San Diego residents receiving up to $1,050 in new stimulus paymentJ.R. HeimbignerSan Diego, CA
NBC San Diego
What Are Those? Mysterious Orbs of Orange Light Glow Above San Diego, Tijuana
From Tijuana, Mexico, to north San Diego County, California, witnesses Monday night reported seeing mysterious orbs of orange light hovering in the sky, prompting many questions with few answers. The lights appeared sometime around 9 p.m. PST and were visible for about a half-hour, from what witnesses told NBC 7....
chulavistatoday.com
Events happening in Chula Vista this week! (September 20-25)
SWC - Main Campus. Join your local community college next Tuesday, September 20, as they open the school's newest building, the Institutional Technology Building. The introduction of the building will take place at 4:30 when they will cut the ribbon on the campus' newest building yet. "The Southwestern Community College...
Family hosts vigil for two men killed in Chula Vista
The family of two men killed in Chula Vista last month hosted a vigil for their loved ones on Tuesday.
New study: Americans voted San Diego 3rd most desirable, 10th most overrated
SAN DIEGO — What's not to love about San Diego?. A new survey reveals Americans voted this city as one of the most desirable, yet also one of the top overrated cities. People either love or hate California. Despite ranking as the second best state to live in, California is also considered the least desirable state with every 1 in 4 Californians saying it's one of the five worst in the U.S.
Crews break ground on Riverwalk San Diego
Crews are beginning to transform a Mission Valley golf course into a brand new Live Work and Play neighborhood. City leaders broke ground on Riverwalk San Diego this morning.
Tacos Don Paco to Join New Oceanside Development
The Arroyo Verde Retail Development is Currently in Construction
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego City Council Rescinds 80-Year-Old Resolution Calling For Removal of Japanese
The San Diego City Council today officially rescinded Resolution 76068, which called for the FBI to remove San Diegans of Japanese descent during World War II. The initial resolution, passed Jan. 27, 1942, corresponded with President Franklin Delano Roosevelt signing Executive Order No. 9066, under which more than 120,000 people of Japanese ancestry were incarcerated in 10 camps in the western United States and Arkansas during the war.
kusi.com
Bill Walton calls out Mayor Todd Gloria for allowing the homeless to destroy San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As we all know, San Diego’s homeless crisis is only getting worse under the leadership of Mayor Todd Gloria, who continues to pretend like he is working to fix the issue. But all his efforts have failed. In downtown San Diego alone, there is...
Family seeking more volunteers in search for missing mother
The search for missing Chula Vista mother Maya Millete continues and now her family is asking for more volunteers to join in their efforts.
Wednesday afternoon in a Vista courtroom, Dr. Jeffery Lovin did not show
A judge is upping the stakes against a former San Diego doctor arrested a handful of times for peeping in the window of his ex-girlfriend and violating a restraining order.
TripAdvisor Blog
5 must-visit cities near the California coast
Don’t miss these stops as you work your way up the shore. With its world-class vineyards, artsy enclaves, and bustling urban centers, there are countless reasons to visit the Golden State. But we’re partial to California’s coastline for its breathtaking nature, picturesque beaches, and some of the most scenic byways and parks in the country. Ahead, some of the best sights, activities, and accommodations to add to your SoCal-to-NorCal itinerary.
Photo gallery: Promises2Kids puts on a show in La Jolla to help foster kids
The 13th Dream On Concert Gala drew philanthropists and community and business leaders to the La Jolla estate of Joan Waitt on Sept. 12 to benefit Promises2Kids' efforts to help foster youths in San Diego County.
Strange lights seen in San Diego sky, have you seen them?
Mysterious lights have been reported across San Diego on Monday night. CBS 8 viewers have sent in videos showing strange, mysterious lights appearing in skies across San Diego. Have you seen them?
San Diego residents receiving up to $1,050 in new stimulus payment
counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you live in San Diego, here is great news: an inflation relief package from the state of California is coming your way soon. Qualifying individuals will receive money to help with bills and rising costs where you live. The cost of living in San Diego is over one and a half times more than anywhere else in the country, so this payment will likely help you out with your expenses.
chulavistatoday.com
Port of San Diego announced busiest cruising season for the first time since 2010
The Port of San Diego announced it is expecting the busiest cruise season since 2012, with all sailings at or nearly at full-capacity. Port officials announced just before the new cruise season, which officially begins Sept. 19 with the arrival of Silversea Cruise’s Star Breeze, which will embark on a 13-day voyage to Papeete, Tahiti. There are 140 cruises scheduled for this season, up 45 percent from last year, the Port reported.
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns for Retirement in California
California has gone through its fair share of ups and downs, but it still remains very appealing to retirees because of the great weather and attractions. Below, we take a look at the best small towns in California to retire in. Most have 55-plus communities nearby!. Carlsbad, CA. Carlsbad is...
San Diego Crime Stoppers search for woman in connection to 2020 murder
Authorities are still working to solve the murder of a man who was fatally shot in San Diego two years ago, and a reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a woman.
'What happens to a city when families can no longer afford to live there?' La Jolla artist looks for answers
Claire Starkweather Forrest explores the impact of housing costs on families in her current exhibit in the gallery at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in La Jolla.
onscene.tv
Human Smuggler & 5 Illegal Migrants Captured | San Diego County
09.16.2022 | 8:30 AM | SAN DIEGO COUNTY – Undercover U.S. Border Patrol Agents watched a male take a load of 5 illegal migrants into his vehicle while on Otay Mtn. The driver then made his way down the mountain to Otay Lakes Rd. and headed west with the Agents following him. When marked BP vehicles got in behind the suspect, they were able to pull him over (west of Sky Dive San Diego) and detained 5 migrants (all Hispanic males), and arrested the driver/smuggler. The U.S. Border patrol has seen an increase in High School age teens being used as smugglers by the Smuggling Cartels since if the teens are caught, their criminal records will be closed when they become adults. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
kusi.com
SVP Michael Martinez moves into Borrego Springs, community outraged
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sexually violent predator Michael Martinez has officially moved into a home on Running M Rd. in Borrego Springs. Badger is classified as a sexually violent predator, a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them likely to re-offend. After serving their prison sentences, SVPs undergo treatment at state hospitals, but may also petition courts to continue treatment in supervised outpatient locations.
