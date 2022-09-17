Read full article on original website
Keanu Reeves’ most underrated movie is getting a sequel
Of all the crazy things happening over at Warner Bros recently, with superhero movies getting cancelled and projects being delayed left, right, and centre, nothing the studio does should really surprise us anymore. But Keanu Reeves returning to play Constantine again is one thing we definitely didn’t see coming.
Brie Larson shares first details about her Fast 10 character
She may be best known for playing the strongest Avenger in the MCU, but Brie Larson is swapping superhero movies for the Fast and Furious franchise. Now, the Captain Marvel actor has revealed the first details about her Fast and Furious character ahead of the Fast 10 release date. Larson...
All the House of the Dragon cast set to be replaced by older actors
Game of Thrones was (for the most part) a slow-burn series that spent ages developing its characters, building its world, and seeding its mysteries. Its prequel, however, House of the Dragon, is handling things a little differently. The fantasy series is less of a slow-burning candle and more a raging...
Daniel Craig “lived to regret” his commitment to James Bond
The search for the next James Bond is still in its early days, according to Barbara Broccoli, but whoever lands the role will be committing for at least a decade. This would be a huge undertaking, and affects the age of the potential actor under consideration. Daniel Craig ended up being attached to the character for 15 years – something he “lived to regret,” according to Broccoli.
Prey 2: will we get another Predator movie?
Will we get a Prey 2? Prey has finally hit Disney Plus, and it’s an unmitigated hit. The fifth Predator movie in the series – but a prequel to the events of the first Arnold Schwarzenegger movie – has been lauded by critics who’ve gone so far as to call it the best Predator sequel we’ve ever got.
One Piece Film: Red release date set for UK in November
Good news for fans of Luffy, Shanks, Nami and Nico – the new One Piece film is coming to the UK theatres on November 4. One Piece Film: Red is the latest anime movie based on the beloved characters from the best-selling manga series about a crew of pirates sailing the seas in search of a legendary treasure.
Nope scene is even scarier without any CGI
Jordan Peele’s latest critically-acclaimed film, Nope, took aim at the Hollywood industry and our fascination with spectacles. While the main plot of the thriller movie involved an attempt to capture a shot of ‘Jean Jacket’ — a supernatural, man-eating creature initially thought to be a UFO — an important subplot that predates the events of Nope is the incident on Gordy’s Home: a fictional comedy series starring a monkey who went on a violent rampage and mauled several castmates.
George Clooney says Affleck’s Batman has “nothing” on his
George Clooney has had many great roles over the years, from comedy movies to romance movies, but his time as a Batman actor is perhaps best forgotten. He is a better Batman than Ben Affleck though, if you ask Clooney himself. Clooney played Bruce Wayne and his Dark Knight alter-ego...
Why Man of Steel didn’t re-use John Williams’ Superman theme
If you’re familiar with the DCEU, and particularly are a fan of Superman, you will know just how iconic John Williams’ score for the original Superman movie from 1978 is. You’ll also know that in the 2013 Zack Snyder superhero movie Man of Steel, that classic bit of music was missing.
David Cronenberg’s horror movie Scanners becoming HBO series
David Cronenberg’s 1981 horror movie Scanners is becoming a HBO series, with a Black Mirror writer as showrunner, and a Lovecraft Country director. In further Cronenberg news, Crimes of the Future star Léa Seydoux has joined the cast of his next horror movie – The Shrouds. William...
Star Wars Andor writer explains why he didn’t use Volume technology
There’s more Star Wars content than ever these days, with the Andor release date just around the corner, but the new Star Wars series does something a little different to its predecessors. We spoke to the writer of the show, Tony Gilroy, about his decision not to use The Volume technology.
Forrest Gump has a surprising Kurt Russell cameo you probably missed
Kurt Russell is one of those actors that’s been in more of the best movies than you might realise. His near-60-year career is littered with bit-parts and cameos, little appearances that make for good trivia. One such roles is his uncredited part in Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. In...
Former Bond Girl says the role wasn’t as fun as you might think
From the outside, being in a James Bond movie seems like a dream gig. It’s one of the biggest action movie franchises in the world, and the most glamorous, full of cool gadgets and elegant costumes. Famke Janssen, who played Bond girl Xenia Onatopp in GoldenEye, explains that the experience isn’t what it’s cracked up to me.
New Mark Wahlberg Movie Takes Over Netflix Top 10
Film star Mark Wahlberg has been in three movie so far in 2022, and all three of them have proven themselves to be huge hits on Netflix. Sony's Uncharted, which starred Wahlberg and Tom Holland, was a mainstay on the Netflix Top 10 for a number of weeks after the film was added to the streamer's roster. This week, both of Wahlberg's other 2022 films can be found on the Netflix Top 10, one of which is occupying the number one spot.
She-Hulk director was scared by Daredevil tease
She-Hulk, the Marvel comedy series on Disney Plus, provides a direct reference to the one and only Daredevil. His helmet appears at the end of an episode, getting us all excited for Daredevil season 4. Jessica Gao, the director of the Marvel series, says she was quite nervous about handling such a crossover.
Hellraiser (2022) trailer has such sights to show you
The first full-length trailer for the latest Hellraiser movie is here and fans of the long-running franchise will be pleased that the Cenobites including Pinhead feature prominently, as well as the Lament Configuration AKA LeMarchand’s Puzzle Box. Hellraiser is coming to Hulu just in time for spooky season – on October 7.
My Policeman review (TIFF): Harry Styles impresses in period drama
After dipping a trepidatious toe in the choppy waters of acting in Christopher Nolan’s war movie Dunkirk (2017) and a cameo in Marvel’s Eternals, one of the most famous people on the planet – pop star Harry Styles – has made his serious film actor debut this year – with two almost simultaneous film festival premieres. First, there was Don’t Worry Darling at Venice, and now we have drama movie My Policeman in Toronto. Styles has some serious screen-time in both, making this the first instance of his acting skills coming under any real scrutiny.
The Shining twins were in the queue to see Queen Elizabeth II
On September 8 2022, Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96. Following her death, the Queen’s coffin was moved to Westminster Hall, where it lay in state for four days. The public was invited to come and view the casket and pay their respects to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.
Black Panther 2 LEGO appears to confirm popular fan theory
A leaked LEGO set looks like it confirms the biggest fan theory about the upcoming action movie Black Panther 2. The sequel to the 2018 movie, which is titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, will carry on the exploration of the hidden, technologically advanced country of Wakanda. However, despite its upcoming...
Dredd was defeated by the MCU, but it lives on in The Boys
Some of the best movies have been victims of bad timing. Horror movie The Thing struggled to fill seats with ET and Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan still playing, and The Shawshank Redemption just couldn’t cut through Pulp Fiction and Forrest Gump’s historic theatrical run. 2012’s Dredd,...
