DORTMUND, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- So Soul, a globally fast-growing and innovative vape brand, demonstrated its all-new TPD certified e-cigarettes to EU vapers in the world’s leading trade fair ’ InterTabac ’, held in Dortmund, Germany. At the show, So Soul sufficed the visitors with flagship vaping experiences brought by a whole family of mesh-coil 2ml disposable vapes, namely AIRVAPE, ECO, CUBE, BOX, SOSOULBAR, and LIP. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005481/en/ So Soul Vape with their friends (Photo: Business Wire)

