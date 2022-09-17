ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US asks appeals court to lift judge's Mar-a-Lago probe hold

 5 days ago

The Justice Department asked a federal appeals court Friday to lift a judge's order that temporarily barred it from reviewing a batch of classified documents seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump 's Florida home last month.

The department told the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in Atlanta that the judge's hold was impeding the “government’s efforts to protect the nation’s security” and interfering with its investigation into the presence of top-secret information at Mar-a-Lago . It said the hold needed to be lifted immediately so work could resume.

Related
Daniella Cressman

Opinion: Judge Gives Donald Trump until Friday to Explain Why He Wants a Special Master to Review Classified Documents

Amid a whirlwind of scandals and investigations, Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate was recently searched by the FBI where over 300 classified documents were recovered. The former President has been coming up with excuse after excuse, struggling to find an effective strategy to protect himself legally and politically from the controversy surrounding him.
Trump didn't formally declassify Mar-a-Lago documents because he 'wanted these secrets to still have value,' legal analyst suggests

A legal analyst has weighed in on Trump's claim about having declassified the Mar-a-Lago documents. She posited that Trump didn't formally declassify them so as to retain their value as secret files. Trump's claim amounts to an "incredibly damning admission," wrote former FBI agent Asha Rangappa. For weeks, former President...
Giuliani used a tunnel under Mar-a-Lago to go back and forth from Trump's home, where he stayed while he was depressed and drinking heavily, book says

After losing the 2008 GOP presidential nod, Giuliani moved to Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, a book says. A tunnel under the Palm Beach, Florida, estate let Giuliani travel back and forth unseen, it adds. His ex-wife says he began drinking heavily and had "clinical depression" after leaving the race. Rudy Giuliani...
George Conway said Trump is threatening to incite violence if he gets indicted: 'It's just like January 6 all over again'

George Conway accused former President Donald Trump of threatening to incite violence again. Conway said he's acting like he's "being persecuted for no valid reason" in relation to Mar-a-Lago. "He is absolutely encouraging people to engage in violence," Conway said on CNN. Conservative lawyer George Conway said former President Donald...
The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

