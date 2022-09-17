Read full article on original website
Man killed in shooting near Debaillon Park, Lafayette police say
A man was killed in a shooting Tuesday night on Marigold Loop near Debaillon Park, Lafayette police said. The shooting happened around 8:50 p.m. in 400 block of Marigold Loop (map). The man, identified as 27-year-old Mikeal James Arvie of Opelousas, was found unresponsive in the driver's seat of his vehicle after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Responding officers attempted aid until emergency medical responders arrived, but Arvie died at the scene, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
Two men killed in double shooting Monday in Baker, report says
Two men were killed in a shooting in Baker Monday night following a domestic incident, according to a report from WBRZ. The shooting happened 10 p.m. in the 3400 block of Chamberlain Avenue, the TV station reported. The victims’ names have not been released. No other information was immediately...
‘Targeted’ attack leaves Baton Rouge rapper dead in gang-related shooting, sheriff says
A man gunned down in an apartment building parking lot was a rapper with a growing local following, a member of his family said — the latest victim of Baton Rouge violence with connections to groups embedded in the city's volatile rap scene. Authorities on Wednesday identified the victim,...
Man arrested on attempted 2nd-degree murder after firing at woman who returns fire, BRPD says
A Baton Rouge man was arrested on attempted second-degree murder in a shootout Sunday on Hundred Oaks Avenue after he fired at a woman driver in another car and she fired back, Baton Rouge Police said. Before the shooting, the woman and a man, Marley Banks, were traveling in a...
A family fight over a car led to a shootout in Baker that killed 2, police said
An escalating family dispute over a vehicle left two people dead late Monday night in Baker, police said. The double homicide happened around 10 p.m. in the 3400 block of Chamberlain Avenue. Tempers flared during the fight and two people were shot to death, Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn said.
Man killed in shooting at Sherwood Common apartment complex, East Baton Rouge Sheriff says
A man was shot and killed Tuesday night at an apartment complex off Airline Highway in East Baton Rouge, authorities said. Update: ‘Targeted’ attack leaves Baton Rouge rapper dead in gang-related shooting, sheriff says. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday at 4500 Sherwood Common Boulevard, Sheriff's Office...
Catholic High custodian, 70, identified as victim of fatal New Iberia stabbing
A 70-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal stabbing in New Iberia. Carl Austin of New Iberia was pronounced dead at an area hospital after officers with the New Iberia Police Department found the 70-year-old unresponsive and suffering from two stab wounds in the 1000 block of Dauphine Street around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, New Iberia Police spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes said in a statement.
Student facing expulsion after fight at McKinley High, school officials say
A McKinley High School student is facing expulsion following what school officials described as a "physical altercation" that took place on school property Wednesday. According to a statement issued by East Baton Rouge Parish School System, the altercation, which happened Wednesday morning, was broken up by the school's leadership team and a school resource officer.
Robbers enter Donaldsonville Walmart, walk out with a pair of cash registers, authorities say
Ascension Parish officials say a pair of men walked into a Donaldsonville Walmart in the middle of the day and walked out with a pair of cash registers. In a statement Monday, the sheriff's department said that deputies were called to the Walmart about noon Sunday. Investigators said two men entered the store fully masked, then each grabbed a cash register and left.
One dead, two injured in crash near BRCC campus, official says
One person died and two people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash Monday afternoon during a police chase at the intersection of North Acadian Thruway and Winbourne Avenue, according to local television news outlets. The crash reportedly happened as unmarked police vehicles were chasing a suspect, WBRZ-TV reported. Two were...
With records disagreement resolved, Wayne Griffin’s appeal of firing from LPD moving ahead
The appeal hearing for former Lafayette interim Police Chief Wayne Griffin is moving forward after a disagreement between attorneys delayed the hearing in August. Candice Hattan, attorney for the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board, said at Wednesday’s meeting that a disagreement between Michael Corry, attorney for Lafayette Consolidated Government, and Griffin’s attorney Allyson Melancon had been resolved and the hearing could move forward.
PitStop Car Wash officially opens in Denham Springs
PitStop Car Wash is taking over the former Ollie’s location in Denham Springs with a full rebranding marked by an official ribbon-cutting Sept. 2. District Manager Heath Starns and his team were on hand for the event, as well as representatives from the Livingston Parish Chamber. The Ollie’s brand...
Youth advocate says juveniles fearful as they 'live under the threat' of being sent to Angola
When youths held at Bridge City Center for Youth in Jefferson Parish learned that state officials planned to move some of their cohort to Louisiana State Penitentiary, their attorneys reported the teens started to panic. Youths began to call both the Louisiana Center for Children's Rights and their parents to...
Letters: Violent crime changes the college experience for LSU students
As relatively new residents of Baton Rouge, my husband and I have often asked ourselves whether this move was the right one in terms of safety. We’ve tweaked our daily living habits to avoid any potential problems. That has worked for us in our schedules. However, I have a...
"Day of Hope" field trip prompts criticism from Baton Rouge high school students
More than 2,100 students from Baton Rouge high schools were excused from classes Tuesday morning and hopped on school buses to attend what was billed as a “College & Career Fair.”. Some students, however, came away from this districtwide field trip upset, saying what they participated in felt more...
Principals driving buses, admins in classes: Livingston schools in desperate hiring crunch
Michelle Denton, principal at Gray's Creek Elementary School in Livingston Parish, was in a bind. Her school had grown, but she had lost bus drivers. The ones who remained — already stretched thin — were forced to run more routes, or take on second loads. Students were showing...
East and West Feliciana Council on Aging activities for Sept. 21, 2022
The schedules for West and East Feliciana Council on Aging facilities are as follows:. 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719. Start time for all activities is 10 a.m. First and third Monday. Line dance. Fourth Monday. Religious service. Tuesdays. Nutrition education. Wednesdays. Exercise/yoga. Thursdays. Bible study. Fridays. Bingo/movie/excursion. All...
See these Baton Rouge luxury homes listed over $2 million
Baton Rouge is home to a variety of architectural styles — Acadian, cottage, French, Creole and ranch, to name a few. The city's current real estate market includes a variety of home styles, but the high-end homes have some common traits — over-the-top bathrooms, lots of garages and more.
Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity chapter suspended from UL Lafayette after hazing investigation
A University of Louisiana at Lafayette fraternity has been suspended from campus for three years after an investigation into hazing, the second suspension at the school in four months. The Zeta Xi chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. was suspended for three years after an investigation into allegations of...
Acadiana Advocate, The Current sue Lafayette mayor over alleged Public Records Law violations
Two Lafayette news organizations are suing Mayor-President Josh Guillory over alleged violation of the Louisiana Public Records Law by charging $1 per page for electronic records. Attorneys representing The Current and The Acadiana Advocate filed a lawsuit Monday in 15th Judicial District Court against Guillory in his official capacity as...
