather and heat. Wednesday is the last day of summer and astronomical fall arrives Thursday. With summer officially coming to an end, and no rain...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Weather: Wildfire smoke fills the air as summer countdown dwindles

The season finale of summer will be sun-filled and seasonably warm, but it may be tough to enjoy with the smoke-filled air caused by the Bolt Creek Fire near Skykomish. Paine Field in Everett has reported smoke in the air for the past 48 hours. Again overnight, a subtle offshore breeze continues to carry smoke into parts of the Puget Sound lowlands.
EVERETT, WA
KOMO News

Crews work to repair damages at Fauntleroy dock, permanent repairs to come this winter

SEATTLE, Wash. — Crews were out Monday morning working to repair parts of the Fauntleroy dock damaged by a ferry earlier this summer. The M/V Cathlamet ferry crashed into the dock in July, damaging a group of pilings that serve as a protective hardpoint along the dock. Several cars on the ferry were damaged and the dock was closed for several hours.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Multi-agency operation leads to eight stolen vehicle recoveries in King, Pierce counties

SEATTLE — A new push to recover stolen vehicles by the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force yielded positive results. The multi-agency operation recovered eight vehicles and arrested three people in Pierce County. They recovered two Ford F-250 trucks, a Nissan Rouge, Honda Accord, Toyota Camry, Mazda 6 and Kia Sportage. Those vehicles were stolen from several cities in both King and Pierce Counties.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Funding proposed to improve Seattle parks and community centers

SEATTLE, Wash. — A multi-million dollar plan to improve Seattle's parks and community centers is on the table, but it could cost residents more under proposed tax rates. On Monday, Seattle City Councilmember Andrew Lewis unveiled a plan to double the Equity Fund to $3 million to create new parks, build off-leash dog areas, plant more trees, keep park facilities like comfort stations open year-round, and improve safety and cleanliness at city parks.
SEATTLE, WA
