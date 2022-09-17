ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

What the papers say – September 17

By PA Reporter
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pcsAc_0hyvMeLh00

The nation’s papers are led by the Queen’s children standing guard at her coffin.

The Sun reports King Charles , his siblings and the people of Britain came together in the sombre vigil on Friday night to “say farewell”.

The same story features on the front pages of the Daily Mail and Daily Mirror , with the latter carrying the headline: “ One Nation .”

The wait-time for mourners to pay their respects stretched to 24 hours on Friday, according to The Daily Telegraph .

The Daily Star says the wait was so long a second queue was formed of people waiting to join the main queue.

Meanwhile, The Guardian reports human rights defenders have slammed plans by the crown prince of Saudi Arabia to visit London to pay his respects to the Queen.

And the FT Weekend says the pound has hit a 37-year low against the US dollar.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Lady Louise Windsor: What is the rare eye condition she was born with?

Lady Louise Windsor was pushed back under the nation’s spotlight this week after her recent A-level success saw her earn a place at St Andrews University in Scotland.Louise, 18, who is the Queen’s granddaughter and daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, will study English at the same university as her older cousin, Prince William, who graduated from prestigious institution in 2005.Louise has made a number of public appearances over the past few months, most recently accompanying her parents and her younger brother, James, Viscount Severn, to the swimming events at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.She also took...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#What The Papers Say#Daily Mail#Uk#Sun#The Daily Mail And#Daily Mirror#Dailymailuk#The Daily Telegraph#Front Page#The Daily Star
The Independent

Voices: The utterly bizarre parts of the Queen’s funeral

People called it the “statty funes”. The taxpayer-funded funeral was predicted to be the most expensive single-day event in British history, surpassing costs for the 2012 Olympics. Online, debates about the money raged. One pro-royalist tweeted, in defense of it, “So you’re saying she had Platty Jubes but Statty Funes should be at royal expense?”Pretty much every TV channel in Britain — and many across the pond in the US — broadcast the funeral live, except for Channel Five, which broadcast The Emoji Movie instead. A mother said on camera that seeing the Queen’s coffin was a better moment...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Emotional Prince Harry puffs out his cheeks as he gets into car with Meghan after Queen’s funeral

Prince Harry was seen puffing out his cheeks as he left the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan Markle, were seen leaving St George’s Chapel in Windsor Monday afternoon after the service for the late monarch.Other royals, including King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, were also pictured leaving the venue.The late monarch was buried with Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, in a service conducted by the Dean of Windsor in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.The burial was not televised.Her casket was placed alongside those of her...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Barack Obama recalls Queen’s response after Michelle gave monarch brooch of ‘nominal value’

Barack Obama has shared a sweet recollection about Queen Elizabeth II and her “subtle thoughtfulness” on the day of her funeral.On Monday 19 September, as the Queen was honoured by dignitaries and royals from around the world during her state funeral, the former president shared a video about his own experiences with the late British ruler.In the video, which Barack shared to his Twitter account, he recalled his and wife Michelle’s meeting with the Queen in 2011, when the couple was invited to a State Dinner at Buckingham Palace.However, as noted by the former president, State Dinners at Buckingham...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Country
Saudi Arabia
The Independent

Tyler Perry reveals why he offered his home and security to Harry and Meghan when they moved to US

Tyler Perry has opened up about his friendship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and why he decided to offer his California home to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after they stepped down from their roles in the royal family.The producer and director, 53, discussed the role he played in helping the couple when they first moved to the United States in March 2020 during an interview with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on NBC’s Today on Wednesday.“It was a very difficult time for them and what I know about the two of them, that I wish...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Why Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle will wear veils to the Queen’s funeral

Kate, Princess of Wales, and the Duchess of Sussex may be sporting black veils during the Queen’s funeral, due to a long-held royal tradition.Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday 8 September at her Balmoral Estate in Scotland. She was 96.The last mourners left Westminster Hall just after 6.30am on Monday morning, as the Queen’s five-day lying-in-state ended. Now, the first guests have begun arriving at Westminster Abbey for the state funeral. The Queen spent her final evening at Buckingham Palace and was transported to Westminster Hall via a procession on Wednesday (14 September), where her coffin lay in state...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

When all eyes were meant to be on the Queen, most were on Meghan Markle

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. When I opened Twitter this morning on my commute, I closed it down almost immediately. Not because I was “funeralled out”, as some on social media have suggested they felt – though we have been focusing on the death of the Queen in The Independent newsroom, of course, for the past 10 days without fail.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

How will Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relationship with royal family work now?

Despite a turbulent relationship over the past few years, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and other members of the royal family have been united in grief after the Queen’s death.This has prompted questions over the possibility of a reconciliation between Harry, his brother the Prince of Wales and their father King Charles III.Although the duke has stepped back from royal duties and was not permitted to wear uniform on Monday, he took his place alongside William during their late grandmother’s state funeral.Harry and Meghan also joined the group of royals who made their way to Windsor and took part...
U.K.
The Independent

Prince Harry sweetly smiles at Princess Charlotte during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

Prince Harry was spotted sharing a short and sweet interaction with his niece, Princess Charlotte, while attending Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral this week.During the Queen’s service at St George’s Chapel on Monday, the Duke of Sussex sat in between his wife, Meghan Markle, and the Prince and Princess of Wales’ seven-year-old daughter. While on the bench, Charlotte was also seen sitting next to her mother.In a video of the service shared by Hello, courtesy of ITV, the royal adjusted her brimmed hat while her uncle was glancing over at her.Once she made eye contact with Harry, he gave...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Queen’s granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor ‘earns near minimum wage working at garden centre’

The Queen’s granddaughter has spent the summer working a near minimum wage job at a garden centre, according to reports.Lady Louise Windsor, who is the daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, took the job while awaiting her A-level results, which yesterday earned her a place to study English at St Andrews University in Scotland this autumn.She will follow in the footsteps of her older cousin, Prince William, by attending the university, from where he graduated in 2005 with a 2:1 in Geography and met his now wife, the Duchess of Cambridge.A shopper at the garden centre...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

King Charles ‘waiting for release of Harry’s book to decide if Archie and Lilibet will get titles,’ book claims

King Charles III is reportedly waiting for his son Prince Harry’s memoir to be released before he decides whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children will inherit titles, a new book claims. The New Royals book, by Vanity Fair’s royal correspondent Katie Nicholl, claimed that Charles is waiting for the release of Harry’s memoir to decide if the duke’s children will receive their royal titles in an excerpt published byVanity Fair. In the excerpt, Nicholl noted that, when Charles became King following the death of Queen Elizabeth III, Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s two children inherited the right...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Anne to thank armed forces personnel for involvement in the Queen’s funeral

The Princess Royal will thank members of the armed forces who were involved in the Queen’s funeral during a visit to Portsmouth Naval Base and St Omer Barracks, Aldershot.Anne, as Commodore-in-Chief Portsmouth, will meet with Royal Navy personnel who took part in the funeral procession on Thursday.She will then travel to Aldershot in the afternoon where, as Colonel-in-Chief of both the Royal Logistic Corps and Royal Corps of Signals, she will visit personnel from across the Corps who played a key role in providing logistical support for the funeral and other associated ceremonial duties.Meanwhile, the Earl of Wessex will visit...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russian singer Alla Pugacheva asks to be listed as ‘foreign agent’ in protest of Ukraine war

Russian singer Alla Pugacheva has spoken out against the war in Ukraine and has asked Moscow to placed on the foreign agents list in solidarity with her husband.Maxim Galkin was added to the register on Friday by Russia’s justice ministry after he spoke out and opposed the war.Ms Pugacheva has since denounced the military operation, telling her 3.4 million Instagram followers that her husband is an “honest and ethical person” who just wants “the end of the deaths of our boys for illusory goals”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

William speaks of ‘saddest of circumstances’ since Queen’s death

The Prince of Wales has spoken of the “great comfort” he has taken in the enthusiasm of those supporting an environmental prize he founded, in a message recorded a day after the Queen’s funeral.William had been due to travel to New York to attend an Earthshot Prize innovation summit as a countdown to the awards being staged in the US.But he described the “saddest of circumstances” following his grandmother’s death, as he and his family continue to observe a period of mourning for the late monarch.William was to make the solo trip to the United States on September 21, where...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Queen was ‘hurt and exhausted’ by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step down as senior royals, book claims

Queen Elizabeth II was left “very hurt” and “exhausted” by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to step down as senior royals, a royal book has claimed.In the forthcoming book The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, a source close to the Queen has revealed that the late monarch “was exhausted by the turmoil” of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to leave the royal family.“She was very hurt and told me, ‘I don’t know, I don’t care, and I don’t want to think about it anymore,’” the source said, according to an...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

853K+
Followers
273K+
Post
412M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy