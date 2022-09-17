ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wise, VA

wcyb.com

ETSU celebrating International Day of Peace with drone show

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — East Tennessee State University is hosting its inaugural event ETSU together, celebrating International Day of Peace. As a part of the event, organizers have coordinated an aerial drone show with over 100 music-synchronized drones that will light up ETSU’s campus. The show is...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

This week recognizes Minority Enterprise Development Week

TRI-CITIES (WCYB) — Minority Enterprise Development week, or MED week, kicked off with a panel discussion at the Langston Center in Johnson City. Business owners from across the Tri-Cities shared their experience with starting up a business, advice for other diverse business owners, and encouragement to any aspiring entrepreneur.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Bristol residents react to trash being taken to Blountville

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The Bristol, Virginia landfill is no longer accepting trash, as work continues on the cover process and installation of thermocouples at the site. The city is also looking to find more long-term solutions. "In the meantime, obviously, our trash is now going to Advanced Disposal...
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Now hiring: USPS holds job fair in Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The United States Postal Service is now hiring. A job fair took place on Wednesday at the post office in Bristol. USPS is looking for city carrier associates. Jobs will have immediate eligibility for postal benefits which includes starting pay of $18.92, job security and opportunity for advancement.
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Bristol businesses see revenue boost thanks to race fans

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — After a busy week in Bristol due to racing, local businesses say they are thankful for race fans. Pit Row Wine & Liquor is one business located on Highway 394 in Bluff City, near the track. Employees there told News 5, they had started seeing...
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Tri-Cities makes the top 20 hottest housing market list

TRI-CITIES (WCYB) — Johnson City and Kingsport are number 12 and 13 on the top hottest housing market list, according to realtor.com. The median price for a home in Johnson City is $382,000, the Bristol-Kingsport area is just under $290,000, and the average median home price nationally is $435,000.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Lockdown for Kingsport City Schools lifted after alleged shooting

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Authorities confirm several Kingsport City schools were put on lockdown as police responded to an alleged shooting incident Monday. Police say, at 1:15 p.m. Kingsport Police Department Patrol Officers and Detectives responded to an alleged shooting incident at the intersection of Cypress and Ash Streets.
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Person of interest arrested in Carter County death investigation

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A person of interest has been arrested following the death of a woman last month, according to the Carter County Sheriff's Office. Brandon Carrier was wanted in connection with the death of his wife, Shannon Isaacs, police said. She was reported missing on August 23. It is believed her remains were found that day inside a burned vehicle outside a residence on Dry Branch Road in Elizabethton.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Body found near river in Buchanan County

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A body was found near the Levisa River Wednesday morning, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the river bank in the area of Six- and Twenty-Mile Branch, just west of Grundy. Police said the body of a deceased male was found.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Megan Boswell scheduled to appear in court Friday

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Sullivan County mother accused of killing her 15-month-old toddler is scheduled to appear in criminal court this week. Megan Boswell faces charges of murder, aggravated child abuse, and multiple counts of false reporting. Evelyn Boswell's remains were found in March 2020. Her trial...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN

