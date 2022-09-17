There are beginning changes to the weather as the season looks to fall this week, but the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Fire Protection division Chief Mike Shaw says the fire season is far from over. He says while they are prepared for fire starts the fewer caused human caused fires will reduce the strain on their resources. Shaw says human caused fires are below the 10 year average for the state and asks for persistence as we move into October. Wildfire prevention and policy manager Levi Hopkins says with the change in temperatures it is easy to think the dangers are lessening. But that they are still seeing new fire starts daily. Severe Drought is still the norm in the state according to ODF.

