‘Game of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington Praises First Few ‘House of the Dragon’ Episodes

By Ross Tanenbaum
 5 days ago

It’s been a few years since we have seen Kit Harington in the Game of Thrones universe as Jon Snow . While House of the Dragon brings viewers back into this universe, it is set hundreds of years before the main events of the series, meaning Jon Snow will not be appearing. However, that hasn’t stopped Kit Harington from watching House of the Dragon , and he says he’s “really enjoying it.”

‘House of the Dragon’ takes place years before the main events of ‘Game of Thrones’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40V4cN_0hyvDNmv00
Kit Harington as Jon Snow | Helen Sloan / HBO

House of the Dragon is a prequel to Game of Thrones that is set almost 200 years before the main events of the series and covers the Targaryen civil war . The Targaryens are at the height of their power, but a battle for control over the Iron Throne will create a massive rift within the family.

In Game of Thrones , Kit Harington played Jon Snow. Jon began the series as the bastard of Winterfell, but he becomes one of the greatest warriors in the realm as he battles white walkers and other opposing forces. While he will not appear in House of the Dragon , Jon could be connected to this series as he is half-Targaryen. Jon became a fan favorite character, and Harington is often linked to this role.

Kit Harington is ‘really enjoying’ ‘House of the Dragon’

Harington recently attended TIFF (Toronto International Film Festival) for his new movie, Baby Ruby. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada at TIFF, Harington was asked if he has watched House of the Dragon . The actor said yes, and he says they are doing a “fantastic job.”

“I’m really enjoying it,” Harington said. “My friend Miguel showrun it, so I’m really enjoying it. I think they’ve done a fantastic job. It’s a weird one to start a whole new show in the same kind of realm and to make it its own thing, and I think that they’ve really done that.”

The Miguel he is referring to is Miguel Sapochnik, who is a showrunner on House of the Dragon Season 1 and directed several episodes of Game of Thrones . Harington has a significant connection to the Game of Thrones universe, and it is good news to see the actor supporting another project within this universe.

Kit Harington will be returning as Jon Snow in another ‘Game of Thrones’ spinoff

Kit Harington will still be coming back in another Game of Thrones series. The series will serve as a sequel to the original series that will focus on Jon Snow and his journey after the Game of Thrones series finale. While not much has been confirmed about the series, George R. R. Martin said the series has the working title SNOW .

Many Game of Throne s fans were disappointed by the ending of the series, so this could allow HBO to redeem certain aspects of the finale. HBO’s fantasy series will continue to expand as it remains one of their most popular franchises.

The first four episodes of House of the Dragon are streaming on HBO Max.

RELATED: ‘Game of Thrones’: Samwell Actor Shares if He’s Returning for Jon Snow Spinoff

