Lompoc Record
Groundbreaking Santa Maria pastor Orie Johnson gave a lifetime of service
Pastor Orie Johnson, a prominent member of the Santa Maria religious community, served as pastor of the Victory Harvest Church of God in Christ located on Railroad Avenue for the past 50 years. Johnson, who had been in declining health, died on Sept. 6 at the age of 95. He...
Lompoc Record
It’s a convoy! Give it some space
VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE — Vandenberg Space Force Base has become a hotbed of launch activity. Along with every launch, convoys of all sizes and shapes moving high-value hazardous aerospace hardware and support equipment traverse our roadways. These convoys, performed under the auspices of Colonel Robert Long, SLD 30...
Lompoc Record
Local agriculture operations host crowds for Santa Barbara County Farm Day
Agricultural operations around Santa Maria Valley opened their gates to crowds of people who turned out Saturday to see where and how the produce they eat is grown, prepared and packaged during the fourth Santa Barbara County Farm Day. More than a dozen farms and related ag businesses hosted the...
Lompoc Record
About Town: Artesia Museum Schoolhouse open house slated for Saturday
Artesia Museum Schoolhouse open house slated for Saturday. Lompoc's historic Artesia Schoolhouse will open its doors from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, for locals to visit and learn about the town's history. There is no charge, but a $1 donation is appreciated. The schoolhouse was built in 1876...
Lompoc Record
Santa Barbara County adjusts ARPA allocations by $1.7M in even shift among projects
Some of the American Rescue Plan Act funds previously allocated to various projects in Santa Barbara County were shifted around Tuesday by the Board of Supervisors without having to dip into the general fund or reallocate additional ARPA money. Supervisors unanimously agreed to shift nearly $1.7 million in federal assistance...
Lompoc Record
Annual Chumash Charity Golf Classic tees off Sept. 20-22 in Solvang
The 2022 Chumash Charity Golf Classic will return Sept. 20 to 22 to Alisal golf course in Solvang and benefit local nonprofits, Planned Parenthood California Central Coast and Good Samaritan Shelter in Santa Maria. A portion of the proceeds will also fund the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation’s...
Lompoc Record
Lompoc music festival set to rock the park Saturday
The inaugural Lompoc Music Festival is set to take place Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 7p.m. at Ryon Memorial Park, featuring a lineup of musical performances from industry-established musicians. The artist lineup includes out-of-area talent, Jazz In Pink, Johnny Britt, Louie Cruz Beltran, Michael Lington, Malo, Nils, Paul...
Lompoc Record
'A very happy success': Solvang Danish Days festival wraps up comeback year
The 85th annual Danish Days festival wrapped up Sunday afternoon in downtown Solvang after three days of food, music, parades and family activities that marked an exciting comeback following two years of cancellations brought on by the pandemic. From Friday to Sunday afternoon, attendees were treated to a dose of...
Lompoc Record
Lompoc's Sager and Maldonado named Athletes of the Week
The Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table held its Athlete of the Week luncheon on Monday and those in attendance were feeling blue. Both of the Athlete of the Week winners were from Lompoc High. Lompoc golfer Halee Sager was named the Female Athlete of the Week while football...
