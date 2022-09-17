Read full article on original website
Related
Lebanon-Express
Flynn Creek Circus comes to Corvallis
Flynn Creek Circus is coming to Avery Park, 1310 SW Avery Park Lane in Corvallis, to put on a show unlike any other. The 2022 season show, titled “Balloons, Birds and Other Flying Things,” will depict real memories submitted by the audience, using wild acrobatics, dangerous stunts and even comedy. Live original music by Eric McFadden and Kate Vargas will accompany the visuals on stage.
Hellraiser Playground for Kids – Has Eugene Park Lost It’s Mind? [PHOTOS]
Has Eugene, Oregon Parks & Rec lost their g**d*** minds? Just look at the monstrosity in the photo above: a rope and wall for climbing, and two slides; sculpted in the nightmarish image of the Hellraiser movie franchise's iconic villain, Pinhead, who looks just as creepy and blasphemous in plastic-and-steel.
beachconnection.net
Little Waldport is Big on Weird Oregon Coast Legends, History
(Waldport, Oregon) – One sleepy little central Oregon coast village has a lot more to its past than you might imagine. Waldport, sitting sort of between Newport and Yachats, is a place with not much going on, except its pristine beaches, close access to Seal Rock and the Waldport Heritage Museum. But peer into its past and you get an eyeful. (Above: light orbs at Lost Creek near Waldport, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
kezi.com
Latter-Day Saints temple being built in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Work has begun on the site of a new temple for members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. The temple will be located at a 10.5-acre site on International Boulevard and Corporate Way in Springfield, not far from PeaceHealth Riverbend Hospital. Construction equipment is on-site right now, and crews will be putting up a fence to section off the construction zone soon. Crews say they estimate construction to take between two and five years, and they hope to hold a groundbreaking ceremony in October.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KVAL
Eugene Mayor: UO student section chant 'highly inappropriate and entirely unacceptable'
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis has released a statement on the student chant that occurred at the BYU vs. University of Oregon football game on Saturday. In her statement, the mayor said her "deepest apologies go to the BYU team and visitors," and that "the individuals who participated in this hateful chant do not reflect the feelings of our city."
kqennewsradio.com
FIRST SIGNIFICANT RAIN SINCE EARLY JULY
Just ahead of the beginning of fall on Thursday, Roseburg saw its first significant rain since early July, on Tuesday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said the Roseburg Regional Airport recorded .33 inches of rain. While .01 inches of rain was recorded on Monday and also on September 12th, the last time Roseburg got more precipitation than that was between the afternoons of July 5th and July 6th when .17 inches of rain was recorded.
Oregon wildfire survivors find housing after nearly two years of living in hotels
GATES, Ore. — It's been two years since the Beachie Creek Fire in 2020, but the scars still run deep for many of the survivors. Some are still living out of hotels while others just moved out. Stephanie Lynch and her family is one of those families that has...
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown: vulgar chants at Ducks football game toward BYU, Mormons ‘unacceptable’; Sen. Knopp calls for ‘appropriate discipline’ for UO students involved
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has weighed in on the vulgar chants at last week’s Oregon Ducks football game directed at BYU and Mormons, declaring the incident “unacceptable,” a sentiment echoed by Eugene major Lucy Vinis and Senate minority leader Tim Knopp, who called for the students involved to “face appropriate discipline” from the university.
RELATED PEOPLE
hh-today.com
City wants to raze old Wells Fargo branch
Maybe it’s not too early to start thinking about what will take its place when and if the former Wells Fargo Bank branch downtown is razed. Acting as the Albany Revitalization Agency, the city council last month voted to invite bids to demolish the vacant building. So far, the...
Courthouse News Service
Salmon carcasses fill Oregon rivers. It’s all part of the plan
GATES, Ore. (CN) — If you see dead fish in the rivers of Oregon’s Willamette Valley, don’t panic. Throughout September, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is intentionally throwing dead hatchery salmon back into rivers and streams as part of its stream enrichment program — a process typically provided by historic salmon runs.
eugeneweekly.com
Benefit Concert Supports Ukraine
On Saturday, Sept. 24, a benefit concert for the people of Ukraine will bring together many of Eugene’s local choruses along with Ukrainian performers and dancers.. The event takes place 4 to 7 pm at the Community of Christ Church. A large backyard behind the church will have tables selling arts and crafts, Songs for Ukraine T-shirts and more, according to organizer Ron Raynes, while performers fill the space with music. While no tickets will be required for attendance, there’s a suggested donation of $10 that will go to the Ukrainian Foundation, an Oregon-based nonprofit that sends food, medical supplies and some military supplies to Ukraine.
kcfmradio.com
Fire Dangers; EMAC Meeting; Vax Clinic; Weekend Events
There are beginning changes to the weather as the season looks to fall this week, but the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Fire Protection division Chief Mike Shaw says the fire season is far from over. He says while they are prepared for fire starts the fewer caused human caused fires will reduce the strain on their resources. Shaw says human caused fires are below the 10 year average for the state and asks for persistence as we move into October. Wildfire prevention and policy manager Levi Hopkins says with the change in temperatures it is easy to think the dangers are lessening. But that they are still seeing new fire starts daily. Severe Drought is still the norm in the state according to ODF.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kezi.com
Concerns grow over abandoned Safeway in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A shut down Safeway in Springfield has been attracting trash and transients for the past four years,and locals say it's only getting worse. The store off Main St. and 54th closed in 2018. Now it's an eyesore and a dumping ground, and many people who live nearby said they're concerned for their safety.
kqennewsradio.com
U.S. MARKET NOW OPEN ON NORTHWEST AVIATION DRIVE
U.S. Market + Space Age Fuel is now open in Roseburg. The 4,000 plus square foot store and adjacent fueling station is at 3150 Northwest Aviation Drive, just east of Interstate 5. Director of Marketing for U.S. Market Enterprises Ian Koenig told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that the company is expecting to hire between 15-30 employees for the new location. Koenig said they offer some of the cheapest fuel in Roseburg along with fresh chicken and deli food, and some of the best pricing on tobacco products. There is a milkshake machine, slushie machines, plus snacks including both frozen and healthy options.
orangemedianetwork.com
Benton To Go reusable container program launches at nine local restaurants
Partially inspired by Oregon State University’s Eco2Go program, Benton To Go’s new green reusable takeout boxes have arrived in select Corvallis and Philomath restaurants. Available for a one-time $7 purchase at any of the locations listed on the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition website, the program seeks to eliminate the waste of one-use takeout containers with a reusable option.
kezi.com
Prescribed burns to begin in Eugene-Springfield area
EUGENE, Ore. -- Prescribed burns are set to begin on properties in Eugene and Springfield where habitat stewardship work is being carried out, the Rivers to Ridges Partnership said. The Rivers to Ridges Partnership is an organization dedicated to protecting the Willamette Valley’s land and water ecosystems. The organization hopes...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oregon recruit T.C. Manumaleuna leaves UO vs. BYU game because of offensive chant
North Salem quarterback T.C. Manumaleuna grew up a huge fan of the Oregon Ducks and Marcus Mariota. In fact, he cites the Heisman Trophy winner as the reason he plays the quarterback position today. Manumaleuna, a junior, made headlines when he was offered a scholarship by the Oregon football ...
Eugene, Springfield residents told to stay indoors due to poor air quality
Officials are telling people in the Eugene and Springfield area that smoke from the Cedar Creek fire is making the air quality unhealthy. Both the Oregon Health Authority and Lane County Public Health tweeted Monday about the worsening air conditions caused by wildfire smoke. The Cedar Creek fire is now 11% contained but is still burning more than 113,000 acres in the Willamette National Forest.
sports360az.com
Pac-12 power ratings: Oregon State, UCLA, Washington and WSU clear key benchmark for bowl eligibility
The Pac-12’s better-than-expected showing over the first three weeks — can you blame us for having a bleak outlook? — included non-conference sweeps by four teams. Oregon State, UCLA, Washington and Washington State completed the out-of-league portions of their schedules with 3-0 marks. They are halfway to bowl eligibility with nine league games to play.
Rain slows growth of Cedar Creek Fire, brings shift in risks to firefighters
The Cedar Creek Fire barely grew on Monday, as rain and cooler temperatures continued to have positive impacts, but fire officials said Tuesday the danger to firefighters continues and shifts in wetter weather to the potential for falling rocks or trees in burned areas. The post Rain slows growth of Cedar Creek Fire, brings shift in risks to firefighters appeared first on KTVZ.
Comments / 0