We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. These days it’s hard to talk about cleaning without bringing up a steam mop. They’ve become a must-have tool for maintaining sparkling floors, and even some AT editors have gotten their own. What makes steam mops so popular is how effective they are without much effort. They don’t require any cleaning solution or take a ton of time to set up, and they aren’t overwhelmingly large, which makes them a good fit for small spaces. How could a steam mop possibly get better? Combining it with a vacuum is surely a start. BISSELL has done just that with their PowerFresh All-in-One Vacuum and Steam Mop, a powerful combo of tools to help keep your floors as neat as they can be. The hybrid device has been a hit with Amazon shoppers, earning thousands of five-star reviews and cutting down significantly on cleaning time as steaming and vacuuming happens all at once.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO