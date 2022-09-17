Donald Trump says he can declassify top secret government documents just “by thinking about it”.In an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, the former president repeated his claim that dozens of secret and confidential papers seized at this Mar-a-Lago home had been declassified.Asked about the process needed to do that, Mr Trump said: “You know, there’s different people say different things.Trump says you can declassify documents by just thinking about it pic.twitter.com/cFbQ1zclnq— Acyn (@Acyn) September 22, 2022“There doesn’t have to be (a process), as I understand it. If you’re the president of the United States, you can declasify...

POTUS ・ 1 HOUR AGO