ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Disturbed's David Draiman calls out "bigots" outraged at the very idea of a black mermaid

By Paul Brannigan
Louder
Louder
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sP4F3_0hyvMke300

Disturbed frontman David Draiman has offered his thoughts on the internet's latest heated 'culture war' debate, and suggested that those expressing outrage over the historical accuracy of mermaids may want to take a moment to consider the true source of their rage.

For those wondering exactly why a heavy metal vocalist might get drawn into a debate on any matters pertaining to a fictional aquatic creature with the head/upper body of a female human and the tail of a fish, welcome to 2022! Bear with us...

So, for context, and for the benefit of those not permanently online, the story begins with Disney's decision to cast actress Halle Bailey as Ariel the mermaid in their new forthcoming feature film The Little Mermaid , based upon the classic fairy tale written by legendary Danish author in 1837. This, for some, is a matter of grave, grave concern, for Bailey, one half of the pop duo Chloe x Halle alongside her older sister Chloe, is black, whereas in Disney's 1989 animated feature film adaptation of the fairy story, Ariel was drawn as a half-fish/half red-haired caucasian teenager. Cue legions of adult humans taking to the internet to express their shock, horror and disgust, tagging their posts #notmyariel.

Social media outrage being a key component of modern news reporting, the 'controversy' has now been picked up by mainstream media organisations, leading to further online fury, chin-stroking broadsheet commentary - We are all losers in the ‘woke v racist’ Little Mermaid culture war - and the sourcing of quotes from actresses who have previously been cast in feature film mermaid roles .

All well and good, you say, but where does the heavy metal community stand on the issue?

Well, as yet, we cannot answer this question. However, one singer, at least, has had the cojones to speak up on the matter, and that singer is the aforementioned Mr Draiman, a man always impressively alert to the affairs of the day.

Posting on Twitter, Draiman writes, "If you have a problem with someone dark skinned playing the role of a fantasy creature like Ariel the mermaid, you're not really worried about 'keeping true to the original story', you're just being a bigot."

See more

This, doubtless, will be an end to the matter, with everyone thoughtfully mulling over the singer's intervention, recognising the truth in his words, and vowing to take a good hard look in the mirror to think extremely carefully about what they ever hoped to achieve by spouting racist bullshit online. Yeah, that's almost certainly what will happen next.

The Little Mermaid is scheduled for cinema release in May 2023. Watch the trailer below:

Comments / 449

Camella McKoy
4d ago

I bet only the adults are complaining about this cause a child is just going to see Ariel . A child heart doesn't see the difference ,that's sad. ONLY THE ADULTS ARE COMPLAINING NOT THE LITTLE KIDS.

Reply(4)
72
Lesgo Brandon
4d ago

Was it also racist when minorities hated the Dr. Strange movie for hiring a white woman to play an Asian? Are minorities racist for being so triggered by hiring Scarlet Johansson to play an Asian character in the real life remake of Ghost in the Shell?

Reply(35)
31
YES I SAID THAT
4d ago

I don't comprehend why people are so mad about a fictional character in reality where she's from and represents she should have been black in the first place in turn instead of making her black they made her mix black and white like I would have loved to see her a lot darker and yes I am a white woman

Reply(48)
41
Related
People

Why Halle Bailey Was 'Sobbing' After The Little Mermaid: 'I Had Come Out of This Cocoon with Ariel'

Halle Bailey tells PEOPLE that her journey making The Little Mermaid "mirrored what Ariel goes through in the film" Halle Bailey evolved right alongside her character Ariel while making The Little Mermaid. The 22-year-old singer transforms into the underwater Disney princess in the upcoming live-action re-imagining, which had its first teaser trailer debut on Friday. Bailey told PEOPLE at the D23 Expo about how the role changed her — and why she broke down in tears after completing the anticipated movie. "I'd definitely say coming into this film I...
MOVIES
TheDailyBeast

‘Daily Show’s’ Trevor Noah Destroys Racist ‘Little Mermaid‘ Haters

The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah was sounding off on “Earth’s biggest dick” Ron DeSantis for sending two planeloads of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard on Thursday night when he made a hard pivot to a different type of troll.“While American lawmakers are arguing about what’s happening at land borders, Americans on the internet are at war about what’s happening under the sea,” the host said before presenting a summary of the racist backlash to Disney’s decision to cast a Black actress as Ariel in the upcoming live-action film version of The Little Mermaid.“Really, people? We’re doing this again?” Noah asked. “Once...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Draiman
Person
Halle Bailey
Daily Mail

'They have trouble believing a black person could be a hobbit': Lenny Henry, 64, speaks out about racism in the fantasy genre

Lenny Henry has spoken out about racism within the fantasy genre as he is set to star in Amazon Prime's Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power. The actor, 64, who portrays the character Sadoc Burrows, one of J.R.R. Tolkien's famous tiny hobbits, said that effort was being made to make the genre 'more inclusive' after the original Lord of the Rings films featured no Black characters.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Bigots#Mermaids#The Little Mermaid#Racism#Bear#Danish
Bossip

DL Hughley slams people celebrating Queen Elizabeth death

Well, we know who will be front-and-center weeping and carrying on whenever Donald Trump kicks the bucket…. The camera crew at TMZ caught up with cheek-turning comedian D.L. Hughley yesterday after the news had broken that monarch Queen Elizabeth II had taken almost a century’s worth of sins to the afterlife. The British empire is responsible for some of the worst crimes against humanity, specifically against Black folks in Africa, and that kind of behavior won’t get you much empathy when you die. These days, whenever a polarizing public figure passes away there are usually two reactions, those who somehow find sorrow and sadness, feigned or otherwise, and those who break out their best dancing shoes and Tootsie Slide on said person’s grave.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Tiffany Haddish Says She Deeply Regrets Acting in “Through A Pedophile’s Eyes” Sketch

Tiffany Haddish says she deeply regrets acting in an old sketch with Aries Spears that has sparked a wave of criticism following a lawsuit from an anonymous woman who accused the comedians of exploiting her and her brother in sexually charged video skits when they were children. “I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you. Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now,” she posted on social media. “But, clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Idris Elba Slams ‘Annoying’ Debate Over Black British Actors Taking American Roles: An ‘Unintelligent Argument’

The upcoming Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance Somebody” stars BAFTA-winning actor Naomi Ackie as the legendary singer, which means the debate over Black British actors taking roles away from American actors is bound to resurface. The debate surged in 2017 after Samuel L. Jackson called out Daniel Kaluuya’s casting in “Get Out,” for which the actor earned an Oscar nomination. “I tend to wonder what that movie would have been with an American brother who really feels that,” Jackson said. In a new interview on “The Shop” (via The Root), Idris Elba railed against the claim that Black British actors take...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans left traumatized by a dark and disturbing superhero story

History has shown that people will always flock to their local multiplex to check out a high concept horror movie, and the superhero genre remains the single most popular and bankable form of cinema. Naturally, then, expectations were high when the two were combined for low budget “evil Superman” story Brightburn, especially when R-rated maestro and Marvel veteran James Gunn’s name was slapped all over the marketing as producer.
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

Halle Bailey's Boyfriend, DDG, Reacts to Her "The Little Mermaid" Teaser: "I Caught Chills"

Halle Bailey's teaser for "The Little Mermaid" may have blown her fans away, but it seems like no one is more proud than her boyfriend, DDG. The rapper/YouTuber reacted to the first trailer for the live-action film in a video posted on his YouTube channel on Sept. 12, three days after it was unveiled during this year's D23 expo. "This is what you call amazing," DDG says at the start of it. "I be telling [Halle] all the time, she don't even understand how great this is. This is incredible."
CELEBRITIES
Louder

Louder

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
986K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy