Baton Rouge, LA

Man killed in shooting near Debaillon Park, Lafayette police say

A man was killed in a shooting Tuesday night on Marigold Loop near Debaillon Park, Lafayette police said. The shooting happened around 8:50 p.m. in 400 block of Marigold Loop (map). The man, identified as 27-year-old Mikeal James Arvie of Opelousas, was found unresponsive in the driver's seat of his vehicle after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Responding officers attempted aid until emergency medical responders arrived, but Arvie died at the scene, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Two men killed in double shooting Monday in Baker, report says

Two men were killed in a shooting in Baker Monday night following a domestic incident, according to a report from WBRZ. The shooting happened 10 p.m. in the 3400 block of Chamberlain Avenue, the TV station reported. The victims’ names have not been released. No other information was immediately...
BAKER, LA
Catholic High custodian, 70, identified as victim of fatal New Iberia stabbing

A 70-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal stabbing in New Iberia. Carl Austin of New Iberia was pronounced dead at an area hospital after officers with the New Iberia Police Department found the 70-year-old unresponsive and suffering from two stab wounds in the 1000 block of Dauphine Street around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, New Iberia Police spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes said in a statement.
NEW IBERIA, LA
Student facing expulsion after fight at McKinley High, school officials say

A McKinley High School student is facing expulsion following what school officials described as a "physical altercation" that took place on school property Wednesday. According to a statement issued by East Baton Rouge Parish School System, the altercation, which happened Wednesday morning, was broken up by the school's leadership team and a school resource officer.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calvin Roberts
Robbers enter Donaldsonville Walmart, walk out with a pair of cash registers, authorities say

Ascension Parish officials say a pair of men walked into a Donaldsonville Walmart in the middle of the day and walked out with a pair of cash registers. In a statement Monday, the sheriff's department said that deputies were called to the Walmart about noon Sunday. Investigators said two men entered the store fully masked, then each grabbed a cash register and left.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
One dead, two injured in crash near BRCC campus, official says

One person died and two people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash Monday afternoon during a police chase at the intersection of North Acadian Thruway and Winbourne Avenue, according to local television news outlets. The crash reportedly happened as unmarked police vehicles were chasing a suspect, WBRZ-TV reported. Two were...
BATON ROUGE, LA
With records disagreement resolved, Wayne Griffin’s appeal of firing from LPD moving ahead

The appeal hearing for former Lafayette interim Police Chief Wayne Griffin is moving forward after a disagreement between attorneys delayed the hearing in August. Candice Hattan, attorney for the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board, said at Wednesday’s meeting that a disagreement between Michael Corry, attorney for Lafayette Consolidated Government, and Griffin’s attorney Allyson Melancon had been resolved and the hearing could move forward.
LAFAYETTE, LA
PitStop Car Wash officially opens in Denham Springs

PitStop Car Wash is taking over the former Ollie’s location in Denham Springs with a full rebranding marked by an official ribbon-cutting Sept. 2. District Manager Heath Starns and his team were on hand for the event, as well as representatives from the Livingston Parish Chamber. The Ollie’s brand...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
East and West Feliciana Council on Aging activities for Sept. 21, 2022

The schedules for West and East Feliciana Council on Aging facilities are as follows:. 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719. Start time for all activities is 10 a.m. First and third Monday. Line dance. Fourth Monday. Religious service. Tuesdays. Nutrition education. Wednesdays. Exercise/yoga. Thursdays. Bible study. Fridays. Bingo/movie/excursion. All...
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
See these Baton Rouge luxury homes listed over $2 million

Baton Rouge is home to a variety of architectural styles — Acadian, cottage, French, Creole and ranch, to name a few. The city's current real estate market includes a variety of home styles, but the high-end homes have some common traits — over-the-top bathrooms, lots of garages and more.
BATON ROUGE, LA

