Even Nurses on Their Feet 16 Hours a Day Are Buying Duplicates of These Sneakers — and They're Up to 40% Off

“I stand up at work… and I have no pain when I wear these” Finding a pair of sneakers that are actually comfortable is certainly harder than it sounds. After all, with so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming trying to even figure out where to start — especially if all you want is a pair that won't make your feet hurt at the end of the day.  To make things easy, tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Inzcou Running Sneakers, and they're currently up to...
Apartment Therapy

This Vacuum-and-Steam Mop Combo Has More Than 7,700 Five-Star Amazon Reviews and Cuts Cleaning Time in Half

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. These days it’s hard to talk about cleaning without bringing up a steam mop. They’ve become a must-have tool for maintaining sparkling floors, and even some AT editors have gotten their own. What makes steam mops so popular is how effective they are without much effort. They don’t require any cleaning solution or take a ton of time to set up, and they aren’t overwhelmingly large, which makes them a good fit for small spaces. How could a steam mop possibly get better? Combining it with a vacuum is surely a start. BISSELL has done just that with their PowerFresh All-in-One Vacuum and Steam Mop, a powerful combo of tools to help keep your floors as neat as they can be. The hybrid device has been a hit with Amazon shoppers, earning thousands of five-star reviews and cutting down significantly on cleaning time as steaming and vacuuming happens all at once.
msn.com

Here’s what to pack in a carry-on bag every time you travel

MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. By this point, I’ve mentioned several times that I am firmly team carry-on and will very rarely check a bag. However, even if...
Mashed

Why You Should Never Buy Kraft Mac & Cheese From Dollar Tree

Yes please to some mac and cheese! We can picture it now: Taking out that classic Kraft Macaroni & Cheese box from the pantry and seeing it transform into its cheesy delicious goodness on the stove in just 10 minutes. And if you're like us, then you've probably been doing this for quite some time now, dating back to your childhood. Kraft Original Mac and Cheese even ranked #11 on our list of worst to best mac and cheese brands due to its classic, easy, and cheap cheesy noodles. We'll always have a soft spot for that little blue box.
SheKnows

Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This 'Magical' Moisturizer That's Under $20 Right Now

At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
shefinds

The One Type Of Butter Experts Say No One Should Be Cooking With Anymore Because It Causes Weight Gain And Inflammation

Ah, butter—whether you’re smearing it on a warm piece of toast or melting it in a pan to get your favorite recipe started, it’s likely you use some variation of this all-purpose spread on a daily basis. And there are so many options to choose from! There’s salted and unsalted, stick or spreadable, and a whole range of alternatives and imitations: vegan butter, margarine made with yogurt, and the works. But while many of these are deemed as healthy replacements, experts say that’s not necessarily the case. Choosing the wrong spread could put you at risk of inflammation and weight gain.
shefinds

This Is The Best Fruit To Naturally Cleanse Your Body And Lose Weight Fast, According To Nutritionists

Losing weight healthily is all about having a well-balanced diet and exercise plan, experts say, and a fruit and vegetable-filled daily menu can provide energy needed for working out. With that said, we checked in with registered nutritionists and health experts to learn more about the benefits of one surprising fruit— dragon fruit— when it comes to weight loss. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
Shape Magazine

Shape Magazine

