Okarche, OK

KOCO

String of dispensaries in Oklahoma City targeted by masked clown

OKLAHOMA CITY — A string of dispensaries in Oklahoma City was targeted by a masked clown. Oklahoma City police now have three people in custody in connection with the robberies. Police said the suspect was wearing a generic scary clown mask. The robber spent Wednesday terrorizing local dispensaries. "With...
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Person
Forrest Smith
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City police alert residents of a new scam making the rounds

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department is making residents aware of a scam making the rounds. "In this particular scam, the suspect obtains information about the victim (most likely from their social media pages), then uses that info to make up a story about the victim’s loved ones being in trouble, in order to extort money from the victim," police warned on Facebook.
KOCO

OKCPD Chief Gourley addresses street racing, state fair

Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley spoke to KOCO about several issues in the city, including street racing, an increased police presence in Bricktown and how police are keeping the state fair safe. Click the video player above to watch the full interview.
The Daily South

12-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Black College Student In Oklahoma History

A 12-year-old boy from Oklahoma City recently became the youngest black college student in Oklahoma history. Elijah Muhammad Jr. started his freshman year at Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) last month. He's currently enrolled in three classes as part of his major, cyber security. Elijah Jr. told KFOR that he...
Public Safety
KOCO

Officials respond to several fires in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials responded to several fires in Oklahoma City. On Tuesday, officials responded to a fire on South Walker Avenue in Oklahoma City. Crews also responded to a fire on South Shields Boulevard, as well as another fire at Pinefield Drive. Officials told KOCO 5 that no...
KOCO

Oklahoma City police issue warning regarding social media scam

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Police Department has issued a warning about another social media scam. Police said the suspect obtains information about a victim and then uses it to make up a story about their loved ones being in trouble. The scammer then tries to extort money from the victim.
