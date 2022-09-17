Read full article on original website
Related
wcyb.com
Back to School: Letcher County Schools back in session after flooding delayed start day
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WCYB) — When the flooding initially happened in July - Letcher County Central High School was used as a distribution center to give food, water and other supplies for flood victims. Now, students are finally back in school. "Our staffs have worked hard to get the school...
wcyb.com
ETSU celebrating International Day of Peace with drone show
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — East Tennessee State University is hosting its inaugural event ETSU together, celebrating International Day of Peace. As a part of the event, organizers have coordinated an aerial drone show with over 100 music-synchronized drones that will light up ETSU’s campus. The show is...
wcyb.com
This week recognizes Minority Enterprise Development Week
TRI-CITIES (WCYB) — Minority Enterprise Development week, or MED week, kicked off with a panel discussion at the Langston Center in Johnson City. Business owners from across the Tri-Cities shared their experience with starting up a business, advice for other diverse business owners, and encouragement to any aspiring entrepreneur.
wcyb.com
Pitch contest to help Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock connect with new vendors
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — As construction continues at the Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock, it's now looking for new businesses to connect with. The casino wants to break into new markets and identify vendors that supply various products and services -- and it plans to do so with a pitch contest.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcyb.com
Bristol residents react to trash being taken to Blountville
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The Bristol, Virginia landfill is no longer accepting trash, as work continues on the cover process and installation of thermocouples at the site. The city is also looking to find more long-term solutions. "In the meantime, obviously, our trash is now going to Advanced Disposal...
wcyb.com
Now hiring: USPS holds job fair in Bristol
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The United States Postal Service is now hiring. A job fair took place on Wednesday at the post office in Bristol. USPS is looking for city carrier associates. Jobs will have immediate eligibility for postal benefits which includes starting pay of $18.92, job security and opportunity for advancement.
wcyb.com
Kingsport makes Reader's Digest list of 'Nicest Places in America,' featured on 'Today'
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Reader’s Digest has recognized Kingsport, Tennessee on their 2022 list of “Nicest Places in America.”. The annual search conducted by Reader’s Digest, looks for towns, neighborhoods, businesses, and more, where people are kind and differences are celebrated. The Visit Kingsport team shared...
wcyb.com
Bristol, Tennessee fire station to be repurposed after construction of new facility
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Firefighters in Bristol, Tennessee will soon have an upgraded station to serve the east end of town. The new facility will be a replacement for the Number 2 station, currently located on King College Road. The station was built in the 1970's and no longer...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcyb.com
The Johnson City Salvation Army broke ground on new addition to homeless shelter
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Dirt was turned this afternoon for a new veteran’s addition to the homeless shelter at the Salvation Army. Over a dozen rooms will help bring a higher level of dignity in the service of our veterans. It is designed to ease the transition...
wcyb.com
The Washington County, Tennessee Election Office may be getting a new home
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Washington County, Tennessee Election Office may be getting a new home. The budget committee is looking to allocate funds to have an architect draw up some plans for a new building. One site that's being considered is in front of the George P....
wcyb.com
Former mayoral candidate launches new election fraud claims without providing evidence
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. — It’s been more than a month since James Reeves missed the deadline to contest the August 4 Washington County, Tennessee mayor’s race. He lost that race to Joe Grandy by 139 votes. Reeves is now ratcheting up his claims of election fraud with new accusations.
wcyb.com
Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff's Office to host child safety seat check event
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — If you want to make sure that your child’s car seat is correctly installed, then stop by the Washington County Sheriff's Office September 23, from 2 to 5 p.m. All you have to do is pull up to the flagpole in front of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcyb.com
Bristol businesses see revenue boost thanks to race fans
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — After a busy week in Bristol due to racing, local businesses say they are thankful for race fans. Pit Row Wine & Liquor is one business located on Highway 394 in Bluff City, near the track. Employees there told News 5, they had started seeing...
wcyb.com
Tri-Cities makes the top 20 hottest housing market list
TRI-CITIES (WCYB) — Johnson City and Kingsport are number 12 and 13 on the top hottest housing market list, according to realtor.com. The median price for a home in Johnson City is $382,000, the Bristol-Kingsport area is just under $290,000, and the average median home price nationally is $435,000.
wcyb.com
Carter County sheriff confident about turnaround after two failed jail inspections
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Recertification for the Carter County jail is still up in the air. That’s after failing two state inspections largely due to critically low staffing. Sheriff Mike Fraley believes he can turn it around. The second failed inspection came just nine days into Fraley’s...
wcyb.com
Lockdown for Kingsport City Schools lifted after alleged shooting
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Authorities confirm several Kingsport City schools were put on lockdown as police responded to an alleged shooting incident Monday. Police say, at 1:15 p.m. Kingsport Police Department Patrol Officers and Detectives responded to an alleged shooting incident at the intersection of Cypress and Ash Streets.
wcyb.com
Person of interest arrested in Carter County death investigation
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A person of interest has been arrested following the death of a woman last month, according to the Carter County Sheriff's Office. Brandon Carrier was wanted in connection with the death of his wife, Shannon Isaacs, police said. She was reported missing on August 23. It is believed her remains were found that day inside a burned vehicle outside a residence on Dry Branch Road in Elizabethton.
wcyb.com
Body found near river in Buchanan County
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A body was found near the Levisa River Wednesday morning, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the river bank in the area of Six- and Twenty-Mile Branch, just west of Grundy. Police said the body of a deceased male was found.
wcyb.com
Pedestrian killed in multi-vehicle crash in Washington County, Tennessee
WASHINTON COUNTY Tenn. (WCYB) — According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, a pedestrian was killed in a multi-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday. Authorities say that an SUV was going south, and a truck was going north on Tennessee State Highway 81. The SUV, while trying to turn onto the 81...
wcyb.com
Megan Boswell scheduled to appear in court Friday
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Sullivan County mother accused of killing her 15-month-old toddler is scheduled to appear in criminal court this week. Megan Boswell faces charges of murder, aggravated child abuse, and multiple counts of false reporting. Evelyn Boswell's remains were found in March 2020. Her trial...
Comments / 0