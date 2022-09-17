Read full article on original website
How FSU unlocked the 'dominant' cheat code that is Johnny Wilson
TALLAHASSEE – Ron Dugans thought that Johnny Wilson had a chance to be "dominant." Florida State’s receivers coach, upon putting on the film to study his game once Wilson put his name in the transfer portal, saw a “really raw” player who “dropped a couple balls” but also noted the size.
Two-sport star from Texas makes a visit to Louisville
Nathan Salz, a football and track and field standout from Fulshear, Texas, made a visit to the University of Louisville last weekend. The 6-foot, 160-pound Salz is a three-year starting wide receiver at Katy Jordan High School and is also a track and field MVP for the school. He made the trip to Louisville last weekend and checked out the football game against Florida State on Friday night.
Kickoff time, television announced for Louisville at Boston College
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Monday that Louisville's game against Boston College in Chestnut Hills, Mass., will be played at noon on Oct. 1. The U of L-Boston College game will be on the ACC Network. Louisville is 1-2 on the season after dropping the opener 31-7 to Syracuse...
