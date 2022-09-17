ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lady Gaga Hates Her Song ‘Telephone’ Due to Its ‘Stressful’ Production

By Agustin Mojica
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 5 days ago

Few artists have as many instantly recognizable major hit songs as Lady Gaga does. She has so many massive, iconic tracks that she is able to pick and choose favorites to perform and others to leave behind. At this point, she can afford to leave a few crowd pleasers out of her sets — including one of her most massive hits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30o8DM_0hyvDMuC00
Lady Gaga | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

‘Telephone’ started life as a Britney Spears song

The pop stars that came up in the 2000s were often professional songwriters themselves. Gaga helped define that path to stardom, with credits under her real name Stefani Germanotta. With that in mind, it’s perhaps less surprising that one of her biggest hits, “Telephone,” was originally written for Britney Spears .

The song’s lyrics mix metaphors, using the titular “Telephone” to address Gaga’s fear of suffocation as well as her workaholic tendencies. According to Story of Song , the version that made it on The Fame Monster was reworked heavily. Beyoncé Knowles got on board and received songwriting credit for her tweaks to the final product.

The single became an enormous hit, peaking at third in the US. The accompanying video was a 10-minute epic packed with ideas and wild imagery. It landed at a time when both Gaga and Knowles were peaking in their pop culture dominance. The single was certified triple platinum by the RIAA and has nearly half a billion views on YouTube.

How does Lady Gaga feel about ‘Telephone’ today?

Gaga went from the massive, straightforward pop hit “Paparazzi” straight into the unwieldy, longer “Telephone.” The collaboration with Knowles made it a go-to for television performances. She performed various arrangements of the song throughout 2010, at various awards shows, and for the Super Bowl LI halftime show.

Despite the song, in many ways being one of the biggest hits of the entire year, Gaga came to resent both the video and the song itself . She found the video to be overstuffed with ideas, tediously long, and too sloppy for the amount of money involved. But her feelings on the song itself are a bit more complex, as she elaborated on in an interview with Pop Justice .

“[…]ultimately the mix and the process of getting the production finished was very stressful for me,” the “Bad Romance” singer said. “So when I say it’s my worst song, it has nothing to do with the song, just my emotional connection to it.”

Does Lady Gaga have issues with any of her other hit songs?

Gaga doesn’t have anything directly negative to say about the rest of her work. Obviously, she felt the need to add a whopping eight tracks to her debut release, The Fame , to justify its re-release as The Fame Monster . Several new singles from that crop of songs handily overshadowed the original LP.

Her fans would be right to assume that The Fame might contain Gaga’s least favorite tracks in her catalog. However, according to BuzzFeed , only a lone track is deemed “skippable” by the “Bad Romance” singer.

“I would skip over ‘Money Honey,'” Gaga said. She goes on to say that absolutely nothing from The Fame Monster is skippable. It does make sense, even for her fans, who have long described the track as a lesser version of the hit single, “Just Dance.”

RELATED: Lady Gaga’s Net Worth (And How Much She’s Made Since the Premiere of ‘A Star Is Born’)

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Noah Cyrus on ‘The Hardest Part’ and Her Unflinching Story of Recovery

At long last, Noah Cyrus is ready to officially introduce herself. Six years after she launched her music career with the single “Make Me (Cry),” the 22-year-old singer-songwriter’s debut studio album, The Hardest Part, arrived on Friday. When I point out to her on a recent Zoom call how unbelievable it is that she’s maintained a steady stream of music during the past six years without ever releasing a proper album, Cyrus agrees while attempting to explain: There were “inner conflicts with past teams,” she says, and then things got put on the back burner while she prioritized her “mental...
MUSIC
Los Angeles Times

At superstar stadium spectacle, Lady Gaga crashes through the surface

Did she know he’d be there? Or was his presence a genuine surprise?. Either way, Lady Gaga catching sight of her producer BloodPop in the crowd Saturday night at Dodger Stadium appeared to throw her off the script she’s been working from on her latest tour, the Chromatica Ball, which due to multiple pandemic-related delays finally launched in July, more than two years after the release of the album it was meant to accompany.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Shania Twain Stuns In Plunging Dress With High Leg Slit For ACM Honors

Shania Twain recently turned heads while wearing a stunning plunging dress with a high leg slit for the ACM Honors. She shared a photo of herself on Instagram all glammed up and ready for the night, saying in the caption, “What a great night! My heart is full from watching and hearing the tributes 🥹 Being acknowledged as a songwriter has always been my goal… thank you to the @acmawards for honoring me with the Poet’s Award.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Britney Spears
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
The Boot

Tim McGraw Takes a Tumble Offstage, Uses It as a Chance to Hug Fans [Watch]

Tim McGraw took a low bow to greet his fans during his set at Boots in the Park in Tempe, Ariz., and couldn't quite make it back up to his feet afterward. Fan-captured footage from the concert shows an up-close-and-personal moment, in which McGraw stumbled as he stood up from his kneeling position and took a slow tumble backward, right off the stage.
TEMPE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Television#Riaa#The Fame Monster
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Rocks Plunging Swimsuit On Yacht With Orlando Bloom & Daughter Daisy, 2

What’s a trip to the Amalfi Coast without a toddler? Katy Perry looked gorgeous and relaxed as she made her way around a luxury yacht in Italy in pics taken on Wednesday, August 24. Katy, 37, was seen with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 45, in the snaps, which you can SEE HERE via the DailyMail. She rocked a black halter one-piece bathing suit and a simple necklace, while the Lord of the Rings heartthrob wore a long sleeved navy blue shirt in some photos, and a protective white long sleeved rash guard when he jumped into the water for a swim.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Did Maria Shriver Go Under The Knife? Star Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Latest Outing

Who's that girl? Over this past weekend, a makeup-free Maria Shriver stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., looking a bit worse for wear.In the snaps, the star's face appeared somewhat altered, almost as if her skin was pulled back at the temples. She was clad in a lavender tee, black leggings and sneakers, with her hair in a half-up, half-down style.According to a report, she was in the area to check out the progress being made on her new home that's still in construction.While the journalist has been living a more low-key life, her and ex Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick...
SANTA MONICA, CA
HollywoodLife

Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture, 4, Looks All Grown Up As She Speaks Spanish

Cardi B is enjoying some time in her family’s homeland of the Dominican Republic, and her 4-year-old daughter Kulture is feeling right at home and even speaking Spanish! In an adorable slideshow of photos and a video shared on Kulture’s official Instagram page on Aug. 31, she asked for some water in Spanish as she spent some time outdoors with a girl a few years older. She also stuck out her tongue, seemingly parched due to the Caribbean heat.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

185K+
Followers
115K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy