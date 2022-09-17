A 70-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal stabbing in New Iberia. Carl Austin of New Iberia was pronounced dead at an area hospital after officers with the New Iberia Police Department found the 70-year-old unresponsive and suffering from two stab wounds in the 1000 block of Dauphine Street around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, New Iberia Police spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes said in a statement.

