The city of Olympia begins cleanup efforts at RV encampment off Ensign Road
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The city of Olympia has started tackling a large RV encampment outside a local hospital, but there's still a long way to go. As of Wednesday night, more than two dozen RVs remain on Ensign Road, creating public safety problems for drivers rushing to the emergency room.
'Busy for a Monday': West Seattle businesses welcome shoppers back with bridge reopened
SEATTLE, Wash. — The reopening of the West Seattle Bridge is not only good for commuters wanting to quickly access other parts of the city, but also for business owners who are hoping the bridge being open will bring shoppers back to their part of the city. “I was...
Commuters, neighbors react to West Seattle Bridge reopening
SEATTLE — Sunday marked the first full day of traffic for the West Seattle Bridge after a 2 1/2-year hiatus. The major connector reopened ahead of schedule Saturday night after more than 900 days of being down for repairs. Some folks crossed the bridge Sunday just because they could....
Excavation to begin on broken water main where landslide destroyed Bellevue house
BELLEVUE, Wash. — An excavation effort is about to begin and it may show what caused a devastating January landslide, which demolished a home. The City of Bellevue hired crews to dig-up a broken water main above where the home once stood so experts can examine the pipe and figure out what went wrong. Heavy equipment was positioned on the lot on 139th Pl SE Tuesday and stood ready to unearth an eight-inch water main buried in the hillside.
Road closure planned to tow more RVs near Olympia hospital
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A road closure later this week will help city officials clear a homeless camp causing safety concerns for a nearby hospital. Dozens of RVs and cars still line Ensign Road NE but this week the city plans to block all traffic to begin towing away some of the vehicles that have been pre-approved for removal.
Rollover car crash on SB I-5 in north Seattle causing heavy traffic during morning commute
SEATTLE — One driver was taken to the hospital after a two-car, rollover collision on southbound I-5 in Seattle on Wednesday morning. The crash occurred at the 130th Street exit in north Seattle. Seattle fire tweeted at 6:23 a.m. that crews were responding to the incident. About 30 minutes...
Smoke from Bolt Creek fire plaguing the air quality
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — Hazy conditions and the smell of smoke lingered in the air for many Wednesday as the area continues to deal with the effects of the Bolt Creek Fire, which is still smoldering in some parts. Some like Darius Sakui opted to wear an N-95 mask to...
Summer 2022 was Seattle's driest summer on record
SEATTLE — While it seemed to take forever for summer to actually kick off this year, once it arrived it really brought the dry weather and heat. Wednesday is the last day of summer and astronomical fall arrives Thursday. With summer officially coming to an end, and no rain...
Fire at Lynwood commercial building was intentionally set, investigators say
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Investigators have ruled an early morning fire at a commercial building in Lynwood was intentionally set. The fire broke out at a one-story building in the 15800 block of Hwy 99 around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday. The roadway was closed in both directions for several hours. The...
Weather: Wildfire smoke fills the air as summer countdown dwindles
The season finale of summer will be sun-filled and seasonably warm, but it may be tough to enjoy with the smoke-filled air caused by the Bolt Creek Fire near Skykomish. Paine Field in Everett has reported smoke in the air for the past 48 hours. Again overnight, a subtle offshore breeze continues to carry smoke into parts of the Puget Sound lowlands.
Crews work to repair damages at Fauntleroy dock, permanent repairs to come this winter
SEATTLE, Wash. — Crews were out Monday morning working to repair parts of the Fauntleroy dock damaged by a ferry earlier this summer. The M/V Cathlamet ferry crashed into the dock in July, damaging a group of pilings that serve as a protective hardpoint along the dock. Several cars on the ferry were damaged and the dock was closed for several hours.
Chinatown-International District community members protest shelter expansion
SEATTLE — Dozens of residents from the Chinatown-International District marched to Seattle’s City Hall Tuesday to protest the proposed expansion of a homeless shelter. The more than $66 million project from King County is called the ‘SODO Services Hub.’. Bordering the CID, the hub will be an...
Crews investigating morning fire at downtown Seattle building on Cherry Street
SEATTLE — Firefighters are investigating what sparked an early-morning fire at a three-story building in downtown Seattle. Fire crews tweeted photos from the scene at First Avenue and Cherry Street. No injuries were reported. The cause is unknown.
Woman taken to Harborview after shooting in Seattle's Rainier Valley neighborhood
SEATTLE, Wash. — An overnight shooting left one woman injured in Seattle’s Rainier Valley neighborhood. The incident occurred around 1:50 a.m. Monday. Seattle police said the victim and a man were in a vehicle, stopped at a stop sign at Rainier Ave. South and South Othello St. when another vehicle pulled alongside them.
Multi-agency operation leads to eight stolen vehicle recoveries in King, Pierce counties
SEATTLE — A new push to recover stolen vehicles by the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force yielded positive results. The multi-agency operation recovered eight vehicles and arrested three people in Pierce County. They recovered two Ford F-250 trucks, a Nissan Rouge, Honda Accord, Toyota Camry, Mazda 6 and Kia Sportage. Those vehicles were stolen from several cities in both King and Pierce Counties.
Funding proposed to improve Seattle parks and community centers
SEATTLE, Wash. — A multi-million dollar plan to improve Seattle's parks and community centers is on the table, but it could cost residents more under proposed tax rates. On Monday, Seattle City Councilmember Andrew Lewis unveiled a plan to double the Equity Fund to $3 million to create new parks, build off-leash dog areas, plant more trees, keep park facilities like comfort stations open year-round, and improve safety and cleanliness at city parks.
'...All that for what?' Tacoma business owners question thieves who broke into 9 stores
TACOMA, Wash. — Store owners were left with a mess, their business interrupted and a whopping bill for damages after multiple Tacoma businesses along Tacoma Mall boulevard were broken into Monday. Tacoma Police are investigating where the nine break-ins are connected. The series of break-ins happened early Monday morning,...
Gas prices drop in Seattle, statewide, nationwide for 14th straight week
SEATTLE — Gas prices slightly dropped over the past week, bringing the average in Seattle to $4.78 a gallon after decreasing .8 cents, according to GasBuddy's survey of 775 stations in the Emerald City. This marks the 14th consecutive week gas prices has dropped within the city and across...
Sea-Tac Airport sees especially long lines Sunday, causing passengers to miss flights
SEATAC, Wash. — A passenger flying out of Sea-Tac International Airport on Sunday sent a photo to KOMO News that showed what the scene looked like as people were trying to get through security. Long lines were going up and down several rows with people waiting to catch their...
Driver of stolen car gets stuck in wet pavement, attempts to run away
SEATTLE — Lakewood city officials say the driver of a reportedly stolen car was stopped in their tracks after they drove through barricades and into the fresh pavement. The driver then reportedly tried to run away with a young child and a bottle of whiskey in their hands. A...
