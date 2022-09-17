Read full article on original website
Brick-or-Treat | Halloween at Legoland California Resort
Every Saturday beginning September 17 through October 29, Legoland transforms into the ultimate family Halloween celebration! visit: www.LEGOLAND.com/California.
2022 Best of Escondido Eats Awards
The 2022 "Best of Escondido Eats Awards" on Thurs., Sept. 22 from 5-7p Jacked Up Brewery! Visit: greaterescondido.org.
Strange lights seen in San Diego sky
CBS 8 viewers have sent in videos showing strange, mysterious lights appearing across San Diego. Have you seen them?
More repairs needed at the 104-year-old Lake Hodges Dam
An inspection of Lake Hodges Dam a few months ago found damage and the process of lowering the water level to make repairs has started. More: lakes@sandiego.gov.
Escondido man, Stanley Stephens, identified as murder victim
ESCONDIDO, Calif. — The medical examiner's office has positively identified a body found near Lake Henshaw as that of a missing man from Escondido. The remains of Stanley Stephens, 71, were found earlier this month off Highway 76 and East Grade Road. A former roommate of the victim has...
City lowers water level to help identify repairs needed at Lake Hodges Dam
The city says the 104-year-old Lake Hodges Dam needs additional repairs to ensure safety. The repair project is expected to continue into next spring.
St. Jude Walk/Run | Helping Cure Childhood Cancer
St. Jude Walk/Run Saturday, September 24 at NTC Park in Liberty Station. Registration starts at 7am, walk at 8am. Visit: www.stjude.org/walksandiego.
