Film star Mark Wahlberg has been in three movie so far in 2022, and all three of them have proven themselves to be huge hits on Netflix. Sony's Uncharted, which starred Wahlberg and Tom Holland, was a mainstay on the Netflix Top 10 for a number of weeks after the film was added to the streamer's roster. This week, both of Wahlberg's other 2022 films can be found on the Netflix Top 10, one of which is occupying the number one spot.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO