WY WFO CHEYENNE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...A thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Carbon and. western Albany Counties through 500 PM MDT... At 416 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm near. Skyline, or 51 miles southeast of Rawlins, moving northeast at 20. mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up...
ID WFO POCATELLO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
————— SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM. THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BELLEVUE, CAREY, CHALLIS, HAILEY,. KETCHUM, MACKAY, RICHFIELD, AND SHOSHONE. SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 542 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS. EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS. IN IDAHO THIS WATCH...
'It's just been a really busy year:' Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reporting more in-town bear conflicts this year than usual
MONTANA - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is reporting more in-town bear conflicts this year than in typical years. "We've had lots of reports of bears in people's yards, breaking into sheds," Greg Lemon with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said. "Just looking for food and finding easy meals around people's houses."
