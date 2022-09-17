Read full article on original website
KOCO
Signs of change in Oklahoma town after family nearly died in awful crash
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — There are signs of change in a rural Oklahoma town after a family nearly lost their lives in an awful crash. A guardrail now makes the rural highway near Chickasha safer. KOCO 5 met with some of those family members and talked to the man who made the changes happen.
Photos: Sweet dogs seeking loving homes in OKC
Officials with Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they are still waiving adoption fees in hopes of finding loving homes for adoptable animals.
KOCO
String of dispensaries in Oklahoma City targeted by masked clown
OKLAHOMA CITY — A string of dispensaries in Oklahoma City was targeted by a masked clown. Oklahoma City police now have three people in custody in connection with the robberies. Police said the suspect was wearing a generic scary clown mask. The robber spent Wednesday terrorizing local dispensaries. "With...
Small Oklahoma business says it’s struggling after thieves stole tools from truck
An Edmond family tells KFOR sneaky thieves targeted their truck in broad daylight, taking thousands of dollars in work tools - the equipment kept their small business afloat.
Enid firefighter wrangles snake from car
Oklahoma firefighters come to the rescue during all types of emergencies, but one Enid firefighter can now add snake wrangler to his resume.
KOCO
Cleveland County deputies teach young driver how to drive manual car stuck on road
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — KOCO 5 wants to give a big High Five to two Cleveland County deputies who helped a young driver stalled out in the middle of a roadway. Authorities said the driver was having trouble driving a stick shift. Deputies Kendrae Traylor and Ryan Graham took time in a gas station parking lot to show her the ropes step by step.
KOCO
Police chiefs in Oklahoma to spend money on new patrol cars, technology, officers
Okla. — Police chiefs in Oklahoma said they’ll use millions they were just given in grant money on new patrol cars, better technology and more officers. The attorney general said the state handed out a record amount this year. In the 2023 Safe Oklahoma grants, 58 departments will split $2 million.
KOCO
Walking group for women in Oklahoma City aims to build community
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new walking group specifically for women in Oklahoma City aims to build a community. The group OKC Hot Girl Walk, which has built a sizable social media presence, is focused on fitness and safety. Hundreds of women and their dogs walked as one during the...
‘This makes me fall apart’: Family frustrated after charges declined against OKC daycare worker accused of physically assaulting children; DHS investigates
A now-former daycare worker with A Step Above Learning Center has been terminated following allegations of physical abuse.
KOCO
Official discusses features of upcoming Oklahoma City animal shelter
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new animal shelter is coming to Oklahoma City. The new shelter will cost millions, and funding recently increased from $38 million to $42 million because of inflation. The current animal shelter on Southeast 29th Street has had an overcrowding issue. “This time of year is...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police alert residents of a new scam making the rounds
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department is making residents aware of a scam making the rounds. "In this particular scam, the suspect obtains information about the victim (most likely from their social media pages), then uses that info to make up a story about the victim’s loved ones being in trouble, in order to extort money from the victim," police warned on Facebook.
OK Co. detainee accused of raping woman handcuffed to cell wall arrested in Florida
Law enforcement officials say the man accused of raping a female detainee handcuffed to a cell wall at the Oklahoma County Detention Center while he was being processed has been arrested several states away.
KOCO
OKCPD Chief Gourley addresses street racing, state fair
Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley spoke to KOCO about several issues in the city, including street racing, an increased police presence in Bricktown and how police are keeping the state fair safe. Click the video player above to watch the full interview.
OCPD Responds To Hit-And Run In NW OKC
Oklahoma City Police responded to a hit-and-run after 10 p.m. Tuesday night near Northwest 25th Street and North Independence Avenue. OCPD said the victim was walking in the road and was hit, but also said they don’t have a vehicle description other than it was a silver car. OCPD...
News On 6
'Terrified': Putnam City North High School Parent Concerned Of Fights Among Students
A parent said they are "terrified" to send his son to high school after a fight at Putnam City North left him with a bloody nose, mouth, and bruises on his head. "This school is totally out of control," said the parent, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation. "The fights here are excessive."
The Daily South
12-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Black College Student In Oklahoma History
A 12-year-old boy from Oklahoma City recently became the youngest black college student in Oklahoma history. Elijah Muhammad Jr. started his freshman year at Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) last month. He's currently enrolled in three classes as part of his major, cyber security. Elijah Jr. told KFOR that he...
Watch: Oklahoma City woman chooses coach on The Voice
Kate Kalvach, from Oklahoma City, took the stage to sing Kacey Musgraves’ “Rainbow” during the The Voice Blind Auditions.
KOCO
Officials respond to several fires in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials responded to several fires in Oklahoma City. On Tuesday, officials responded to a fire on South Walker Avenue in Oklahoma City. Crews also responded to a fire on South Shields Boulevard, as well as another fire at Pinefield Drive. Officials told KOCO 5 that no...
Oklahoma man lucky to be alive after mysterious crash into pond
Oklahoma County deputies, Edmond police and Edmond firefighters said they helped pull a man’s truck out of a pond after he accidentally crashed into the water.
KOCO
Oklahoma City police issue warning regarding social media scam
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Police Department has issued a warning about another social media scam. Police said the suspect obtains information about a victim and then uses it to make up a story about their loved ones being in trouble. The scammer then tries to extort money from the victim.
