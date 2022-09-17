Read full article on original website
Related
The Post and Courier
I-26 widening between Columbia and Chapin ahead of schedule
LITTLE MOUNTAIN — The plan to widen Interstate 26 between Irmo and Little Mountain is set to be finished three years earlier than expected, making it one of several accelerated road projects across the state. The 16-mile stretch of highway northwest of Columbia is part of a plan to...
The Post and Courier
Taste of the Town: Crossroads Cafe serves an exemplary Dixie lunch
Near the spot Sand Bar Ferry Road (Highway 28) crosses under Atomic Road (Highway 125) and becomes Williston Road (Route 278), Crossroads Café boasts that it is Beech Island’s oldest restaurant. A few years back, longtime owners Sarah and Bob Sharpton sold it to Cindy and Frank Boyd. Loyal customers wondered if the down-to-earth character of this vintage cafeteria-style diner would survive the change.
The Post and Courier
Aiken County Council discusses possible solutions to emergency medical services issues
Aiken County’s emergency medical services woes and possible solutions were hot topics Tuesday at the Aiken County Government Center. The discussions began during the meeting of Aiken County Council’s Judicial and Public Safety Committee, and they continued later during an executive session of County Council. Following those talks,...
Comments / 0