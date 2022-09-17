Read full article on original website
The Windows Club
How to use the Graphics Format tab in PowerPoint
Microsoft PowerPoint is known worldwide for presentations, whether to show business ideas or schoolwork. The Graphic Format tab is a tab that appears when you insert an icon from the illustration group into your PowerPoint slide. In this tutorial, we will explain how to use the Graphics Format tab in PowerPoint.
The Windows Club
What is MSIXVC Folder? How to delete MSIXVC Folder?
What is MSIXVC Folder? Can I delete it? How to delete the MSIXVC Folder? This post answers these questions. You may not have noticed the MSIXVC folder until you need to free up space on your Windows PC. MSIXVC is an abbreviation for Microsoft Installer for Xbox Virtual Console. It stores the disk images of the Xbox games on your Windows 11/ 10 PC. It takes up significant space (sometimes, in hundreds of GBs), leaving you to wonder if you could delete the MSIXVC folder.
The Windows Club
Screen flickering issues while playing games on Windows 11/10
Screen flickering issues on Windows are common, especially while playing games. Many things can trigger them, and one must take action before things get out of hand. Today, we will be looking at possible solutions you can implement to fix the screen flickering issues while playing games on Windows 11/10.
The Windows Club
Canva launches Office 365 competitor – Canva Visual Worksuite
Canva is well known for its graphic design tool that is very user-friendly, but things are changing as the company recently announced at the Canva Create event a suite of new products called Canva Visual Worksuite to improve its offerings and compete with major players. Canva Visual Worksuite launched. Canva...
The Windows Club
Rainbow Six Siege server connection Error Code 3-0x0001000B
Here is a full guide to fixing the Rainbow Six Siege server connection error with error code 3-0x0001000B. A lot of Rainbow Six Siege players have complained of getting this error when trying to play the game. When triggered, you will get the following error message:. Rainbow Six Siege server...
The Windows Club
How to find CPU cores and threads in Windows 11/10
If you want to find the number of CPU cores and threads in Windows 11 or Windows 10 PC, here is how you can do that. There are multiple ways to find the number of CPU cores and threads on Windows 11/10, and this article explains most methods. You can follow any one of them to get the job done.
The Windows Club
How to find Disk and Volume GUID & List Volume GUIDs per Disk
If you want to find disk or volume GUID and list volume GUIDs per disk on Windows 11/10, this article would be handy for you. You can use Command Prompt, Windows PowerShell, or Windows Terminal to find all the information. Whether it is Windows 11 or Windows 10, or you have one or multiple hard drives, you can find all the GUIDs accordingly.
The Windows Club
The component store has been corrupted, 0x80073712
When trying to install a role or feature (like Windows Security Updates or Server Backup feature) to the Windows Server, the feature installation fails and some users get to see a message saying The component store has been corrupted, error 0x80073712. Instead of the Add Roles and Features Wizard completing successfully, this message pops up! We will talk about solutions that may help you resolve this isue. The entire error message for this Windows Server wizard looks like this-
The Windows Club
Fix 0x80072af9 Error Code on Windows 11/10
Error Code 0x80072af9 can be seen when you use a VPN, Mail app, or Windows Update. The Windows Time Service can also throw up this error. This error typically appears when attempting to launch Windows Defender or when you check for Windows Updates. It prevents VPN connections or the installation of the most recent definition update. If you face this issue, then this post may be able to help you.
The Windows Club
How to translate Emails in Gmail
This post shows you how to translate Emails in Gmail. If your business involves communication in multiple languages, or a message written in a foreign language occasionally pops up in your email account; you can use Gmail’s language translation feature to translate that message to your native or preferred language.
The Windows Club
Best free eBook Editor software for Windows 11/10
Here is a list of the best free eBook Editor software for Windows 11/10. These are some good free software using which you can modify the content of your eBooks. Most of these editors even let you create or design new eBooks from scratch. You can add new images, modify the text content, insert files, add hyperlinks, etc. These software also let you edit the Table of Content and Index of the eBook as per your requirements. Additionally, you get many other useful features like spellcheck, different view modes, file browser, and more that help you edit eBooks easily.
The Windows Club
Fix Blurry webcam on Windows 11/10 PC
A Blurry webcam is irritating, especially in a video conference meeting. There are many reasons why your webcam is showing you a blurry picture or video. If the lens of your webcam is dirty or there are some scratches on your camera lens. Other causes include corrupted webcam drivers, graphics card drivers, etc. In this article, we will see how to fix a blurry webcam on Windows 11/10 PC.
The Windows Club
Fix 0x800f0806 Error while downloading or installing Windows 11 Updates
We see updates on Windows frequently that come with security upgrades, bug fixes, and new features. Whatever it is, they can be downloaded and installed automatically and manually, if we choose to. Most of the users are able to install Windows updates automatically without any issues on their PCs. Some users face errors while downloading or installing Windows updates. They can be fixed easily and continue installing the updates. If you are facing download error 0x800f0806 while installing Windows 11 updates, this guide is for you. We have a few solutions that can help you fix the error 0x800f0806. Many people have faced this error while upgrading to Windows 11 Version 22H2.
The Windows Club
How to enable or disable Snap Layouts when you drag window to the top
If you want to enable or disable Snap Layouts when you drag the window to the top in Windows 11, here is how you can do that. This feature is available in Windows 11 2022 Update Version 22H2 and later. If you have updated your computer to the latest version of Windows 11, you can follow this guide to turn on or off Snap Layouts when you drag the app windows to the top of the screen.
The Windows Club
EXCEPTION_ON_INVALID_FILE Blue Screen on Windows 11/10
Some PC users have reported the issue whereby when booting their system or while using the computer, the Windows 11 or Windows 10 system randomly crashes and displays the EXCEPTION_ON_INVALID_FILE Blue Screen error. This post provides the most applicable solutions to fix this error. Upon investigation, it was discovered you...
The Windows Club
How to delete Domain Profile in Windows 11/10
If you’re looking for how you can remove a user and their files from a domain-joined PC without wiping the device, then you’re at the right place. In this post, we will show you how to easily delete a Domain User Profile in Windows 11/10. How to delete...
The Windows Club
What is Protein Data Bank (PDB) file? How to open and view it in Windows 11?
Protein Data Bank (PDB) files are 3D molecular files that store molecular structures. Now, if you are wondering how to open such files on a PC, this post will interest you. Here, we will discuss PDB files in detail and how to view such files on Windows 11/10. So, without much ado, let’s check out!
The Windows Club
Sorry, something went wrong error in SharePoint
You may encounter the Sorry, something went wrong error in SharePoint due to several reasons or different case scenarios as this is a generic error. In this post, we take a look at the various instances of this particular error and the associated or corresponding solutions to each instance. Sorry,...
