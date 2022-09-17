ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

FDA: TikTok ‘challenges’ involving medicine are ‘a recipe for danger’

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer, Nexstar Media Wire
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SB7Ez_0hyv79Kh00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wnZPQ_0hyv79Kh00

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) – The FDA is urging parents to talk to their children about the dangers of misusing drugs amid recent social media trends involving medicine.

In one recent trend, the FDA said people are encouraged to cook chicken in NyQuil or another over-the-counter cough and cold medication, presumably to eat. While the challenge may seem silly and unappetizing, it could also be very unsafe.

The FDA said boiling a medication can make it much more concentrated and change its properties in other ways. Even if you don’t eat the chicken, inhaling the vapors while cooking could cause high levels of the drugs to enter your body and possibly hurt your lungs.

Another TikTok challenge involving medicine turned out to be deadly. In the challenge, people were encouraged to take large doses of diphenhydramine to try to induce hallucinations. This medicine is sold in many products, including some under the brand name Benadryl.

The challenge was blamed for the hospitalization of at least three Texas teens in May 2020 along with the death of a 15-year-old Oklahoma girl in August 2020.

The FDA urges parents to keep over-the-counter and prescription drugs away from children and lock them up to prevent accidental overdose. They should also sit down with their children to discuss the dangers of misusing drugs and how social media trends can lead to real, sometimes irreversible, damage.

If you believe your child has taken too much medication and is hallucinating, can’t be awakened, has had or is having a seizure, has trouble breathing, has collapsed, or is showing other signs of drug misuse, call 911 to get immediate medical attention. Or contact poison control at 1-800-222-1222 or online.

If you have a question about a medication, including an OTC drug, call your health care provider or pharmacist or the FDA.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Colleton County deputies seize drugs worth more than $500k

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said two men are behind bars and $500,000 worth of drugs are off the street, after a traffic stop. Police arrested Salvador Sain, 22 and Ayon Orlando Jr., 21, around midnight on Sept. 14 on Interstate 95. CCSO found six kilos of cocaine, two […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Oklahoma State
WSAV News 3

Trump’s favorability rating drops to new low: poll

(The Hill) — Former President Trump’s favorability rating has dropped to a new low after slowly trickling down over the past few months. A new NBC News poll released Sunday found that 34% of registered voters said they have a positive view of Trump, while 54% say they have a negative view of him. Trump’s […]
POTUS
WSAV News 3

Man injured in overnight shooting in midtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), a man was hospitalized following a shooting overnight. Officers responded to a shooting in the 500 block of W. 54th Street just after midnight on Wednesday. An adult male victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. SPD continues to investigate the incident.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Former Alderman Tony Thomas arrested on theft charges

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Former Savannah Alderman Tony Thomas was arrested on Tuesday on felony theft charges. Police arrested Thomas at 11:15 a.m. and charged the 55-year-old alderman with felony theft by taking. He was booked into the Chatham County Jail and posted $2400 bond the same day. According to the police report, Thomas was […]
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Medicine#Poison#Hallucinat
WSAV News 3

Body found in pond at Daffin Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The body of an adult male was found in the pond at Daffin Park on Tuesday morning. According to the Savannah Police Department, there were no obvious signs of foul play. According to a Facebook post made by Alderman Nick Palumbo, the deceased is believed to be a homeless person. Officers […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Bulloch County man shot over the weekend

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A man was shot in Bulloch County after allegedly “becoming aggressive” with an elderly couple and teenaged children at their residence on Saturday night around 7 p.m. The incident occurred on Old River Road South in Brooklet. The victim of the shooting, Roderick Lowery, 46, was said by a report released […]
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
WSAV News 3

Marcus Wilson sentenced to 10 years for involuntary manslaughter

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Marcus Wilson was sentenced on Tuesday to 10 years for involuntary manslaughter — the maximum sentence for involuntary manslaughter. On Aug. 31, a jury found Wilson guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the death of 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson. Wilson was initially charged with felony murder and aggravated assault for shooting into a […]
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Shooting injures 2 on Hilton Head Island Tuesday night

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Two men were left injured in a shooting on Hilton Head Island Tuesday night. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) responded to the area of Muddy Creek Road and Bryant Road on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, deputies found a 23-year-old Hilton Head man suffering from multiple gunshot […]
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WSAV News 3

Why Biden is seeing a rise in the polls

President Biden is enjoying what looks like an enduring bump in approval polls, a shift that is linked to a number of factors that could help Democrats in the midterm elections.  Here’s what’s behind it:  Legislative wins Biden and his party’s ultra-narrow congressional majorities have notched a series of legislative successes over the past 18 […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WSAV News 3

Gov. McMaster tells Lowcountry school board to prohibit gender identity instruction without parental consent

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Gov. Henry McMaster has called on the Charleston County School Board to prohibit instruction related to gender identity without parental knowledge or consent. In his letter to the school board, McMaster said it was brought to his attention that CCSD personnel distributed copies of an article, “I am Leo,” to […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

52K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy