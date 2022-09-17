ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Inflation impacts mortgage rates, which are now at a 6% high

By Melanie Anderson
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46WH6N_0hyvbrcF00

Recent actions by the Federal Reserve will address inflation hitting the housing market in a big away. Mortgage rates jumped to levels not seen since 2008. That affects anyone considering buying a new home.

Rates moved from 2.7% to more than 6% now. That puts home buyers under more pressure with higher payments. But local real-estate companies and financial institutions think the move will bring down overall costs in the long run.

Local 4 News spoke with Mel Foster Co. Inc. and GreenState Credit Union representatives. They still encourage those who can afford it to buy homes, even at this interests rate.

GreenState’s Chief Mortgage Officer Ryan Doehrmann said he’s been with GreenState since 2009 and has been in the mortgage business for 20 years.

“Tough times don’t last. Tough people do,” said Doehrmann, who enjoys his career.

“It’s been crazy, but it’s been fun. It’s one of those industries that is extremely rewarding, because you’re truly making a difference for individuals and families,” he said.

Interest rates are at the highest they’ve been in nearly 15 years. But according to https://www.rocketmortgage.com/ , just 30 years ago rates were in the double digits and much higher than what we’ve seen these last few years.

“In the 1980s it was double digits. But to our generation, 6% is astronomical,” Doehrmann said.

Doehrmann and local real-estate companies such as Mel Foster are saying that now is still a really good time to buy a home.

“First of all it’s got to depend on their payment,” he said. “You need to be able to afford your payment. So rates are higher, but if you’re able to afford it, still buy, because there’s going to be refinance opportunities that come from this.”

“The interests rate to be right at a 30-year fixed to be right at 6%. While it’s different than what we’re used to seeing – this last stretch – it still is a very good rate,” said Mel Foster’s Brokerage President Lynsey Engels.

Doehrmann said patience is important.

“We need to be patient – ride this out – let the feds do their thing to bring inflation down. And I think we’ll see a better and more healthy housing market when we’re past this initial tough period,” he said.

“For buyers, they’re wanting to lock in these rates now because they hear through the media that the interest rates are rising. So they want to lock in now,” Engels said.

So far, the market has been steady, and real estate businesses hope for them to remain that way.

“I do think things are really strong here. In July the average days on the market across the region was 16 days,” Engels said. “Now through the month of August and into September, we’re at 19 days on the market. Our lot sales are still going really strong, so that tells me that there are still people out there for not only existing construction but the new construction as well.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN Radio

Orland Park implements policy to bypass SAFE-T Act

Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss a new law enforcement initiative that would make two of their police officers part-time ATF agents as way to get around the SAFE-T Act. The law goes into effect January 1, 2023. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow […]
ORLAND PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Chicago, IL
Real Estate
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Local
Illinois Business
WGN Radio

Father of Lombard man freed by Taliban breaks silence

Art Frerichs, the father of Mark Frerichs, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss his son’s release as part of a prisoner exchange between the Taliban and the White House. Mark Frerichs is a contractor who was captured by the Taliban and held for over two years. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News […]
LOMBARD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage#Linus Inflation#Linus Business#Business Economics#Interest Rates#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#Brokerage#Business Industry#The Federal Reserve#Mel Foster Co#Greenstate Credit Union
WGN Radio

Collegiately Speaking: Saturday Night Lights

Northwestern burst on the college football scene with their upset victory over Nebraska in Dublin during “Week Zero”. The Wildcats have struggled to ride that momentum, though, losing to Duke and Southern Illinois in back-to-back weeks in Evanston. Northwestern has one more non-conference game before getting into the Big Ten slate. They host Miami of […]
EVANSTON, IL
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy