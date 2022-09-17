Read full article on original website
Upcoming blood drives being held in Santa Ynez Valley
Blood supplies on the Central Coast have plummeted by 50% this summer, prompting Vitalant to declare an emergency shortage and ask for more blood, platelet and plasma donations. Vitalant is the independent blood services supplier for 22 hospitals on the Central Coast. Upcoming blood drives in the Santa Ynez Valley...
Santa Barbara County adjusts ARPA allocations by $1.7M in even shift among projects
Some of the American Rescue Plan Act funds previously allocated to various projects in Santa Barbara County were shifted around Tuesday by the Board of Supervisors without having to dip into the general fund or reallocate additional ARPA money. Supervisors unanimously agreed to shift nearly $1.7 million in federal assistance...
About Town: Solvang Library hosting outdoor book sale Saturday
The Solvang Library will host an outdoor book sale on Saturday, Sept. 24, on the front lawn, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The sale will feature both print and media materials, fiction and non-fiction, for all ages. Free hot breakfast served at St. Mark’s every Saturday. The community...
Longoria Winery debuts renovated tasting room
Longoria Wines in Lompoc will debut its recently renovated tasting room with a grand re-opening celebration from 5 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 22, featuring live music, a food truck and Longoria wine. The tasting room — located at 415 E. Chestnut Ave. — was originally a farmhouse built in...
Photos: Local producers celebrate Farm Day with Santa Maria community
Farm Day was celebrated in various locations throughout Santa Maria Saturday. Those in attendance learned how farmers provide fresh fruits and vegetables to consumers. See photos from select events in this photo gallery.
Local agriculture operations host crowds for Santa Barbara County Farm Day
Agricultural operations around Santa Maria Valley opened their gates to crowds of people who turned out Saturday to see where and how the produce they eat is grown, prepared and packaged during the fourth Santa Barbara County Farm Day. More than a dozen farms and related ag businesses hosted the...
Day of Hope raises record amount for Mission Hope Cancer Center and its patients
A record amount of money was collected to help cancer patients in the Aug. 17 Day of Hope fundraiser, representatives of Marian Regional Medical Center and Mission Hope Cancer Center said Wednesday in a thank-you celebration for individuals and teams who participated. This year’s fundraiser brought in $344,720, eclipsing the...
Photos: Solvang Danish Days 2022 concludes
The 85th annual Danish Days festival wrapped up Sunday afternoon in downtown Solvang after three days of food, music, parades and family activities, in an event that marked a comeback following two years of cancellations brought on by the pandemic.
Annual Chumash Charity Golf Classic tees off Sept. 20-22 in Solvang
The 2022 Chumash Charity Golf Classic will return Sept. 20 to 22 to Alisal golf course in Solvang and benefit local nonprofits, Planned Parenthood California Central Coast and Good Samaritan Shelter in Santa Maria. A portion of the proceeds will also fund the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation’s...
The Predictions: Arroyo Grande-St. Joseph, Lompoc-Paso Robles showdowns highlight Week Five
Another busy area football week is coming up, with another round of predictions to come. Arroyo Grande is 1-3, 0-1, but the Eagles are highly regarded. They will try to derail the top-ranked team in the area, St. Joseph (3-1, 1-0), which has won at least a share of the last four Mountain League championships (three outright, one shared).
Santa Barbara County’s redistricting commission recommends making changes
Santa Barbara County’s Citizens Independent Redistricting Commission has some recommendations for changing the process before it comes back around in 2030, some that will require voter approval, some that might have to go to voters and others that do not. The recommendations were included in a post-action report, which...
Letters to the Editor: Read, study, question, vote; Judges are subject to error; Would like zoning laws enforced; Renewables are only a dream
May we all hold this vision: May people of integrity, compassion and reason come forth and be willing to serve at all levels of government. May the term "political discourse" stand for publicly and kindly sharing opinions and reasoning and may reasonable compromise take place for the good of the people and democracy. May individuals and groups espousing hate, violence, and destruction be exposed and withered.
VOTE: Seven candidates up for player of the week
Vote on all three of our websites. The total number of votes on all three sites will be combined to determine this week's winner. Santa Maria Times | Lompoc Record | Santa Ynez Valley News. Last week was opening week for the area football games that counted most. Mountain and...
