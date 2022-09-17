Things feel rather bleak for Kansas State’s chances at Norman on Saturday if you look only at what happened last week, when the Cats suffered a bad home loss to Tulane and Oklahoma routed a reeling Nebraska team. But Crimson and Cream writer Allen Kenney hasn’t forgotten how close most games in this series have been lately, including K-State wins in 2019 and 2020. Plus, Oklahoma’s possible weakness on the defensive line could work in KSU’s favor.

NORMAN, OK ・ 10 HOURS AGO