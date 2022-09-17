Commentator Suggests That Prince Harry Could Push King Charles to Give His Children Titles Before Duke Releases Explosive Memoir

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8, there have been changes within the monarchy and plenty of questions regarding titles.

Many royal watchers noted that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘s children, Archie and Lilibet , will be given the title of prince and princess since their grandfather, King Charles III , is now the monarch. But that might not be a guarantee considering Harry’s frosty relationship with his father and the entire family bracing for what Harry could reveal about them in his upcoming memoir. Now, a commentator has opined that Harry may push the king to give his kids titles sooner rather than later and certainly before his book hits the shelves.

King Charles III and Prince Harry walking in procession behind Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster | JEFF J MITCHELL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Prince Harry’s memoir will be published soon for financial reasons, according to author

There has also been so much chatter about when Harry will actually publish his book now following his grandmother’s death.

The Express reported that the prince delayed his upcoming memoir until next year. But Tom Bower, who wrote the blistering biography on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex titled Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between The Windsors , said the book will still be released this year for financial reasons.

“I’m told tonight that Harry’s insisting that his book is published in November,” Bower told GB News per Daily Beast .

The author added: “Finances depend entirely on the book and on Netflix, and also I think they’ve convinced themselves they’re in the right and they want to get their own back.”

Commentator suggests Harry wants Charles to give his kids titles before the book’s release

King Charles III and Prince Harry attend the ‘Our Planet’ global premiere | John Phillips/Getty Images

There’s been debate regarding exactly what the Duke of Sussex’s memoir will be about.

Finding Freedom biographer Omid Scobie claimed that the book isn’t focused on the Firm or bashing them saying: “I think as much as the press wants this to be a burn book and an attack on the institution, this is more just about his story … I think for people expecting that warts-and-all moment, it’s not going to happen.”

However, royal expert Victoria Arbiter disagreed pointing to other reports that Harry “takes King Charles and Camilla to task” in his book.

TV host David Koch questioned if that’s why Harry wants his dad to give his children titles now ahead of that release.

“Is that the reason they are pushing for titles for their two kids now before the book comes out?” he asked. “Before the king gets a bit narky, to get him to rule on being prince and princess now?”

Arbiter responded that “These are conversations that will be ongoing, and there will be no rash decisions.” To which Koch replied: “[Harry] should get that sorted out before the book comes out.”

Harry and Meghan reportedly upset Archie and Lilibet may not get HRH status

Prince Harry and Meghan arrive at Windsor Castle to view flowers and tributes to Queen Elizabeth II | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The only title changes the new king has made so far were for Prince William and his wife, formerly Kate Middleton, who are now the Prince and Princess of Wales. There are rumblings though that once the mourning period ends Charles will announce that Meghan and Harry’s children will be prince and princess but not HRH, which has reportedly infuriated the couple.

According to The Sun : “Harry and Meghan were worried about the security issue and being prince and princess brings them the right to have certain levels of royal security. There have been a lot of talks over the past week. They have been insistent that Archie and Lilibet are prince and princess. They have been relentless since the queen died.”

The publication’s source added: “But they have been left furious that Archie and Lilibet cannot take the title HRH.”

We’ll all have to wait and see if King Charles decides to give Archie and Lilibet titles with or without HRH.

