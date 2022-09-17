ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

HappyGamer

The Latest Fighter In Street Fighter 6 Places A Premium On Authenticity

This new installment of the Street Fighter series looks promising. There will be player-created characters, an open environment to explore, and several new playable characters based on the roster leak. Following the introduction of Jamie, Kimberly is the next-to-newest character to join the Street Fighter cast. Game director Takayuki Nakayama...
HappyGamer

Collaboration Between Dynasty Warriors Developer And EA Originals Brings New Monster Hunter-Style Game

A new hunting game, in the vein of Monster Hunter rather than Big Buck Hunter, is under development by EA’s Omega Force and Koei Tecmo’s Dynasty Warriors team. Not much is known about EA’s next hunting game, but we do know that it is a AAA title set in a fantastical feudal Japan. It’s possible that it may be shown off this week at the Tokyo Game Show, so stay tuned for further information later this month.
HappyGamer

Mirage, The Upcoming Assassin's Creed Video Game By Ubisoft, Stars Basim

Ubisoft‘s Assassin’s Creed Mirage, featuring Valhalla buddy Basim, will be released the following year. Mirage, which was revealed today at Ubisoft’s showcase honoring the 15-year anniversary of the Assassin’s Creed franchise, is a game that takes place in Baghdad 20 years prior to the events of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. As a result, the main character Basim is a street thief searching the marketplaces and alleyways rather than the renowned assassin we know him as in Valhalla.
HappyGamer

Players Of The Upcoming Major Assassin's Creed Game Will Embark On A Brand-New Open-World Adventure In Federal Japan

According to information shared during today’s Ubisoft Forward September Livestream, the upcoming mainline Assassin’s Creed game will finally transport players to feudal Japan. The long-running Assassin’s Creed series has been set in several places and eras over the years, from the British Isles of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla from a year ago to the Middle East during the Third Crusade. Along the way, players have assumed the roles of various Assassins, each of whom has a unique motivation for joining this band of warriors in their combat with the evil Templars, which spans the past, present, and future.
HappyGamer

Codename Red, The Developer Of Assassin's Creed: The Name Of The Game, Has Finally Announced That The Franchise Will Be Brought To Japan

The developer has confirmed the long-awaited Assassin’s Creed game that would take place in feudal Japan during the most recent Ubisoft Forward event. Still, there is a possibility that it could be too similar to Ghost of Tsushima. The Assassin’s Creed franchise will be brought to one of the locations that fans have asked for the most in the upcoming game, Assassin’s Creed Codename Red; as a result, fans are pretty interested to find out what this new setting will include. On the other hand, there is some concern with the overall presentation of this game.
HappyGamer

The Director Of The Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Confirms That Every Game Will Include One Important Feature During Tokyo Game Show

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection is putting the entire Battle Network series on PC, PS4, and Switch, and it’s also adding online capabilities to every game in the series. Capcom announced this collection at a Mini Direct this summer. It includes every game in the Battle Network series: Battle Network, Battle Network 2, Battle Network 3 Blue and White, Battle Network 4 Blue Moon and Red Sun, Battle Network 5 Team Colonel and Team Protoman, and Battle Network 6 Cybeast Gregar and Falzar.
HappyGamer

Knuckles's New Pets Are Confirmed In The Latest Sonic Frontiers Artwork

The new Sonic Frontiers artwork recently unveiled at Tokyo Game Show is quite intriguing. There isn’t much information to be gleaned from it, but the artwork hints that Sonic’s friends will have a bigger role than first anticipated. Additionally, it serves as our first formal confirmation that Knuckles, Tails, and Amy will attend.
HappyGamer

On January 13, One Piece Odyssey Will Be Made Available To The Public

The release of One Piece: Odyssey will lag below previous projections. The new One Piece role-playing game, slated for 2022, will now be released in the first half of 2021. The latest video for One Piece Odyssey has announced the release date of January 13, 2023. The good news is that the trailer exposes a lot more about the plot of One Piece Odyssey than the three previous trailers combined.
HappyGamer

New Horizons, A Game By An Animal Crossing Enthusiast, Features A Battle Arena That Users May Use, And They Frequently Host Open Fight Nights

An entire functional fighting arena was made by an Animal Crossing: New Horizons player in their game. Fans can now build whatever they want in Animal Crossing as a place to experiment with their ideas. Since the Happy Home Builder edition was published, many unique rooms have been made, but none quite compare to this, such as a superlab from Animal Crossing meets Breaking Bad or an exact Taco Bell imitation.
HappyGamer

Fall Guys Season 2 Has Just Been Revealed As A Trip Into Space Called Satellite Scramble, In Which The Beans Team Up With Franchises Like Star Trek, Alien, And The Digital Character Hatsune Miku

A new cinematic trailer for Satellite Scramble has been released, revealing new features of the popular battle royale game, such as a new season pass with outfits and rounds around space. The Blunderdome inhabitants will venture outside of their planet for the first time, taking on new difficulties as they...
HappyGamer

MultiVersus Dataminer Demonstrates A Work-In-Progress Shop

With the release of new characters, MultiVersus is able to feel more content full every few weeks, but there are still some aspects that are lacking, such as the anticipated classic mode and the leaked guilds. The shop is the largest omission, though, and it has been greyed out on the interface ever since the game reached open beta.
HappyGamer

According To The Game's Release, Over Thirty Additional Disney Series Characters Have Been Added To LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition

The introduction of a new Galactic Edition of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga in November is significant, but even more so is the inclusion of 30 unique playable Star Wars characters, such as Cassian Andor from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Reva from Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Captain Rex from Star Wars: The Clone Wars.
HappyGamer

In The Upcoming Pokemon Scarlet And Violet, A Pokemon Fan Develops Their Depiction Of A Shiny Klawf

A Pokemon fan recently turned the new Rock-type Pokemon Klawf from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet into a shiny variant. Though Game Freak, Nintendo, and The Pokemon Company have kept most of the newcomers a secret, it has been reported that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will include over 100 new Pokemon when released later this year. The Rock-type Klawf is one of the more recent new Pokemon for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which have been steadily unveiled in the months before the games’ release.
HappyGamer

New Spirit Blossom Skins Are Teased For League Of Legends

Several new cosmetics for League of Legends were revealed this week in anticipation of next week’s big unveiling when the Spirit Blossom collection will be expanded. So far, Sett is the only champion confirmed to receive a new Spirit Blossom skin, and it appears that the storyline for this new Spirit Blossom event will center on him and his search for his estranged father. Although Riot Games has hinted at more Spirit Blossom champion skins in the trailer confirming Spirit Blossom Sett, they have yet to reveal the full set.
