ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

CLASS 6A=

¶ Amarillo Tascosa 56, Hereford 10

¶ Arlington 32, Mesquite Horn 28

¶ Austin Vandegrift 41, Round Rock Stony Point 13

¶ Buda Hays 64, SA MacArthur 14

¶ Cedar Park Vista Ridge 30, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 10

¶ Dallas Jesuit 32, Richardson Lake Highlands 31

¶ Dallas White 66, Dallas Molina 6

¶ Denton Guyer 23, Prosper 6

¶ Dickinson 52, Nuevo Leon, Mexico 7

¶ Duncanville 44, Mansfield Lake Ridge 6

¶ EP Franklin 56, EP Americas 29

¶ Harlingen South 36, Brownsville Rivera 7

¶ Houston Lamar 35, Pasadena Dobie 7

¶ Houston Langham Creek 29, Cypress Bridgeland 26

¶ Keller Central 31, Haltom 16

¶ Killeen Shoemaker 34, Lake Belton 33

¶ La Porte 27, Baytown Lee 20

¶ Lake Travis 63, Austin Akins 0

¶ Laredo Johnson 42, Edinburg Economedes 0

¶ Laredo Nixon 31, Eagle Pass Winn 7

¶ League City Clear Springs 46, Huntsville 18

¶ Los Fresnos 45, La Joya 0

¶ Mansfield 37, Mansfield Legacy 16

¶ McKinney 49, Little Elm 16

¶ Mesquite 26, Arlington Lamar 15

¶ North Crowley 54, FW Paschal 0

¶ North Garland 52, South Garland 0

¶ Odessa Permian 28, Killeen Harker Heights 27

¶ Round Rock 52, Round Rock Westwood 7

¶ SA Madison 42, SA Roosevelt 14

¶ SA Northside Clark 45, SA Northside Marshall 7

¶ San Angelo Central 35, Belton 12

¶ Schertz Clemens 37, Laredo United 14

¶ Southlake Carroll 51, Keller Timber Creek 0

¶ Waxahachie 51, Cedar Hill 21

¶ Wolfforth Frenship 21, Abilene 7

CLASS 5A=

¶ Abilene Cooper 33, Lubbock Coronado 28

¶ Aledo 55, Azle 20

¶ Amarillo 42, Odessa 17

¶ Brownsville Memorial 44, Port Isabel 14

¶ Bryan Rudder 44, Killeen Chaparral 14

¶ Burleson Centennial 49, Lewisville The Colony 10

¶ Canyon Randall 44, Wichita Falls 38

¶ Castroville Medina Valley 38, Laredo Martin 0

¶ Elgin 44, Bastrop Cedar Creek 7

¶ Forney 43, West Mesquite 14

¶ Frisco Heritage 43, Frisco Liberty 10

¶ Frisco Independence 24, Pittsburg 13

¶ Humble Kingwood Park 44, Baytown Sterling 0

¶ Kerrville Tivy 28, Marble Falls 21

¶ Lake Dallas 57, Grand Prairie 27

¶ Lubbock Cooper 17, WF Rider 14

¶ Mansfield Timberview 63, Carrollton Turner 6

¶ Manvel 24, Friendswood 14

¶ New Caney 14, The Woodlands 7

¶ Port Arthur Memorial 18, New Caney Porter 17

¶ PSJA Memorial 42, Donna North 7

¶ Richmond Foster 35, Angleton 7

¶ SA Harlandale 22, SA Houston 20

¶ SA Jefferson 34, SA Brackenridge 28

¶ SA Southside 20, SA Southwest 7

¶ Texarkana Texas 27, Tyler Legacy 3

¶ Tyler 27, North Mesquite 23

¶ Uvalde 23, Crystal City 14

¶ Wylie East 36, Garland Naaman Forest 22

CLASS 4A=

¶ Argyle 41, Montgomery 20

¶ Bay City 22, Sealy 17

¶ Bellville 49, Cameron Yoe 14

¶ Big Spring 20, Sweetwater 7

¶ Boerne 52, Gregory-Portland 27

¶ Brownwood 17, Glen Rose 3

¶ Canton 35, Mabank 7

¶ China Spring 51, Waco Connally 21

¶ Decatur 42, Pampa 13

¶ Dumas 57, Plainview 6

¶ Fort Stockton 46, Crane 6

¶ Godley 64, Ponder 54

¶ Huntington 19, Warren 16

¶ La Vernia 40, Geronimo Navarro 14

¶ Lampasas 44, Pflugerville Connally 13

¶ Liberty Hill 49, Leander Rouse 21

¶ Lubbock Estacado 39, Levelland 13

¶ Midland Greenwood 43, Shallowater 28

¶ Midlothian Heritage 33, Burleson 6

¶ Navasota 42, Huffman Hargrave 14

¶ Needville 29, Sweeny 0

¶ Pearsall 30, Poteet 29

¶ Pleasanton 37, Gonzales 14

¶ Raymondville 28, Hidalgo 13

¶ SA Brooks 71, Austin Harmony Science 26

¶ Texarkana Pleasant Grove 63, Frisco Memorial 28

¶ WF Hirschi 63, Carrollton Ranchview 13

CLASS 3A=

¶ Anahuac 55, San Augustine 20

¶ Anderson-Shiro 41, Evadale 6

¶ Bloomington 54, Runge 0

¶ Breckenridge 62, Eastland 12

¶ Brownfield 61, Dimmitt 10

¶ Bushland 51, Borger 13

¶ Cisco 41, Jacksboro 28

¶ Corrigan-Camden 33, Coldspring-Oakhurst 30

¶ Dilley 19, Freer 6

¶ Friona 49, Dalhart 26

¶ Ganado 40, Danbury 0

¶ Goliad 31, Jourdanton 8

¶ Henrietta 42, Archer City 7

¶ Hitchcock 61, Houston Wheatley 12

¶ Holliday 28, Childress 14

¶ Hooks 40, Hawkins 0

¶ Idalou 17, Vernon 0

¶ Johnson City 45, Florence 7

¶ Marion 35, Karnes City 12

¶ Muleshoe 37, Tulia 20

¶ Poth 55, Schulenburg 0

¶ Queen City 44, Clarksville 7

¶ Stockdale 33, Yorktown 7

¶ Tuscola Jim Ned 22, Rockdale 21

¶ Universal City Randolph 35, SA Kennedy 0

¶ Van Vleck 49, Katy Pope John 0

¶ Yoakum 28, Port Lavaca Calhoun 21

CLASS 2A=

¶ Baird 40, Veribest 25

¶ Booker 39, Memphis 6

¶ Bremond 46, Holland 35

¶ Cayuga 38, Mount Enterprise 6

¶ Clarendon 55, Smyer 8

¶ Cross Plains 35, Junction 20

¶ Cushing 57, Saratoga West Hardin 0

¶ D’Hanis 17, Austin Brentwood 14

¶ De Leon 52, Hico 7

¶ Deweyville 32, Acadiana Christian, La. 22

¶ Farwell 48, Texico, N.M. 0

¶ Hamilton 34, Jewett Leon 14

¶ Hawley 26, Albany 14

¶ Kenedy 21, Somerville 13

¶ La Pryor 65, Benavides 0

¶ Mason 50, Christoval 12

¶ Menard 50, Bronte 0

¶ Ozona 34, San Angelo Grape Creek 2

¶ Panhandle 34, Amarillo River Road 7

¶ Roscoe 58, Sterling City 18

¶ Sabinal 34, Pettus 2

¶ Shamrock 48, Sanford-Fritch 14

¶ Shelbyville 61, KIPP Generations 0

¶ Shiner 49, East Bernard 7

¶ Stamford 52, Arlington Pantego Christian 6

¶ Stratford 35, Vega 8

¶ Sunray 43, Stinnett West Texas 12

¶ Tahoka 52, Crosbyton 25

¶ Timpson 40, Waskom 14

¶ Wallis Brazos 39, Nixon-Smiley 8

¶ Wellington 14, Spearman 13

¶ Windthorst 47, Wheeler 16

CLASS 1A=

¶ Apple Springs 54, Tyler Heat 0

¶ Balmorhea 60, Marfa 0

¶ Blanket 52, Santa Anna 16

¶ Brackett 58, Comfort 24

¶ Follett 40, Borden County 8

¶ Gilmer Union Hill 47, Milford 14

¶ Hedley 53, Afton Patton Springs 6

¶ Loraine 70, Ira 34

¶ May 46, Harrold 0

¶ May 63, Garden City 34

¶ McLean 68, Lefors 14

¶ Mertzon Irion County 69, Roscoe Highland 24

¶ Nazareth 40, Turkey Valley 24

¶ Oakwood 68, Coolidge 22

¶ Paint Rock 66, Trent 16

¶ Premont 27, Agua Dulce 14

¶ Priddy 46, Brookesmith 0

¶ Rising Star 52, Cranfills Gap 6

¶ Rochelle 65, Lometa 36

¶ Saint Jo 57, Forestburg 7

¶ Throckmorton 63, Campbell 24

¶ Vernon Northside 53, Haskell Paint Creek 8

¶ Water Valley 34, Odessa Compass 0

¶ Westbrook 58, Spur 8

¶ White Deer 63, Wildorado 0

¶ Zephyr 68, Lohn 6

PRIVATE SCHOOLS=

¶ Arlington Oakridge 35, Colleyville Covenant 6

¶ Austin Hill Country 49, Cedar Park Summit 0

¶ Bryan Allen Academy 56, Bethesda Christian 0

¶ Dallas Episcopal 38, Cedar Hill Trinity 7

¶ Dallas St. Mark 27, Frisco Legacy Christian 14

¶ FW Trinity Valley 30, Irving Cistercian 27

¶ Houston Christian 29, FW Country Day 28

¶ Houston Kinkaid 23, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 6

¶ Houston St. John’s 49, Houston Second Baptist 21

¶ Houston St. Pius X 41, La Marque 35

¶ Marble Falls Faith 60, SA FEAST 12

¶ SA Central Catholic 27, Floresville 0

¶ SA Cornerstone 28, Midland Christian 21

OTHER=

¶ Dell City def. Welch Dawson , forfeit

¶ Divine Savior Academy 53, Second Baptist School University Model 40

¶ Fort Davis def. Fort Hancock , forfeit

¶ Grand Oaks 38, Conroe Caney Creek 28

¶ Plano Coram Deo 54, McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 8

¶ San Antonio Southwest Legacy 45, SA South San Antonio 19

¶ Walnut Springs def. Waco Parkview Christian , forfeit

¶ West Columbia Charter 51, Iowa Colony 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Van Horn vs. Sanderson, ccd.

Whitesboro vs. Sulphur, Okla., ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Hill
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Brentwood Academy#High School Football#Second Baptist School#Round Rock Stony Point#Round Rock Cedar Ridge#Pasadena Dobie#Keller Central 31#Haltom#La Porte#Huntsville#Belton#Schertz#Laredo United#Southlake#Cedar Hill#Az
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
525K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy