Daily Athenaeum
‘It’s going to take a little bit’: Neal Brown looks forward after slow season start
Following West Virginia’s lopsided victory over Towson on Saturday, head coach Neal Brown said he was impressed by the team’s improvement. However, he added a large rebound is still needed to overcome their slow start this season. The Mountaineers crushed Towson 65-7 on Saturday, amassing 624 total yards...
Daily Athenaeum
WVU men's soccer heads to west coast for match against No. 13 Portland
A long trip out west for the West Virginia Mountaineers men’s soccer team, as it sets up for a non-conference matchup against No. 13 Portland Pilots on Monday night. The Pilots are led by seventh-year head coach Nick Carlin-Voigt, who has a 58-34-13 record. The Pilots have a 3-0-3 record, highlighted by 2-0 and 3-1 wins against No. 15 UCLA and Seton Hall, as well as 2-2 and 0-0 ties away to Indiana and No. 9 Denver.
Wilmington, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Wilmington. The Delcastle Vo-Tech High School volleyball team will have a game with Howard High School of Technology on September 19, 2022, 12:45:00.
thecomeback.com
Football world reacts to high school receiver’s insane catch
One of the more beautiful things about sports is that a highlight play doesn’t always have to come from the professional leagues – anyone can make an incredible play at any given time. And thanks to cell phone cameras, when it happens, the whole world can see it.
Daily Athenaeum
'How far will they go?': Students fearful after state lawmakers pass abortion ban
Keeley Wildman, a graduate student in social work at WVU, was one of dozens who traveled to Charleston last Tuesday to protest the proposed abortion ban still being debated among lawmakers. Protesters were permitted inside the chamber to observe the debate, but after attendees became vocal, the gallery was cleared....
Daily Athenaeum
Three things to do in Morgantown this weekend
Fall is right around the corner, and there is plenty to do in Morgantown. This weekend, celebrate the state's largest edible native fruit, take time to flow at the West Virginia Botanic Garden or rock out at the Ruby Amphitheater. 1. The 2022 WV Pawpaw Festival. Celebrate Appalachian autumn fruit...
wilmtoday.com
Wilmington’s 6th Annual HBCU Week and College Fair
HBCU’s have admitted over 3,500 local students and awarded over $23 million in scholarships. In addition, this year, a $10,000 Mike Purzycki Changemaker Scholarship will be awarded to a Wilmington student. Wilmington’s HBCU ambassador, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, and Mayor Mike Purzycki have announced details of Wilmington’s HBCU Week...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Gas price drop slows and may be coming to an end
Delaware gas prices fell by less than a penny between Tuesday as signs continue to point to the long-running decline coming to an end, AAA reported. The nation’s average gas price rose slightly on Wednesday for the first time in more than three months. The price at the pump at one point approached $5 a gallon in Delaware earlier in the year. The current average price is about a quarter more than during the same period last year.
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
We hope everyone is getting outside and enjoying this year's Fall Festival Season at and near the Delaware and Maryland beaches. It's been a great start to this year's season and that continues this weekend with more than a dozen more events and festivals to tell you about throughout the region.
Wilmington's HBCU Week now heads to Walt Disney World Resort
The Disney HBCU week is October 7-9. Just like the Wilmington event, it will feature a college fair that could be life-changing.
WBOC
Plane Used to Carry Migrants to Martha's Vineyard Scheduled to Land in Southern Delaware
GEORGETOWN, Del. - The same plane that was used to carry migrants to Martha's Vineyard last week is slated to land at Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown, Del., this afternoon, according to flight tracking program FlightAware. The plane, designated J328, was set to leave San Antonio at 10:10 a.m. ET,...
Cape Gazette
Alexa Giacobbo joins Dedicated to Women OB-GYN practice
Dedicated to Women announced Dr. Alexa Giacobbo has joined its practice in the Milford office, where she is accepting new patients. Giacobbo comes to Dedicated to Women from Pennsylvania, where she completed medical school at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and residency training at LeHigh Valley Health Network. Giacobbo served as chief resident and won numerous educational and surgical honors including the Society of Laparoscopic and Robotic Surgeons’ Outstanding MIS resident award. After completing residency in June 2022, Giacobbo relocated to southern Delaware with her husband Aaron and dog Scout.
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Rider Killed In Motorcycle Accident Near Dover Air Force Base Sunday
Delaware State Police have identified Kohl Reed, 22, of Marysville, Pennsylvania, as the victim who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision on September 18, 2022, in the Magnolia area. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Magnolia area this morning,...
Daily Athenaeum
Morgantown residents plan protest over pride flag ban in local schools
In light of decision to remove pride flags from local schools, members of Morgantown Pride are planning a protest ahead of a Monongalia County Board of Education meeting next week. “Come out to support the LGBTQ+ students and faculty of Mon County Schools and demand the BOE reverse their Pride...
WDEL 1150AM
Update: Fatal wreck in Wilton under investigation
UPDATE: A 28-year-old Newark man is dead after an early-morning collision with an illegally-parked tractor trailer on Route 40 in Wilton. According to Delaware State Police, the eastbound driver drifted to the right shoulder of the roadway early Wednesday morning and struck the back corner of the parked truck. The car overturned and landed at the tree line. The driver, who police said was not buckled up, died at the scene. The truck was not occupied at the time.
PhillyBite
Best Fishing Lakes Near Philadelphia
It's hot in Philadelphia in the summer, but swimming lakes are nearby. Whether you're visiting Philadelphia on business or on vacation, several locations within 90 minutes of the city offer great swimming. If you live in the city, you may already be familiar with many of these locations, including Blue Marsh Lake in Leesport, PA, Bellmawr Lake in Bellmawr, NJ, and East Lake Park in Ridley Park, PA. The following list is not exhaustive but will give you a good start.
WDEL 1150AM
Another round of overnight NB I-95 Wilmington ramp closures coming this week
DelDOT is planning to close one of the Wilmington exits on I-95 NB for overnight construction in the middle of this week. The I-95 NB ramp to Maryland Avenue/MLK Boulevard will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday nights into the following mornings. Bridge...
nccpdnews.com
Gold Alert Issued for Newark Man
(Newark, Del.-19711) New Castle County Division of Police have issued a Gold Alert for a Brett Llewellyn, 30, of Newark. On Monday (9/19), New Castle County officers contacted a concerned friend and learned Brett has been without medication for several months. His change in behavior and alarming comments prompted a call to crisis services.
delawarepublic.org
Kent County Tourism expects a big impact from Firefly this weekend
With the Firefly Music Festival in Dover this week, Kent County Tourism anticipates a big economic impact. Firefly gets underway Thursday and runs through Sunday, and the event is expected to bring many out of town and state visitors to the region all weekend. And those visitors are expected to...
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: PA Man From DAFB Dies after Early Morning Motorcycle Crash Near Magnolia
UPDATED – 09/19/22 – The Talk of Delmarva has learned that the man killed in an early morning crash Sunday was 22 year old Senior Airman Kohl Reed, a Pennsylvania native assigned to the 436th Aerial Port Squadron at Dover Air Force Base. Delaware State Police continue to investigate, but say that alcohol or drugs were not involved.
