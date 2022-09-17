ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

chulavistatoday.com

Events happening in Chula Vista this week! (September 20-25)

SWC - Main Campus. Join your local community college next Tuesday, September 20, as they open the school's newest building, the Institutional Technology Building. The introduction of the building will take place at 4:30 when they will cut the ribbon on the campus' newest building yet. "The Southwestern Community College...
CHULA VISTA, CA
CBS 8

New study: Americans voted San Diego 3rd most desirable, 10th most overrated

SAN DIEGO — What's not to love about San Diego?. A new survey reveals Americans voted this city as one of the most desirable, yet also one of the top overrated cities. People either love or hate California. Despite ranking as the second best state to live in, California is also considered the least desirable state with every 1 in 4 Californians saying it's one of the five worst in the U.S.
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

San Diego City Council Rescinds 80-Year-Old Resolution Calling For Removal of Japanese

The San Diego City Council today officially rescinded Resolution 76068, which called for the FBI to remove San Diegans of Japanese descent during World War II. The initial resolution, passed Jan. 27, 1942, corresponded with President Franklin Delano Roosevelt signing Executive Order No. 9066, under which more than 120,000 people of Japanese ancestry were incarcerated in 10 camps in the western United States and Arkansas during the war.
SAN DIEGO, CA
TripAdvisor Blog

5 must-visit cities near the California coast

Don’t miss these stops as you work your way up the shore. With its world-class vineyards, artsy enclaves, and bustling urban centers, there are countless reasons to visit the Golden State. But we’re partial to California’s coastline for its breathtaking nature, picturesque beaches, and some of the most scenic byways and parks in the country. Ahead, some of the best sights, activities, and accommodations to add to your SoCal-to-NorCal itinerary.
CALIFORNIA STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

San Diego residents receiving up to $1,050 in new stimulus payment

counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you live in San Diego, here is great news: an inflation relief package from the state of California is coming your way soon. Qualifying individuals will receive money to help with bills and rising costs where you live. The cost of living in San Diego is over one and a half times more than anywhere else in the country, so this payment will likely help you out with your expenses.
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Port of San Diego announced busiest cruising season for the first time since 2010

The Port of San Diego announced it is expecting the busiest cruise season since 2012, with all sailings at or nearly at full-capacity. Port officials announced just before the new cruise season, which officially begins Sept. 19 with the arrival of Silversea Cruise’s Star Breeze, which will embark on a 13-day voyage to Papeete, Tahiti. There are 140 cruises scheduled for this season, up 45 percent from last year, the Port reported.
SAN DIEGO, CA
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns for Retirement in California

California has gone through its fair share of ups and downs, but it still remains very appealing to retirees because of the great weather and attractions. Below, we take a look at the best small towns in California to retire in. Most have 55-plus communities nearby!. Carlsbad, CA. Carlsbad is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
onscene.tv

Human Smuggler & 5 Illegal Migrants Captured | San Diego County

09.16.2022 | 8:30 AM | SAN DIEGO COUNTY – Undercover U.S. Border Patrol Agents watched a male take a load of 5 illegal migrants into his vehicle while on Otay Mtn. The driver then made his way down the mountain to Otay Lakes Rd. and headed west with the Agents following him. When marked BP vehicles got in behind the suspect, they were able to pull him over (west of Sky Dive San Diego) and detained 5 migrants (all Hispanic males), and arrested the driver/smuggler. The U.S. Border patrol has seen an increase in High School age teens being used as smugglers by the Smuggling Cartels since if the teens are caught, their criminal records will be closed when they become adults. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

SVP Michael Martinez moves into Borrego Springs, community outraged

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sexually violent predator Michael Martinez has officially moved into a home on Running M Rd. in Borrego Springs. Badger is classified as a sexually violent predator, a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them likely to re-offend. After serving their prison sentences, SVPs undergo treatment at state hospitals, but may also petition courts to continue treatment in supervised outpatient locations.
BORREGO SPRINGS, CA

