Morgantown, WV

Daily Athenaeum

WVU men's soccer heads to west coast for match against No. 13 Portland

A long trip out west for the West Virginia Mountaineers men’s soccer team, as it sets up for a non-conference matchup against No. 13 Portland Pilots on Monday night. The Pilots are led by seventh-year head coach Nick Carlin-Voigt, who has a 58-34-13 record. The Pilots have a 3-0-3 record, highlighted by 2-0 and 3-1 wins against No. 15 UCLA and Seton Hall, as well as 2-2 and 0-0 ties away to Indiana and No. 9 Denver.
MORGANTOWN, WV
thecomeback.com

Football world reacts to high school receiver’s insane catch

One of the more beautiful things about sports is that a highlight play doesn’t always have to come from the professional leagues – anyone can make an incredible play at any given time. And thanks to cell phone cameras, when it happens, the whole world can see it.
CHESTER, PA
Morgantown, WV
Dover, DE
Morgantown, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Three things to do in Morgantown this weekend

Fall is right around the corner, and there is plenty to do in Morgantown. This weekend, celebrate the state's largest edible native fruit, take time to flow at the West Virginia Botanic Garden or rock out at the Ruby Amphitheater. 1. The 2022 WV Pawpaw Festival. Celebrate Appalachian autumn fruit...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wilmtoday.com

Wilmington’s 6th Annual HBCU Week and College Fair

HBCU’s have admitted over 3,500 local students and awarded over $23 million in scholarships. In addition, this year, a $10,000 Mike Purzycki Changemaker Scholarship will be awarded to a Wilmington student. Wilmington’s HBCU ambassador, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, and Mayor Mike Purzycki have announced details of Wilmington’s HBCU Week...
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Gas price drop slows and may be coming to an end

Delaware gas prices fell by less than a penny between Tuesday as signs continue to point to the long-running decline coming to an end, AAA reported. The nation’s average gas price rose slightly on Wednesday for the first time in more than three months. The price at the pump at one point approached $5 a gallon in Delaware earlier in the year. The current average price is about a quarter more than during the same period last year.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

We hope everyone is getting outside and enjoying this year's Fall Festival Season at and near the Delaware and Maryland beaches. It's been a great start to this year's season and that continues this weekend with more than a dozen more events and festivals to tell you about throughout the region.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Alexa Giacobbo joins Dedicated to Women OB-GYN practice

Dedicated to Women announced Dr. Alexa Giacobbo has joined its practice in the Milford office, where she is accepting new patients. Giacobbo comes to Dedicated to Women from Pennsylvania, where she completed medical school at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and residency training at LeHigh Valley Health Network. Giacobbo served as chief resident and won numerous educational and surgical honors including the Society of Laparoscopic and Robotic Surgeons’ Outstanding MIS resident award. After completing residency in June 2022, Giacobbo relocated to southern Delaware with her husband Aaron and dog Scout.
MILFORD, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Update: Fatal wreck in Wilton under investigation

UPDATE: A 28-year-old Newark man is dead after an early-morning collision with an illegally-parked tractor trailer on Route 40 in Wilton. According to Delaware State Police, the eastbound driver drifted to the right shoulder of the roadway early Wednesday morning and struck the back corner of the parked truck. The car overturned and landed at the tree line. The driver, who police said was not buckled up, died at the scene. The truck was not occupied at the time.
NEWARK, DE
PhillyBite

Best Fishing Lakes Near Philadelphia

It's hot in Philadelphia in the summer, but swimming lakes are nearby. Whether you're visiting Philadelphia on business or on vacation, several locations within 90 minutes of the city offer great swimming. If you live in the city, you may already be familiar with many of these locations, including Blue Marsh Lake in Leesport, PA, Bellmawr Lake in Bellmawr, NJ, and East Lake Park in Ridley Park, PA. The following list is not exhaustive but will give you a good start.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nccpdnews.com

Gold Alert Issued for Newark Man

(Newark, Del.-19711) New Castle County Division of Police have issued a Gold Alert for a Brett Llewellyn, 30, of Newark. On Monday (9/19), New Castle County officers contacted a concerned friend and learned Brett has been without medication for several months. His change in behavior and alarming comments prompted a call to crisis services.
NEWARK, DE
delawarepublic.org

Kent County Tourism expects a big impact from Firefly this weekend

With the Firefly Music Festival in Dover this week, Kent County Tourism anticipates a big economic impact. Firefly gets underway Thursday and runs through Sunday, and the event is expected to bring many out of town and state visitors to the region all weekend. And those visitors are expected to...
KENT COUNTY, DE

