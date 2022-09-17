ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

News 8 KFMB

Escondido man, Stanley Stephens, identified as murder victim

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — The medical examiner's office has positively identified a body found near Lake Henshaw as that of a missing man from Escondido. The remains of Stanley Stephens, 71, were found earlier this month off Highway 76 and East Grade Road. A former roommate of the victim has...
ESCONDIDO, CA

