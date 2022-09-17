Read full article on original website
Related
bringonthecats.com
Bring on the PodCats with Allen Kenney
Things feel rather bleak for Kansas State’s chances at Norman on Saturday if you look only at what happened last week, when the Cats suffered a bad home loss to Tulane and Oklahoma routed a reeling Nebraska team. But Crimson and Cream writer Allen Kenney hasn’t forgotten how close most games in this series have been lately, including K-State wins in 2019 and 2020. Plus, Oklahoma’s possible weakness on the defensive line could work in KSU’s favor.
bringonthecats.com
Kansas State Football: Death By 1000 Mistakes
Folks, I’m sorry. I’m shocked by how poorly the Kansas State offense performed on Saturday. I’ll look at the passing game tomorrow, because it was a mess, but that shouldn’t have mattered against Tulane. K-State should have been able to bully Tulane in the run game to the point where (another) poor passing performance shouldn’t have mattered.
Comments / 0