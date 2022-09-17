ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

syvnews.com

Upcoming blood drives being held in Santa Ynez Valley

Blood supplies on the Central Coast have plummeted by 50% this summer, prompting Vitalant to declare an emergency shortage and ask for more blood, platelet and plasma donations. Vitalant is the independent blood services supplier for 22 hospitals on the Central Coast. Upcoming blood drives in the Santa Ynez Valley...
SANTA YNEZ, CA
syvnews.com

About Town: Solvang Library hosting outdoor book sale Saturday

The Solvang Library will host an outdoor book sale on Saturday, Sept. 24, on the front lawn, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The sale will feature both print and media materials, fiction and non-fiction, for all ages. Free hot breakfast served at St. Mark’s every Saturday. The community...
SOLVANG, CA
syvnews.com

Longoria Winery debuts renovated tasting room

Longoria Wines in Lompoc will debut its recently renovated tasting room with a grand re-opening celebration from 5 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 22, featuring live music, a food truck and Longoria wine. The tasting room — located at 415 E. Chestnut Ave. — was originally a farmhouse built in...
LOMPOC, CA
syvnews.com

Photos: Solvang Danish Days 2022 concludes

The 85th annual Danish Days festival wrapped up Sunday afternoon in downtown Solvang after three days of food, music, parades and family activities, in an event that marked a comeback following two years of cancellations brought on by the pandemic.
SOLVANG, CA
syvnews.com

Annual Chumash Charity Golf Classic tees off Sept. 20-22 in Solvang

The 2022 Chumash Charity Golf Classic will return Sept. 20 to 22 to Alisal golf course in Solvang and benefit local nonprofits, Planned Parenthood California Central Coast and Good Samaritan Shelter in Santa Maria. A portion of the proceeds will also fund the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation’s...
SOLVANG, CA
syvnews.com

Letters to the Editor: Read, study, question, vote; Judges are subject to error; Would like zoning laws enforced; Renewables are only a dream

May we all hold this vision: May people of integrity, compassion and reason come forth and be willing to serve at all levels of government. May the term "political discourse" stand for publicly and kindly sharing opinions and reasoning and may reasonable compromise take place for the good of the people and democracy. May individuals and groups espousing hate, violence, and destruction be exposed and withered.
SANTA MARIA, CA
syvnews.com

VOTE: Seven candidates up for player of the week

Vote on all three of our websites. The total number of votes on all three sites will be combined to determine this week's winner. Santa Maria Times | Lompoc Record | Santa Ynez Valley News. Last week was opening week for the area football games that counted most. Mountain and...
LOMPOC, CA

