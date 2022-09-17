Read full article on original website
Wednesday, September 21, 2022
JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: City of Jackson Mayor Daniel Mahoney. Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jerry Jarzynka. 9 AM and 11 AM. Today on The Bart Hawley Show: Amy Hawkins, Henry Ford Jackson Hospital with Brady Dillon & Antonio Parker, Jackson Public Schools’ Pink Out Game; Marnie Hade, Northwest Schools with Terry Williams, Executive Director, Compassionate Ministries, Hunger Bowl; Chris Phelps, Great Lakes Cloggers with Carolyn Moser, Executive Director, Jackson School of the Arts; Carrie Benham, Naturalist/Educator, Dahlem; Kyle Wade, Beats in the Park Festival. 1, 5, 8, and 11 PM; 2 and 5 AM.
Tuesday, September 20, 2022
JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Aisleen Pack, Assistant Principal with Andre Wierlenga, Merit Scholarship Winner, Western High School. Dennis Worden, GM, McKibben Media Group. Andrew Volk, Brand Development & Co-Owner, Ogma Brewing Company. 9 AM and 11 AM. Today on The Bart Hawley...
Monday, September 19, 2022
JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Jenifer’s guests: Mike Brockie, Inductee, Jackson Golf Hall of Fame. Andy visits Jimmie’s Towing. Sandy Yaeger & Josnelly Aponte-Matinez, Zero Bar Lounge. 9 AM and 11 AM. Today on The Bart Hawley Show: Tim Bos, Jackson Antique Mall; Troy...
City of Jackson Seeking Sculpture Proposals for MLK Drive Roundabout
Photo courtesy City of Jackson. (September 19, 2022 9:01 AM) The City of Jackson is now accepting sculpture proposals for its newest roundabout. Artists have until Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 to submit sculpture proposals to the Jackson Public Arts Commission (JPAC) for the MLK Drive Roundabout. The roundabout at S....
Jackson YMCA
This position supports the work of the Y, a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Builds the community’s understanding of the YMCA’s cause and impact. Develops and implements effective marketing and communication strategies. OUR CULTURE:. Our mission and core values...
Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard September 20, 2022
Chelsea 3, Jackson 0: Chelsea defeated Jackson 25-17, 25-15, 25-19. Kulayjah Weller had 11 kills, three blocks and nine digs for the Vikings (6-10-3). Jackson Christian 3, Bellevue 0: The Royals defeated Bellevue 25-6, 25-22, and 25-18. Julianna McCombs finished with six kills, Madi Conrad dished 15 assists and served five aces, and Elizabeth Peterson accomplished her first varsity kill for JCHS.
Jackson County Cumulative Report: 45,968 COVID-19 Positive Cases and 602 Deaths
(September 21, 2022 12:00 PM) The Jackson County Health Department released the COVID-19 positive numbers for Jackson County. As of 12:00 PM today, there are 45,968 positive cases (cumulative), and 602 deaths (cumulative)*. There are 262 new cases and 4 new deaths since last Wednesday’s report. The next report...
East Jackson Golf Jamboree at Calderone Golf Club 9-21-2022 | Photo Gallery
East Jackson Golf Jamboree at Calderone Golf Club 9-21-2022 | Photo Gallery. Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV Sports.
Fourth Street Closure Begins Monday
(September 20, 2022 9:02 PM) Beginning on Monday, September 26, 2022, Fourth Street will be closed to southbound traffic at Griswold. This closure is not a City of Jackson initiative, it is part of a project by AT&T to rehabilitate an AT&T manhole within the Fourth-Griswold intersection. Work is expected...
