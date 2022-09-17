ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu County, HI

Flood advisory in effect for Oahu

By Chelsee Yee
KHON2
KHON2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FctIV_0hyvGZF200

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The flood advisory for Oahu has been extended until 6:30 p.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service reported heavy rain over portions of central and windward areas of the island at around 3:24 p.m. Rain was falling at a rate of one to two inches per hour.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Honolulu, Aiea, Halawa, Ahuimanu, Moanalua, Kahaluu, Salt Lake, Waiahole, Kalihi, Pearl City, Waikane, Kaneohe, Manoa, Maunawili, Waikele, Iroquois Point, Waipahu, Mililani, Kaneohe Marine Base and Palolo.

This flood advisory may be extended if more rain persists.

Winds will remain light and continue through Saturday. Moderate trades will return Sunday with an expected increase in clouds and showers over windward areas.

The NWS forecasts trades to weaken by the end of next week.

Comments / 0

Related
KHON2

Trade winds remain for now, lighter winds Thursday and Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) -Trade winds have returned to the state and will peak at 20 mph through Wednesday. Winds will weaken somewhat Thursday and Friday trending southeast, as an area of low pressure passes well west of the state. Trade winds will redevelop Sunday and Monday as the ridge builds north of the state.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,132 COVID cases, 14 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,132 new coronavirus cases and 14 new deaths in the last week. There are 739 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 145 on the Big Island, 68 on Kauai, 115 on Maui, four on Lanai, two on Molokai, and 59 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state […]
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Starbucks opening another location in Central Oahu

WAIPIO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Starbucks Coffee is opening a new location in Waipio in Central Oahu. The Seattle-based coffee giant filed building permits this week with the City and County of Honolulu to build a new restaurant as part of the Koa Ridge master-planned community.
WAIPIO, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
City
Halawa, HI
City
Mililani, HI
County
Honolulu County, HI
City
Pearl City, HI
City
Waipahu, HI
City
Kaneohe, HI
cohaitungchi.com

12 Best North Shore, Oahu Hikes for You to Tackle

Are you looking for the ultimate guide to the best North Shore, Oahu hikes? This guide from an Oahu, Hawaii local has everything that you need to know to have the best experience hiking Oahu’s North Shore. You are reading: Hikes in north shore | 12 Best North Shore,...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

14 red-light safety cameras will be installed at Honolulu intersections

Traffic light cameras will be installed at 14 intersections in Honolulu. The selected intersections have a history of crashes related to running red lights. The sensor in the roadway will communicate with the lights. If drivers pass the stop line while the light is red, the system will capture an image of the vehicle's license plate. The system is not designed to catch an image of the driver due to privacy concerns.
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Heavy Rain#Aiea#Iroquois Point
hawaiinewsnow.com

Honolulu’s airport might be making improvements, but it’s still a fail for travelers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu’s airport has long been a disappointment for travelers. And despite recent improvements, a new survey says that hasn’t changed. The 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study ranks the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport as the second to worst large airport in the country. Only Philadelphia International Airport ranked worse.
HONOLULU, HI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Southwest Airlines hands out ukuleles to passengers traveling to Hawaii

Passengers wanting to get away for a vacation in Hawaii last week received an added bonus -- ukulele lessons at 30,000 feet. During Friday’s six-hour flight from Long Beach, California, to Honolulu on Southwest Airlines, passengers were given a Mitchell MU40 Soprano ukulele from Guitar Center and a free class taught while the aircraft sped toward Hawaii, “Today” reported. Passengers also received a Road Runner carrying case.
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KHON2

Island Connections: Yi Fang Hawaii

Honolulu (KHON2) – Yi Fang Hawaii provides high quality tea and fresh fruit offerings. Yi Fang Hawaii provides a variety menu items that highlight high quality tea and fresh fruit offerings. “Some of our best sellers are our Yi Fang Fruit Tea, Roselle Kumquat Green Tea, Mango Pomelo Sago...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hundreds forced to evacuate Waikiki hotel after fire alarms went off

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fire alarms at a Waikiki hotel forced hundreds of guests to evacuate Monday night. The Honolulu Fire Department said it was called to the Embassy Suites Hotel on Beach Walk Street just after 9 p.m. Officials said smoke and flames were not visible from outside of the...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy