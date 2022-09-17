ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Lompoc Record

It’s a convoy! Give it some space

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE — Vandenberg Space Force Base has become a hotbed of launch activity. Along with every launch, convoys of all sizes and shapes moving high-value hazardous aerospace hardware and support equipment traverse our roadways. These convoys, performed under the auspices of Colonel Robert Long, SLD 30...
LOMPOC, CA
Lompoc Record

About Town: Artesia Museum Schoolhouse open house slated for Saturday

Artesia Museum Schoolhouse open house slated for Saturday. Lompoc's historic Artesia Schoolhouse will open its doors from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, for locals to visit and learn about the town's history. There is no charge, but a $1 donation is appreciated. The schoolhouse was built in 1876...
LOMPOC, CA
Lompoc Record

Annual Chumash Charity Golf Classic tees off Sept. 20-22 in Solvang

The 2022 Chumash Charity Golf Classic will return Sept. 20 to 22 to Alisal golf course in Solvang and benefit local nonprofits, Planned Parenthood California Central Coast and Good Samaritan Shelter in Santa Maria. A portion of the proceeds will also fund the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation’s...
SOLVANG, CA
Lompoc Record

Lompoc music festival set to rock the park Saturday

The inaugural Lompoc Music Festival is set to take place Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 7p.m. at Ryon Memorial Park, featuring a lineup of musical performances from industry-established musicians. The artist lineup includes out-of-area talent, Jazz In Pink, Johnny Britt, Louie Cruz Beltran, Michael Lington, Malo, Nils, Paul...
LOMPOC, CA
Lompoc Record

'A very happy success': Solvang Danish Days festival wraps up comeback year

The 85th annual Danish Days festival wrapped up Sunday afternoon in downtown Solvang after three days of food, music, parades and family activities that marked an exciting comeback following two years of cancellations brought on by the pandemic. From Friday to Sunday afternoon, attendees were treated to a dose of...
SOLVANG, CA
Lompoc Record

Lompoc's Sager and Maldonado named Athletes of the Week

The Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table held its Athlete of the Week luncheon on Monday and those in attendance were feeling blue. Both of the Athlete of the Week winners were from Lompoc High. Lompoc golfer Halee Sager was named the Female Athlete of the Week while football...
LOMPOC, CA

