ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tomahawk Nation

Noles News: FSU lands blue-chip commitment, volleyball set for ESPN debut

Florida State Seminoles football added a new name to its 2023 recruiting class on Tuesday, with four-star linebacker Blake Nichelson committing to FSU over the Oregon Ducks, UCLA Bruins, and Wisconsin Badgers. Our Florida State of Recruiting feat. Three Stars podcast took the time to break down his commitment, game,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU head coach Mike Norvell talks Jordan Travis, leadership ahead of Boston College

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media today ahead of their primetime matchup this weekend at home against the Boston College Eagles. This will be the second time the Noles have had a home game this season with their first being a win against Duquesne in “week 0.” FSU is a 17.5-point favorite according to DraftKings.com and leads the series all time 13-3 and comes into the matchup with a three-game winning streak.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Softball Rewind: 2021 vs. Boston College

With Florida State football in full force, each week we’ll take a look back at a time the softball team faced the same opponent. This week we’re heading to 2021 when the ‘Noles took the trip to Chestnut Hill to face the Boston College Eagles in a four game series.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
Louisville, KY
College Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Football
Local
Florida Basketball
City
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Basketball
Local
Kentucky Football
Louisville, KY
Basketball
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Louisville, KY
Football
Louisville, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Basketball
Tallahassee, FL
College Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Tomahawk Nation

FSU head coach Mike Norvell previews Boston College matchup

The Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media on Tuesday after practice ahead of the at-home matchup against the Boston College Eagles this Saturday at 8:00 p.m. Norvell said it was good to be back after a Saturday off to help guys recover and implement the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Stout
Tomahawk Nation

Making the grade: How Florida State’s offensive line has performed through 3 games

The Florida State Seminoles offensive line helped lead the football team to their third victory of the season, this one over the Louisville Cardinals. This past week’s game was met with adversity as starting left tackle had to leave with a leg injury. FSU inserted seasoned veteran Darius Washington at the tackle spot and the line was able to do something it hasn’t always had the luxury of in the past— rely on it’s depth.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU coordinators offer insight into player performances after 3-0 start

Florida State Seminoles football was tasked with rising to the challenge vs. the Louisville Cardinals in a variety of ways — heading into the week by dealing with a newfound sense of expectation, during the game after struggles and injuries — and met the occasion, grinding out a hard-fought victory to start the season 3-0 for the first time since 2015.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU HC Mike Norvell talks Louisville win, Boston College, player updates

Florida State Seminoles football is turning attention towards Boston College, ready to take on the Eagles in a primetime matchup inside Doak Campbell Stadium this Saturday. Ahead of the game, head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media to detail how his team has responded after a 3-0 start, giving insight into FSU’s mindset from and after its gritty win over Louisville as well as small updates on personnel.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU vs. Boston College depth chart released

Florida State Seminoles football is getting set to continue ACC play, seeking a 4-0 start when the Boston College Eagles head to Tallahassee this Saturday. The Seminoles are coming off a hard-fought win vs. Louisville, overcoming several injuries to escape with a 35-31 win on the road. Ahead of this...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#The Louisville Cardinals#Sb Nation#Tomahawk Nation#Google Podcasts
Tomahawk Nation

Noles News: Football prepares for Boston College, FSU sports earn wins

The Florida State Seminoles had a weekend filled with victories on the road led by Mike Norvell and company’s up-and-down 31-35 win over the Louisville Cardinals Friday night. Soccer handled Boston College and women’s volleyball held down the home turf with their win over UAB. Football. For the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Crash shuts down part of N. Meridian Road in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A crash at N. Meridian Road near Summerbrooke Drive in Leon County has part of the street shut down, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Officials said a silver Chevy truck collided with a tree around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. First responders have been working to get the driver out of the car, according to FHP.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wbiw.com

Obituary: Leasa M. Francis

Leasa M. Francis, 63, of Bedford, passed away at 2:50 p.m. on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at her residence. Born March 23, 1959, in Bedford, she was the daughter of William Eugene and Rudeen (Luttrell) Patton. She married. Clarence L. Francis on April 3, 1995, and he preceded her in...
BEDFORD, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Amazon
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
FSU
NewsBreak
Google
WCTV

Man charged for deadly February wrong-way crash in Leon County

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A Bainbridge, Georgia man is now facing charges in a deadly wrong-way crash that occurred on February 20 near US 319 near Iamonia Cutoff Rd. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 32-year-old Paul Griffen was driving under the influence when he drove the wrong way and crashed head-on into another car.
LEON COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy