Montana State

KULR8

WY WFO CHEYENNE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...A thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Carbon and. western Albany Counties through 500 PM MDT... At 416 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm near. Skyline, or 51 miles southeast of Rawlins, moving northeast at 20. mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up...
WYOMING STATE
KULR8

ID WFO POCATELLO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

————— SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM. THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BELLEVUE, CAREY, CHALLIS, HAILEY,. KETCHUM, MACKAY, RICHFIELD, AND SHOSHONE. SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 542 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS. EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS. IN IDAHO THIS WATCH...
IDAHO STATE

