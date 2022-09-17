Read full article on original website
The Latest Fighter In Street Fighter 6 Places A Premium On Authenticity
This new installment of the Street Fighter series looks promising. There will be player-created characters, an open environment to explore, and several new playable characters based on the roster leak. Following the introduction of Jamie, Kimberly is the next-to-newest character to join the Street Fighter cast. Game director Takayuki Nakayama...
Collaboration Between Dynasty Warriors Developer And EA Originals Brings New Monster Hunter-Style Game
A new hunting game, in the vein of Monster Hunter rather than Big Buck Hunter, is under development by EA’s Omega Force and Koei Tecmo’s Dynasty Warriors team. Not much is known about EA’s next hunting game, but we do know that it is a AAA title set in a fantastical feudal Japan. It’s possible that it may be shown off this week at the Tokyo Game Show, so stay tuned for further information later this month.
Mirage, The Upcoming Assassin’s Creed Video Game By Ubisoft, Stars Basim
Ubisoft‘s Assassin’s Creed Mirage, featuring Valhalla buddy Basim, will be released the following year. Mirage, which was revealed today at Ubisoft’s showcase honoring the 15-year anniversary of the Assassin’s Creed franchise, is a game that takes place in Baghdad 20 years prior to the events of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. As a result, the main character Basim is a street thief searching the marketplaces and alleyways rather than the renowned assassin we know him as in Valhalla.
Players Of The Upcoming Major Assassin’s Creed Game Will Embark On A Brand-New Open-World Adventure In Federal Japan
According to information shared during today’s Ubisoft Forward September Livestream, the upcoming mainline Assassin’s Creed game will finally transport players to feudal Japan. The long-running Assassin’s Creed series has been set in several places and eras over the years, from the British Isles of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla from a year ago to the Middle East during the Third Crusade. Along the way, players have assumed the roles of various Assassins, each of whom has a unique motivation for joining this band of warriors in their combat with the evil Templars, which spans the past, present, and future.
There Will Finally Be An Ending To The Resident Evil Story In The Upcoming Resident Evil 8 DLC
There’s a chance that Ethan, Mia, and Rose Winters won’t show up in Resident Evil 9. Director Kento Kinoshita has stated that the Winters family will receive a fitting conclusion in the upcoming Resident Evil Village DLC, Shadows of Rose. Later this year, players can look forward to...
Codename Red, The Developer Of Assassin’s Creed: The Name Of The Game, Has Finally Announced That The Franchise Will Be Brought To Japan
The developer has confirmed the long-awaited Assassin’s Creed game that would take place in feudal Japan during the most recent Ubisoft Forward event. Still, there is a possibility that it could be too similar to Ghost of Tsushima. The Assassin’s Creed franchise will be brought to one of the locations that fans have asked for the most in the upcoming game, Assassin’s Creed Codename Red; as a result, fans are pretty interested to find out what this new setting will include. On the other hand, there is some concern with the overall presentation of this game.
Online Battles And Chip Trading Are Coming To The Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Set
The coming Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection has had some more features announced. Online features, such as trading Battle Chips and participating in online combat, were first confirmed for the collection of all 10 core Battle Network games during June’s Nintendo Direct. Mega Man Battle Network Legacy received...
Developers Of Assassin’s Creed Are Investigating How To Reintroduce Multiplayer
At the latest Ubisoft Forward, Ubisoft described how a team of developers has been investigating how to bring multiplayer back to the Assassin’s Creed series. This will reportedly take the shape of a focal point for anything Assassin’s Creed-related. Project Infinity is the current name of the aforementioned program.
The Director Of The Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Confirms That Every Game Will Include One Important Feature During Tokyo Game Show
Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection is putting the entire Battle Network series on PC, PS4, and Switch, and it’s also adding online capabilities to every game in the series. Capcom announced this collection at a Mini Direct this summer. It includes every game in the Battle Network series: Battle Network, Battle Network 2, Battle Network 3 Blue and White, Battle Network 4 Blue Moon and Red Sun, Battle Network 5 Team Colonel and Team Protoman, and Battle Network 6 Cybeast Gregar and Falzar.
Gamers of Splatoon 2 bid the game farewell as its sequel arrives
Splatoon 3 has officially been released, and for some people, it’s a bittersweet day. Many people returned to the world of Splatoon 2 on Friday as the timer for the launch of the third installment wound down. Before Splatoon 3’s debut, many players logged back into its forerunner to...
The Incredible New Storyline For Tekken 8 Has Now Been Officially Announced
The upcoming Tekken 8 video game has been confirmed, and a fresh trailer demonstrates how incredible it will look. The Tekken series is a cornerstone of the fighting game genre and is widely regarded as one of the most popular fighting game franchises available. It made its debut in the...
Knuckles’s New Pets Are Confirmed In The Latest Sonic Frontiers Artwork
The new Sonic Frontiers artwork recently unveiled at Tokyo Game Show is quite intriguing. There isn’t much information to be gleaned from it, but the artwork hints that Sonic’s friends will have a bigger role than first anticipated. Additionally, it serves as our first formal confirmation that Knuckles, Tails, and Amy will attend.
Thor And The Hulk Now Have New Clothes Based On Their Gladiatorial Garb From Thor: Ragnarok In Crystal Dynamics’ Marvel’s Avengers
Thor and Hulk’s attire in Marvel’s Avengers has been updated. In the 2017 movie Thor: Ragnarok, where the two engaged in a brief fight, the characters wore gladiatorial garb, which inspired the outfits. The characters in Marvel’s Avengers have recently received a new set of clothing. Marvel’s...
On January 13, One Piece Odyssey Will Be Made Available To The Public
The release of One Piece: Odyssey will lag below previous projections. The new One Piece role-playing game, slated for 2022, will now be released in the first half of 2021. The latest video for One Piece Odyssey has announced the release date of January 13, 2023. The good news is that the trailer exposes a lot more about the plot of One Piece Odyssey than the three previous trailers combined.
New Horizons, A Game By An Animal Crossing Enthusiast, Features A Battle Arena That Users May Use, And They Frequently Host Open Fight Nights
An entire functional fighting arena was made by an Animal Crossing: New Horizons player in their game. Fans can now build whatever they want in Animal Crossing as a place to experiment with their ideas. Since the Happy Home Builder edition was published, many unique rooms have been made, but none quite compare to this, such as a superlab from Animal Crossing meets Breaking Bad or an exact Taco Bell imitation.
Fall Guys Season 2 Has Just Been Revealed As A Trip Into Space Called Satellite Scramble, In Which The Beans Team Up With Franchises Like Star Trek, Alien, And The Digital Character Hatsune Miku
A new cinematic trailer for Satellite Scramble has been released, revealing new features of the popular battle royale game, such as a new season pass with outfits and rounds around space. The Blunderdome inhabitants will venture outside of their planet for the first time, taking on new difficulties as they...
MultiVersus Dataminer Demonstrates A Work-In-Progress Shop
With the release of new characters, MultiVersus is able to feel more content full every few weeks, but there are still some aspects that are lacking, such as the anticipated classic mode and the leaked guilds. The shop is the largest omission, though, and it has been greyed out on the interface ever since the game reached open beta.
According To The Game’s Release, Over Thirty Additional Disney Series Characters Have Been Added To LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition
The introduction of a new Galactic Edition of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga in November is significant, but even more so is the inclusion of 30 unique playable Star Wars characters, such as Cassian Andor from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Reva from Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Captain Rex from Star Wars: The Clone Wars.
In The Upcoming Pokemon Scarlet And Violet, A Pokemon Fan Develops Their Depiction Of A Shiny Klawf
A Pokemon fan recently turned the new Rock-type Pokemon Klawf from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet into a shiny variant. Though Game Freak, Nintendo, and The Pokemon Company have kept most of the newcomers a secret, it has been reported that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will include over 100 new Pokemon when released later this year. The Rock-type Klawf is one of the more recent new Pokemon for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which have been steadily unveiled in the months before the games’ release.
New Spirit Blossom Skins Are Teased For League Of Legends
Several new cosmetics for League of Legends were revealed this week in anticipation of next week’s big unveiling when the Spirit Blossom collection will be expanded. So far, Sett is the only champion confirmed to receive a new Spirit Blossom skin, and it appears that the storyline for this new Spirit Blossom event will center on him and his search for his estranged father. Although Riot Games has hinted at more Spirit Blossom champion skins in the trailer confirming Spirit Blossom Sett, they have yet to reveal the full set.
