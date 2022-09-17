Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
CLASS 6A=
¶ Amarillo Tascosa 56, Hereford 10
¶ Arlington 32, Mesquite Horn 28
¶ Austin Vandegrift 41, Round Rock Stony Point 13
¶ Buda Hays 64, SA MacArthur 14
¶ Cedar Park Vista Ridge 30, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 10
¶ Dallas Jesuit 32, Richardson Lake Highlands 31
¶ Dallas White 66, Dallas Molina 6
¶ Denton Guyer 23, Prosper 6
¶ Dickinson 52, Nuevo Leon, Mexico 7
¶ Duncanville 44, Mansfield Lake Ridge 6
¶ EP Franklin 56, EP Americas 29
¶ Harlingen South 36, Brownsville Rivera 7
¶ Houston Lamar 35, Pasadena Dobie 7
¶ Houston Langham Creek 29, Cypress Bridgeland 26
¶ Keller Central 31, Haltom 16
¶ Killeen Shoemaker 34, Lake Belton 33
¶ La Porte 27, Baytown Lee 20
¶ Lake Travis 63, Austin Akins 0
¶ Laredo Johnson 42, Edinburg Economedes 0
¶ Laredo Nixon 31, Eagle Pass Winn 7
¶ League City Clear Springs 46, Huntsville 18
¶ Los Fresnos 45, La Joya 0
¶ Mansfield 37, Mansfield Legacy 16
¶ McKinney 49, Little Elm 16
¶ Mesquite 26, Arlington Lamar 15
¶ North Crowley 54, FW Paschal 0
¶ North Garland 52, South Garland 0
¶ Odessa Permian 28, Killeen Harker Heights 27
¶ Round Rock 52, Round Rock Westwood 7
¶ SA Madison 42, SA Roosevelt 14
¶ SA Northside Clark 45, SA Northside Marshall 7
¶ San Angelo Central 35, Belton 12
¶ Schertz Clemens 37, Laredo United 14
¶ Southlake Carroll 51, Keller Timber Creek 0
¶ Waxahachie 51, Cedar Hill 21
¶ Wolfforth Frenship 21, Abilene 7
CLASS 5A=
¶ Abilene Cooper 33, Lubbock Coronado 28
¶ Aledo 55, Azle 20
¶ Amarillo 42, Odessa 17
¶ Brownsville Memorial 44, Port Isabel 14
¶ Bryan Rudder 44, Killeen Chaparral 14
¶ Burleson Centennial 49, Lewisville The Colony 10
¶ Canyon Randall 44, Wichita Falls 38
¶ Castroville Medina Valley 38, Laredo Martin 0
¶ Elgin 44, Bastrop Cedar Creek 7
¶ Forney 43, West Mesquite 14
¶ Frisco Heritage 43, Frisco Liberty 10
¶ Frisco Independence 24, Pittsburg 13
¶ Humble Kingwood Park 44, Baytown Sterling 0
¶ Kerrville Tivy 28, Marble Falls 21
¶ Lake Dallas 57, Grand Prairie 27
¶ Lubbock Cooper 17, WF Rider 14
¶ Mansfield Timberview 63, Carrollton Turner 6
¶ Manvel 24, Friendswood 14
¶ New Caney 14, The Woodlands 7
¶ Port Arthur Memorial 18, New Caney Porter 17
¶ PSJA Memorial 42, Donna North 7
¶ Richmond Foster 35, Angleton 7
¶ SA Harlandale 22, SA Houston 20
¶ SA Jefferson 34, SA Brackenridge 28
¶ SA Southside 20, SA Southwest 7
¶ Texarkana Texas 27, Tyler Legacy 3
¶ Tyler 27, North Mesquite 23
¶ Uvalde 23, Crystal City 14
¶ Wylie East 36, Garland Naaman Forest 22
CLASS 4A=
¶ Argyle 41, Montgomery 20
¶ Bay City 22, Sealy 17
¶ Bellville 49, Cameron Yoe 14
¶ Big Spring 20, Sweetwater 7
¶ Boerne 52, Gregory-Portland 27
¶ Brownwood 17, Glen Rose 3
¶ Canton 35, Mabank 7
¶ China Spring 51, Waco Connally 21
¶ Decatur 42, Pampa 13
¶ Dumas 57, Plainview 6
¶ Fort Stockton 46, Crane 6
¶ Godley 64, Ponder 54
¶ Huntington 19, Warren 16
¶ La Vernia 40, Geronimo Navarro 14
¶ Lampasas 44, Pflugerville Connally 13
¶ Liberty Hill 49, Leander Rouse 21
¶ Lubbock Estacado 39, Levelland 13
¶ Midland Greenwood 43, Shallowater 28
¶ Midlothian Heritage 33, Burleson 6
¶ Navasota 42, Huffman Hargrave 14
¶ Needville 29, Sweeny 0
¶ Pearsall 30, Poteet 29
¶ Pleasanton 37, Gonzales 14
¶ Raymondville 28, Hidalgo 13
¶ SA Brooks 71, Austin Harmony Science 26
¶ Texarkana Pleasant Grove 63, Frisco Memorial 28
¶ WF Hirschi 63, Carrollton Ranchview 13
CLASS 3A=
¶ Anahuac 55, San Augustine 20
¶ Anderson-Shiro 41, Evadale 6
¶ Bloomington 54, Runge 0
¶ Breckenridge 62, Eastland 12
¶ Brownfield 61, Dimmitt 10
¶ Bushland 51, Borger 13
¶ Cisco 41, Jacksboro 28
¶ Corrigan-Camden 33, Coldspring-Oakhurst 30
¶ Dilley 19, Freer 6
¶ Friona 49, Dalhart 26
¶ Ganado 40, Danbury 0
¶ Goliad 31, Jourdanton 8
¶ Henrietta 42, Archer City 7
¶ Hitchcock 61, Houston Wheatley 12
¶ Holliday 28, Childress 14
¶ Hooks 40, Hawkins 0
¶ Idalou 17, Vernon 0
¶ Johnson City 45, Florence 7
¶ Marion 35, Karnes City 12
¶ Muleshoe 37, Tulia 20
¶ Poth 55, Schulenburg 0
¶ Queen City 44, Clarksville 7
¶ Stockdale 33, Yorktown 7
¶ Tuscola Jim Ned 22, Rockdale 21
¶ Universal City Randolph 35, SA Kennedy 0
¶ Van Vleck 49, Katy Pope John 0
¶ Yoakum 28, Port Lavaca Calhoun 21
CLASS 2A=
¶ Baird 40, Veribest 25
¶ Booker 39, Memphis 6
¶ Bremond 46, Holland 35
¶ Cayuga 38, Mount Enterprise 6
¶ Clarendon 55, Smyer 8
¶ Cross Plains 35, Junction 20
¶ Cushing 57, Saratoga West Hardin 0
¶ D’Hanis 17, Austin Brentwood 14
¶ De Leon 52, Hico 7
¶ Deweyville 32, Acadiana Christian, La. 22
¶ Farwell 48, Texico, N.M. 0
¶ Hamilton 34, Jewett Leon 14
¶ Hawley 26, Albany 14
¶ Kenedy 21, Somerville 13
¶ La Pryor 65, Benavides 0
¶ Mason 50, Christoval 12
¶ Menard 50, Bronte 0
¶ Ozona 34, San Angelo Grape Creek 2
¶ Panhandle 34, Amarillo River Road 7
¶ Roscoe 58, Sterling City 18
¶ Sabinal 34, Pettus 2
¶ Shamrock 48, Sanford-Fritch 14
¶ Shelbyville 61, KIPP Generations 0
¶ Shiner 49, East Bernard 7
¶ Stamford 52, Arlington Pantego Christian 6
¶ Stratford 35, Vega 8
¶ Sunray 43, Stinnett West Texas 12
¶ Tahoka 52, Crosbyton 25
¶ Timpson 40, Waskom 14
¶ Wallis Brazos 39, Nixon-Smiley 8
¶ Wellington 14, Spearman 13
¶ Windthorst 47, Wheeler 16
CLASS 1A=
¶ Apple Springs 54, Tyler Heat 0
¶ Balmorhea 60, Marfa 0
¶ Blanket 52, Santa Anna 16
¶ Brackett 58, Comfort 24
¶ Follett 40, Borden County 8
¶ Gilmer Union Hill 47, Milford 14
¶ Hedley 53, Afton Patton Springs 6
¶ Loraine 70, Ira 34
¶ May 46, Harrold 0
¶ May 63, Garden City 34
¶ McLean 68, Lefors 14
¶ Mertzon Irion County 69, Roscoe Highland 24
¶ Nazareth 40, Turkey Valley 24
¶ Oakwood 68, Coolidge 22
¶ Paint Rock 66, Trent 16
¶ Premont 27, Agua Dulce 14
¶ Priddy 46, Brookesmith 0
¶ Rising Star 52, Cranfills Gap 6
¶ Rochelle 65, Lometa 36
¶ Saint Jo 57, Forestburg 7
¶ Throckmorton 63, Campbell 24
¶ Vernon Northside 53, Haskell Paint Creek 8
¶ Water Valley 34, Odessa Compass 0
¶ Westbrook 58, Spur 8
¶ White Deer 63, Wildorado 0
¶ Zephyr 68, Lohn 6
PRIVATE SCHOOLS=
¶ Arlington Oakridge 35, Colleyville Covenant 6
¶ Austin Hill Country 49, Cedar Park Summit 0
¶ Bryan Allen Academy 56, Bethesda Christian 0
¶ Dallas Episcopal 38, Cedar Hill Trinity 7
¶ Dallas St. Mark 27, Frisco Legacy Christian 14
¶ FW Trinity Valley 30, Irving Cistercian 27
¶ Houston Christian 29, FW Country Day 28
¶ Houston Kinkaid 23, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 6
¶ Houston St. John’s 49, Houston Second Baptist 21
¶ Houston St. Pius X 41, La Marque 35
¶ Marble Falls Faith 60, SA FEAST 12
¶ SA Central Catholic 27, Floresville 0
¶ SA Cornerstone 28, Midland Christian 21
OTHER=
¶ Dell City def. Welch Dawson , forfeit
¶ Divine Savior Academy 53, Second Baptist School University Model 40
¶ Fort Davis def. Fort Hancock , forfeit
¶ Grand Oaks 38, Conroe Caney Creek 28
¶ Plano Coram Deo 54, McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 8
¶ San Antonio Southwest Legacy 45, SA South San Antonio 19
¶ Walnut Springs def. Waco Parkview Christian , forfeit
¶ West Columbia Charter 51, Iowa Colony 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Van Horn vs. Sanderson, ccd.
Whitesboro vs. Sulphur, Okla., ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
