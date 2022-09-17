Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tomahawk Nation
Noles News: FSU lands blue-chip commitment, volleyball set for ESPN debut
Florida State Seminoles football added a new name to its 2023 recruiting class on Tuesday, with four-star linebacker Blake Nichelson committing to FSU over the Oregon Ducks, UCLA Bruins, and Wisconsin Badgers. Our Florida State of Recruiting feat. Three Stars podcast took the time to break down his commitment, game,...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU players: DE Derrick McLendon, RB Trey Benson, OL D’mitri Emmanuel talk Lousiville, preview Boston College
The Florida State Seminoles are coming off an impressive comeback win against the Louisville Cardinals last weekend on the road and look to face the Boston College Eagles at him this Saturday. Head coach Mike Norvell said in his interview on Tuesday that he liked the spirit his players were...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU head coach Mike Norvell talks Jordan Travis, leadership ahead of Boston College
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media today ahead of their primetime matchup this weekend at home against the Boston College Eagles. This will be the second time the Noles have had a home game this season with their first being a win against Duquesne in “week 0.” FSU is a 17.5-point favorite according to DraftKings.com and leads the series all time 13-3 and comes into the matchup with a three-game winning streak.
Tomahawk Nation
Softball Rewind: 2021 vs. Boston College
With Florida State football in full force, each week we’ll take a look back at a time the softball team faced the same opponent. This week we’re heading to 2021 when the ‘Noles took the trip to Chestnut Hill to face the Boston College Eagles in a four game series.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tomahawk Nation
FSU’s Preston Daniel, Malik McClain, and Kalen DeLoach talk Louisville win, Boston College prep
Coming off last week’s victory over the Louisville Cardinals, wide receiver Malik McClain linebacker Kalen Deloach, and tight end Preston Daniel spoke with the media following Tuesday’s practice to review their performances from that game and look ahead to this weekend’s matchup against the Boston College Eagles.
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State vs. Boston College: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
FLORIDA STATE — The Florida State Seminoles (3-0, 1-0) who have started the 2022 season on a hot streak of blow-out wins and road games as underdogs and favorites, will now look ahead to face the Boston College Eagles (1-2, 0-1) at home this upcoming Saturday for their second conference game of the year.
Tomahawk Nation
FSU head coach Mike Norvell previews Boston College matchup
The Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media on Tuesday after practice ahead of the at-home matchup against the Boston College Eagles this Saturday at 8:00 p.m. Norvell said it was good to be back after a Saturday off to help guys recover and implement the...
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State of Recruiting: Instant Reaction to Blake Nichelson Commitment
Mike Norvell’s Florida State Seminoles football program got a big boost late Tuesday evening when four-star linebacker Blake Nichelson committed to FSU over the Oregon Ducks. Nichelson, who plays both ways in high school was a priority target for the Noles at a position of need and could portend...
RELATED PEOPLE
Tomahawk Nation
Making the grade: How Florida State’s offensive line has performed through 3 games
The Florida State Seminoles offensive line helped lead the football team to their third victory of the season, this one over the Louisville Cardinals. This past week’s game was met with adversity as starting left tackle had to leave with a leg injury. FSU inserted seasoned veteran Darius Washington at the tackle spot and the line was able to do something it hasn’t always had the luxury of in the past— rely on it’s depth.
Tomahawk Nation
FSU coordinators offer insight into player performances after 3-0 start
Florida State Seminoles football was tasked with rising to the challenge vs. the Louisville Cardinals in a variety of ways — heading into the week by dealing with a newfound sense of expectation, during the game after struggles and injuries — and met the occasion, grinding out a hard-fought victory to start the season 3-0 for the first time since 2015.
Tomahawk Nation
FSU HC Mike Norvell talks Louisville win, Boston College, player updates
Florida State Seminoles football is turning attention towards Boston College, ready to take on the Eagles in a primetime matchup inside Doak Campbell Stadium this Saturday. Ahead of the game, head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media to detail how his team has responded after a 3-0 start, giving insight into FSU’s mindset from and after its gritty win over Louisville as well as small updates on personnel.
Tomahawk Nation
FSU vs. Boston College depth chart released
Florida State Seminoles football is getting set to continue ACC play, seeking a 4-0 start when the Boston College Eagles head to Tallahassee this Saturday. The Seminoles are coming off a hard-fought win vs. Louisville, overcoming several injuries to escape with a 35-31 win on the road. Ahead of this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tomahawk Nation
Noles News: Football prepares for Boston College, FSU sports earn wins
The Florida State Seminoles had a weekend filled with victories on the road led by Mike Norvell and company’s up-and-down 31-35 win over the Louisville Cardinals Friday night. Soccer handled Boston College and women’s volleyball held down the home turf with their win over UAB. Football. For the...
WCTV
Crash shuts down part of N. Meridian Road in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A crash at N. Meridian Road near Summerbrooke Drive in Leon County has part of the street shut down, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Officials said a silver Chevy truck collided with a tree around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. First responders have been working to get the driver out of the car, according to FHP.
clayconews.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces the Activation of National Guard Soldiers in Tallahassee, Florida
TALLAHASSEE, FL - Taryn Fenske, Director of Communications for the Office of Florida Governor Ron Desantis is reporting the following concerning the the Governor's Executive Order to activate the Florida National Guard in Tallahassee. Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-213 activating the Florida National Guard to assist the...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Leasa M. Francis
Leasa M. Francis, 63, of Bedford, passed away at 2:50 p.m. on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at her residence. Born March 23, 1959, in Bedford, she was the daughter of William Eugene and Rudeen (Luttrell) Patton. She married. Clarence L. Francis on April 3, 1995, and he preceded her in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One person dies in motorcycle accident in Gadsden County
One person died in a motorcycle accident on interstate 10 in Gadsden County Thursday night.
WCTV
Man charged for deadly February wrong-way crash in Leon County
LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A Bainbridge, Georgia man is now facing charges in a deadly wrong-way crash that occurred on February 20 near US 319 near Iamonia Cutoff Rd. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 32-year-old Paul Griffen was driving under the influence when he drove the wrong way and crashed head-on into another car.
Comments / 0