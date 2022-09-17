ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

The new Bachelor is announced and fans are overwhelmingly disappointed

Scandals, true love and disappointment helped make Tuesday’s The Bachelorette season finale a rollercoaster of emotions. Bachelorettes Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey had vastly different ends to their romantic journeys. Rachel and her choice, Tino Franco, got engaged at the end of their time in Mexico. Unfortunately, the seeds...
TV & VIDEOS
AOL Corp

Selma Blair's inspirational debut on 'Dancing With the Stars' leaves everyone in tears

Almost four years after revealing her multiple sclerosis diagnosis, Selma Blair made her dancing debut on Monday’s premiere of Dancing With the Stars. Blair’s appearance on the competition show, which is now airing exclusively on Disney+, was encouraged by her doctors. As a result of MS, she has lost feeling in her left leg which causes balance issues for her. Despite the physical challenges, she wanted to perform.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Lively
Person
Taylor Hill
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
James
AOL Corp

Queen Elizabeth's Final Wish Was to Be Buried Beside Her Parents: 'She Wanted to Make Her Father Proud'

Following a historic funeral, Queen Elizabeth was interred as simply as she'd wished. For all the fairy-tale trappings of the global farewell to the Queen — thousands of members of the British Armed Forces marching in precision, hundreds of world leaders gathered and the rare appearance of the Imperial State Crown —Britain's beloved monarch, who died at age 96 on September 8, was buried in a private ceremony on September 19.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Jennifer Garner nails 33-inch box jump

If you're looking for a dose of motivation this weekend, look no further than Jennifer Garner's Instagram account. Garner posted a video of her trying to land a 33-inch box jump — and succeeding. (Read more: Watching Jennifer Garner Do This Plyometric Workout Will Make You Feel Tired and Impressed)
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment
AOL Corp

Experimenting with trans boyhood to bring my adult self back to life

Only a few weeks after my 28th birthday, the sweltering heat of late July marked a year since I first slathered a pump of cool testosterone gel on my shoulder, one of the many ways that I choose to honor my transness. It had been one year of opening myself to change as my shoulders broadened, my voice deepened, and the anxiety that hummed like a house music bass line began to melt into the background.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy